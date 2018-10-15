North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An investigation's continuing into the cause of a huge fire at a discount store at Clifton Moor in York at the weekend. Crews spent Saturday night tackling the blaze. BBC reporter Phil Bodmer was at the scene and said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs coming from inside". Returning to the scene on Sunday, he said the store was a "burnt-out shell" which remained smouldering despite heavy rain. Meanwhile fast-food chain, McDonalds, has apologised for not providing firefighters with free drinks during the incident.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Blaze transforms York store into 'burnt-out shell'
An investigation's continuing into the cause of a huge fire at a discount store at Clifton Moor in York at the weekend.
Crews spent Saturday night tackling the blaze.
BBC reporter Phil Bodmer was at the scene and said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs coming from inside".
Returning to the scene on Sunday, he said the store was a "burnt-out shell" which remained smouldering despite heavy rain.
Meanwhile fast-food chain, McDonalds, has apologised for not providing firefighters with free drinks during the incident.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations
However, if you're in the east of our region, be aware that a reduced Hull Trains service continues between Hull/Beverley and London Kings Cross.
Also:
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning will be cloudy and misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.
The rain will become lighter this afternoon.
Tonight will be mild with a light wind.
York B&M fire: McDonald's sorry for free drink refusal
Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after firefighters tackling a blaze at a branch of discount retailer B&M in York at the weekend were denied free refreshments.
Crews spent Saturday night bringing a huge fire, which left the building at the Clifton Moor retail park "a burnt-out shell," under control.
It later emerged two members of the public had paid for drinks out of their own pockets when none were provided.
McDonald's has said free drinks "should have been provided on the night".
A number of firefighters reportedly approached the branch, close to the B&M store, while taking a break from combating the blaze.
They are said to have asked if the restaurant could provide free drinks, on account of crews not carrying cash while attending a call-out, but were refused.