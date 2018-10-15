North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An investigation's continuing into the cause of a huge fire at a discount store at Clifton Moor in York at the weekend.

Crews spent Saturday night tackling the blaze.

BBC reporter Phil Bodmer was at the scene and said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs coming from inside".

Returning to the scene on Sunday, he said the store was a "burnt-out shell" which remained smouldering despite heavy rain.

Meanwhile fast-food chain, McDonalds, has apologised for not providing firefighters with free drinks during the incident.