North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Blaze transforms York store into 'burnt-out shell'

    An investigation's continuing into the cause of a huge fire at a discount store at Clifton Moor in York at the weekend.

    B&M
    Crews spent Saturday night tackling the blaze.

    BBC reporter Phil Bodmer was at the scene and said he could see "dozens of fire crews" and hear "large bangs coming from inside".

    B&M smoke
    Returning to the scene on Sunday, he said the store was a "burnt-out shell" which remained smouldering despite heavy rain.

    B&M
    Meanwhile fast-food chain, McDonalds, has apologised for not providing firefighters with free drinks during the incident.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations

    However, if you're in the east of our region, be aware that a reduced Hull Trains service continues between Hull/Beverley and London Kings Cross.

    Also:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 York to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is delayed

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning will be cloudy and misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.

    The rain will become lighter this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mild with a light wind.

    Weather graphic
  5. York B&M fire: McDonald's sorry for free drink refusal

    Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after firefighters tackling a blaze at a branch of discount retailer B&M in York at the weekend were denied free refreshments.

    B&M store
    Crews spent Saturday night bringing a huge fire, which left the building at the Clifton Moor retail park "a burnt-out shell," under control.

    It later emerged two members of the public had paid for drinks out of their own pockets when none were provided.

    McDonald's has said free drinks "should have been provided on the night".

    A number of firefighters reportedly approached the branch, close to the B&M store, while taking a break from combating the blaze.

    They are said to have asked if the restaurant could provide free drinks, on account of crews not carrying cash while attending a call-out, but were refused.

