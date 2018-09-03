North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Fire crews in North Yorkshire have had to tackle more than 250 chimney blazes in the last two years, according to the fire service.

Many of the blazes were caused by a build-up of soot or birds' nests and leaves catching fire inside the chimney.

Today, at the start of a week-long safety campaign, the rescue service is reminding people who have open fires or wood burners to have their chimneys swept before the fires are used again for the first time after the summer.