North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Fire warning after 250 chimney blazes in two years
Fire crews in North Yorkshire have had to tackle more than 250 chimney blazes in the last two years, according to the fire service.
Many of the blazes were caused by a build-up of soot or birds' nests and leaves catching fire inside the chimney.
Today, at the start of a week-long safety campaign, the rescue service is reminding people who have open fires or wood burners to have their chimneys swept before the fires are used again for the first time after the summer.
Yorkshire's weather forecast for Monday
BBC Weather
There'll be a little morning brightness in places, otherwise cloudy with some rain or drizzle at times.
A cooler day with a northerly breeze.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle:
Motorcyclist killed in Yorkshire Dales
A motorcyclist has died after crashing on a North Yorkshire road at the weekend.
The collision happened at about 15:30 on Saturday on the B6255.
A 57-year-old man from Wetherby who was travelling with a second motorcyclist towards the Ribblehead Viaduct was involved in a collision with a white camper van.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, the 07:30 Sheffield to Leeds service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below: