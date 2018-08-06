North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Some Yorkshire farmers are digging trenches and building walls to keep out thieves, it's emerged.

NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of British farms, says farmers are digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences, as rural crime has risen by more than 13% in the last year.

The insurer, which compiled the figures, says farmers are resorting to "medieval" fortifications such as earthworks to protect their property.

Police say the global demand for agricultural equipment is attracting organised crime to the countryside.

The Home Office says police funding will increase by £460m this year, allowing forces to decide how best to tackle local crime.