North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, though the sunshine could be quite hazy.
Watch: Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, though the sunshine could be quite hazy.
Watch my full forecast here:
Rural crime rise prompts 'medieval' defences
Some Yorkshire farmers are digging trenches and building walls to keep out thieves, it's emerged.
NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of British farms, says farmers are digging ditches, fortifying gates and putting up high fences, as rural crime has risen by more than 13% in the last year.
The insurer, which compiled the figures, says farmers are resorting to "medieval" fortifications such as earthworks to protect their property.
Police say the global demand for agricultural equipment is attracting organised crime to the countryside.
The Home Office says police funding will increase by £460m this year, allowing forces to decide how best to tackle local crime.
Yorkshire's weather: Dry and sunny
Today looks set to be dry and generally fine with sunny periods, but not as hot as it was yesterday.
Tonight, it'll remain dry with clear spells and variable cloud cover:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Attempted murder arrests after Selby stabbing
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a North Yorkshire market town at the weekend.
It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Square Bar in Selby.
Four men were injured and taken to hospital as a result of the incident, police say.
A 26-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a Class A drug. He currently remains in police custody.
A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident crashed after a police pursuit in the Glasshoughton area, near Castleford, West Yorkshire.
Two men in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remain in custody.