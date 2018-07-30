North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.

A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.

Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.

To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90 .