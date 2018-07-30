North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Watch: Rollerblading grandparents help mark WWI centenary
Rollerblading grandparents from Thirsk have just covered 90 miles on wheels to help send Royal British Legion standard bearers and wreath layers visit the Menin Gate in Belgium as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One approaches.
A decade after the end of the war, the Royal British Legion organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8 August 1928.
Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives are due to parade their standard and a wreath along the same route to commemorate the centenary of the last 100 days of World War One.
To help some of them, a balancing act performed by June and Colin Northridge have raised £2,000 which means four representatives from Thirsk can go to the Great Pilgrimage 90.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J57 for A66.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound at J57 A66(M) Darlington, because of an accident.
Salmon season extended after calls from Yorkshire MP
The salmon fishing season is set to be extended by two months after calls from a North Yorkshire MP.
Fisherman could only try for salmon from April to October previously, but now they can start in February.
The Conservative MP for Richmond, Rishi Sunak, says bringing the season forward will help take advantage of the recovering salmon population.
Mr Sunak wrote to the chief executive of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, saying the increasing numbers of salmon returning to the river was an environmental success story the agency, landowners and conservationists should be proud of.
He urged him to extend the season, to attract more fishing enthusiasts and take advantage of the economic benefit they would bring to the area.
York council tenant on £900 benefits convicted of begging
A 40-year-old council tenant has been convicted of begging in York, despite living in
fully-funded accommodation and receiving £900 a month in
state benefits.
Roy Finch, of Thief Lane, York, had been a council tenant since 2004.
However, following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police, he admitted two offences of begging in the city centre.
Officers say he admitted he begs on a regular basis and has been doing so for a lengthy period.
Finch pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 court costs.
After the hearing Con Stephen Armitage said: “Finch clearly wanted to give the impression he was homeless in order to receive money and other donations from the general public.
“This absolutely wasn’t the case - he has lived in council accommodation for 14 years and receives hundreds of pounds in further benefits every month."
Listen: Blue plaque wording ignores 'LGBT focus'
The wording of a recently unveiled plaque in York describing a 19th Century lesbian as "gender non-conforming" should be changed, according to the chair of York Pride.
She made her vows to her partner Anne Walker in the church in 1834.
York Civic Trust, which erected the plaque, says: "While we’ve received many positive responses to the plaque, we are really sorry that there are also many people who feel let down by the plaque’s wording."
Greg Stephenson from York Pride says the wording on the plaque distracts from its focus:
Sex workers in North Yorkshire encouraged to report attacks
Police have launched a campaign to encourage sex workers in North Yorkshire to report crime.
Officers say online sex workers are at an increased risk of sexual and physical violence, harassment and stalking and are the victims of an average three crimes a year, but are often reluctant to call the police.
The campaign aims to inform sex workers about what support is available for them, provide essential safety tips, and encourage them to report any incidents if they are a victim of crime.
Whatever job you do it's your right to feel safe and protected and we won't tolerate any crimes against those who work in the sex industry."
Police 'merry chase' from North to East Yorkshire
Three men have been arrested following a police chase that began in the York area and ended in the Melbourne area in East Yorkshire.
The pursuit began at about 01:00 this morning when a black Subaru failed to stop for police officers close to Elvington.
Officers say the vehicle was followed at high speed into the East Yorkshire area where the Subaru then left the road and stopped in a field.
Three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, but were found a short time later by police officers and a police dog.
The three men, two 29-year-olds and a 26-year-old, all from South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle and drug driving.
The police helicopter was involved in the search for the men, with their Twitter account describing the group as "leading us all on a merry chase through fields."
Killed York woman, 25, named by police
A woman whose body was discovered in a building in York a month ago, has been formally identified by North Yorkshire Police as 25-year-old Claire Lucas.
Miss Lucas was found dead inside a property on Fourth Avenue in the Tang Hall area of the city on Monday 2 July, after officers gained entry following concerns for her welfare.
Police began a murder investigation and a 35 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after.
He's since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives say they are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry into Miss Lucas’ death and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Girl, 12, assaulted by gang on bikes in York
A 12-year-old girl has been assaulted in York.
Police believe six boys who were seen on bicycles are responsible for the incident in the Clifton Moor area of the city.
It happened at about 21:00 on Monday evening, when the victim was walking alone.
Officers say she was pushed to the ground and suffered injuries to her face, knee and stomach.
Three of the boys are described as:
White male, approximately 18-years-old, about 5ft 10ins tall, muscular build, riding an old mountain bike
White male, 16-17-years-old, about 6ft in height, slim build, riding a new red racer bike
White male, about 16-years-old, about 5ft 8ins, riding an old rusty mountain bike with a neon yellow strip along the top frame.
Police want anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.
Listen: Search for missing midwife widened to North Yorkshire
Harrogate Town v Sutton United
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J57 for A66.
Over 270 emergency calls a day to North Yorkshire cops
North Yorkshire Police say they get more than 270 emergency 999 calls every day, after figures were released today.
The force is tweeting behind the scenes stories from the day, showing the public the kind of work it deals with:
BBC Weather Watchers: Fabulous Filey at sunrise
If anyone ever says to you the Yorkshire coast isn't up to much, show them this.
It's a lovely snap of Filey this morning from BBC Weather Watcher FileyPete:
Stamps 'endeavour' to tell story of Captain Cook
A set of stamps is to be issued to mark the 250th anniversary of North Yorkshire explorer Captain Cook's voyage of discovery on board HMS Bark Endeavour.
Captain Cook set sail on the Endeavour, a refitted Whitby coal ship, in 1768 with 93 men on board.
He'd been charged with discovering the fabled, but uncharted, Great Southern Continent.
In reality it never existed, but Cook went on to chart New Zealand and the previously uncharted east coast of Australia, in what has now become a legendary voyage.
The stamps include a selection of the original drawings and paintings of the indigenous peoples, landscapes and flora and fauna, some of which had never been seen before by Europeans.
Patrolling the tweets: Yorkshire police 24-hour tweetathon
Police in North and East Yorkshire are using social media to give people an insight into their work today:
For 24-hours from 09:00 this morning both forces are tweeting information about every incident their control rooms receive.
They say they want to highlight the demand placed on them and help people understand why some incidents are prioritised above others.
Yorkshire's weather
A mostly dry start to the day, but cloud will increase this morning, bringing the risk of rain.
This afternoon will be fairly cloudy with showers.
Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.
The love that dare not speak its name: York blue plaque row
More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition against the wording of a recently unveiled plaque in York.
The plaque at Holy Trinity Church, on Goodramgate, is dedicated to Anne Lister, the 19th-century diarist who's often referred to as the 'first modern lesbian'.
People who've signed the petition say they're angry at the rainbow plaque's wording, because it refers to Anne as "'gender nonconforming" rather than as a lesbian.
They say: "A gender nonconforming woman can be many things, because it only means that you don't conform to societal expectations - it has nothing to do with sexuality."
The York Civic Trust, York's LGBT Forum, and the Churches Conservation Trust were all behind the plaque.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Police search for wanted man
Do you know where this man is?
Police want to find him after he was released from prison but has since breached the terms of his licence.
Aaron Goodwin, 27 from Scarborough, left prison in May after serving five months of a 12-month sentence for theft.
Officers say he has links to Scotland and County Durham and after "numerous attempts" to find him, he still remains at large.
If you think you've seen him, contact North Yorkshire Police.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from Bedale Road to J50 for A61.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on A1(M) southbound from Bedale Road to J50, A61 (Baldersby), because of a broken down vehicle.
Yorkshire's weather
A dry and cloudy start with a few sunny spells.
Through the day, further spells of sunshine are expected and although most places will stay dry, the odd heavy shower is possible.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
There are just a couple of exceptions to that rule at the moment - The 07:21 York to Hull service has been cancelled, as has the 07:28 Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Yorkshire Water pledges 40% leak reduction
Yorkshire Water has pledged to cut its leakage rate by 40% by 2025.
It comes after a meeting with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Michael Gove.
The company has confirmed it's had to deal with three times as many leaks compared to the same time last year, caused by the very dry ground conditions.
Yorkshire Water says it currently deals with around 5,500 leaks each year, which cost around £19,000 per day to investigate and repair.
Demand for water is set to increase as the population in the region is predicted to rise to nearly six million by 2024, so water resilience is a number one priority for the firm.
Farmers rewarded for protecting rare species
An environmentally friendly farming scheme, trialled in North Yorkshire, will be the first project of its kind to be directly funded by the government after Brexit, its been confirmed.
The pilot scheme has been in place in Wensleydale - it rewards farmers for managing their land in a way which protects rare species and habitats.
The Environment Secretary's announced the scheme will now receive funding from the government rather than from the EU.
MPs demand £100bn northern transport investment
£100bn of government cash must be spent to revolutionise transport in northern England by 2050, according to more than 80 politicians.
A cross-party group of MPs and peers from the north is asking the chancellor for regional road and rail links to be improved ahead of the completion of HS2 in 2032.
They say the money is needed to "reverse decades of underinvestment".
The government said it was committed to developing "Northern Powerhouse Rail".
The letter's author, Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton said the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) plan was at a "critical stage."
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at A6108.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on A1(M) northbound at A6108, Scotch Corner, because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
Man who was found dead in a ditch identified
Police have confirmed the identity of a man found dead in a ditch near Selby, North Yorkshire.
Christopher Sowden, 51, was discovered next to a field in Osgodby on Sunday afternoon.
Police had earlier appealed for help in identifying the body.
They don't believe his death is suspicious.
New One Yorkshire campaign
A new campaigning organisation to promote a Yorkshire-wide scheme on devolution, called One Yorkshire, has been launched.
Ministers have refused to meet the 18 council leaders who back the plans until a separate deal for South Yorkshire has been completed.
Politicians, business leaders and union bosses gathered on Yorkshire Day for a tea party at the Archbishop of York's palace to launch the new organisation.
It is to campaign for a Yorkshire-wide mayor.
The organisation is due to host events, create a website and use social media to try and get the government to support a Yorkshire-wide deal.
Missing midwife 'had been planning wedding'
A midwife who has been reported missing had been planning a wedding for June but was recently single, police have said.
Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day. Police said she had appeared happy at work.
Police say Ms Eastwood's car is still at her house and there's been no further activity on her finances since she disappeared.
They are searching several houses in north Staffordshire and have widened their appeal for sightings to include areas where she holidayed, including Whitby.
Yesterday, police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and since released under investigation while inquiries continue.
In pictures: Yorkshire Day record bid
It's Yorkshire Day and what better way to celebrate than trying to break a world record.
This lunchtime at Leeds Kirkgate Market, organisers were trying to beat the record for the highest number of people wearing the same kind of hat at the same time.
The topper of choice was of course the flat cap, and we can unoffically confirm that enough people were there to break the 250 people record.
Although we won't know officially for several weeks yet.
Harrogate heads UK's new app parking system
Harrogate's to become the first place in the country to get a new parking system.
An App will tell drivers where a space is available.
They'll also only be charged for the minutes they park, rather than the nearest hour.
It's been trialled in five streets, but is going to be rolled out across the town in November.
The scheme is costing £90,000 to set up which will be split evenly between Harrogate Council and North Yorkshire County Council.
Different parts of the system have been implemented in Westminster, Coventry, Islington and Reading, but Harrogate will be the first to have the complete system in place.
Man arrested after CCTV pictures appeal
Police in North Yorkshire have swiftly arrested a man they wanted to speak to about a sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman in York.
The force released CCTV footage this morning:
Fancy a chat with Harry Gration? Get on Twitter now!
Ever wanted to know what legendary BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration has for breakfast?
Then get yourself over to Twitter, he's taken over Look North's feed for the next hour:
Appeal after woman sexually assaulted
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV pictures after a 19-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted in York last month.
Police say they want to speak to the man pictured, after a 19-year-old girl was sexually attacked in the Walmgate area of York in the early hours of Thursday 12 July.
The man they want to speak to is described as being white, of stocky build, with broad shoulders and stubble.
He was wearing chino style shorts and a polo top.
Watch: Strike up the band in Ripon for Yorkshire Day
A procession of mayors and lord mayors has moved through Ripon in North Yorkshire to celebrate Yorkshire Day.
Earlier the city's Mayor, Pauline McHardy, said the celebration presented the perfect opportunity for locals to "come together and celebrate where they come from."
Yorkshire Day was first celebrated on 1 August 1975.
One of the key features of the day is the reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity
The date was picked as it was on that day in 1759 soldiers from Yorkshire regiments picked white roses to lie alongside fallen comrades on the battlefield of Minden in Germany.