North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The woman who could be North Yorkshire's next Chief Constable has been revealed.

North Yorkshire police

Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Julia Mulligan has announced her preferred candidate for the job is Lisa Winward.

She is currently North Yorkshire’s Temporary Chief Constable and Deputy Chief Constable and was chosen following a two-day interview process.

She also had to take questions from the public in a Question Time style event.

The law requires she have a confirmation hearing before the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, which will take place on 15 August.