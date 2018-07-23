North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

Severe disruption: A64 North Yorkshire westbound

A64 North Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from B1248 Scarborough Road to A169.

A64 North Yorkshire - A64 closed westbound from Spital Farm Roundabout in Staxton to the A169 junction in Old Malton, because of an overturned vehicle.

Durham extend T20 Blast winning run

Graham Clark

Durham beat holders Notts to record a fourth T20 Blast win in a row while Derbyshire snatch victory against Yorkshire.

Rashid helps Yorkshire to T20 victory

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid takes 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.

Lightning strikes cause rail chaos

Queues at York station

People were told not to travel "due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure".

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J51 for A1 to J50 for A61.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A1(M) southbound from J51, A1 (Leeming Bar) to J50, A61 (Baldersby), because of a broken down vehicle.

Yorkshire's top stories

These are the top stories from across Yorkshire so far today:

Updates on breaking news will continue across the weekend.

Lancashire beat Yorkshire in KSL

Lancashire spinner Alex Hartley

Lancashire Thunder claim their first Kia Super League win since August 2016 by beating Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley.

A64 disruption warning near York

Police are warning of an ongoing incident on the A64, between Fulford and Askham Bar in York, leading to heavy congestion:

Commissioner announces candidate to be Chief Constable

The woman who could be North Yorkshire's next Chief Constable has been revealed.

Lisa Winward
North Yorkshire police

Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire Julia Mulligan has announced her preferred candidate for the job is Lisa Winward.

She is currently North Yorkshire’s Temporary Chief Constable and Deputy Chief Constable and was chosen following a two-day interview process.

She also had to take questions from the public in a Question Time style event.

The law requires she have a confirmation hearing before the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, which will take place on 15 August.

Watch: Red Arrows spotted over York

Did you see the Red Arrows over York this afternoon?

The famous RAF aerobatic team were on their way to the Sunderland Airshow, but decided to give the good people of Yorkshire a cheeky display.

The were spotted at the train station and above York Minster.

Let the bus take the strain

Bus operators across Yorkshire have poked a bit of fun at the rail network today.

Urging people unable to catch a train, because of the major disruption caused by a lightning strike, to give their bus services a try:

Rail services begin to move...slowly

Rail services on some routes in Yorkshire are beginning to resume after a lightning strike at York affected signalling.

However, there are still numerous cancellations and delays and operators are advising customers to avoid travelling if possible.

Please continue to check National Rail enquiries for the latest travel information:

Crowded trains on the East Coast Main Line

Danny Savage

North of England correspondent

I've been one of the many people hit today by the massive disruption caused on the railway by a lightning strike at York.

I have managed to get on a train though, but you don't often see this in First Class:

Signalling problems remain in York

Network Rail say the signalling problem is fixed in Leeds, but there are still major problems in York, after a lightning strike took out a control centre.

Leeds station
BBC

Disruption is expected for the rest of the day on the rail network.

Passengers are being told to check arrival and departure times before they set off, you can do that by clicking here.

Northern, who operate a majority of local services in Yorkshire say: "Customers are also asked to check carefully before travelling later in the afternoon as services are likely to be subject to further delays and cancellations."

York rail passengers find alternative ways to get around

Some rail passengers, who have been stranded at York Station because of a lightning strike earlier are being told to get on the bus as "everything is cancelled indefinitely".

This has caused a lengthy queue for the bus:

Bus queue
Scott Grant

Staff at the station have been handing out water to people as the temperature begins to rise.

Some commuters have been described as getting frustrated with the situation.

Others have vented on social media that the rail network is "unable to cope with extremes".

Severe accident: A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) West Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between M1 and J44 for A64.

A1(M) West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane blocked on A1(M) northbound between M1, Hook Moor and J44, A64 (Bramham), because of an accident.

Leeds station is 'parking lot for trains'

If you were wondering how the long train delays were impacting at Leeds railway station, after the lightning strike at York knocked out the region's signalling system, it's pretty busy:

Leeds station
BBC

People have been left stranded at Leeds and York stations this morning, with people being told not to travel by rail today.

Leeds Station has been described on Twitter by one rail user as a "parking lot for trains," as the network's operators have had to stop all services.

Leeds parked trains
BBC

LNER services will run, but not on time

Trains between London and Leeds can run, it has just been announced, but don't expect them to be on time:

Signalling systems across Yorkshire have been knocked out after a lightning strike on a control centre in York this morning.

'Everyone is just sitting' - lightning strike causes rail chaos

Hundreds of people at York railway station have been stuck after a lightning strike caused significant damage to signals this morning.

York station
@dangerousatc

One traveller, Mary, told us: "I’ve been stuck for about an hour but apparently some people have been stuck since around 9:30.

"One train to Kings Cross left and one replacement bus to Newcastle, but that’s it, nothing else has left or is scheduled to leave so everyone is just sitting.

"I’m going to wait a bit longer and see what happens, I might get a bus in the end."

Rail disruption will continue into this afternoon

Train operator Northern says trains in the Leeds and York area are expected to be delayed or cancelled until this afternoon.

Leeds Station
BBC

In a statement, the operator said things won't begin to get back to normal until at least 15:15.

Northern said: "[We advise] customers not to travel at this time in the Yorkshire area due to the severe infrastructure failure caused by lightning strikes"

"Unfortunately we are unable to provide road transport due to the scale of the disruption, staff are onsite attempting to reset systems"

Yorkshire train delays: A tale of two commuters

Here are just a few of the commuters stuck at York Station this morning after a lightning strike took out the signalling control centre.

This is Leigh, his girlfriend graduates today at 13:00 in York, his girlfriend’s mum is stuck on a train in Doncaster:

Leigh
BBC

And this is Charles, he's due in London for 14:10 and probably isn’t going to make it. He told us he's probably going to spend an extra day exploring York:

Charles
BBC

All services from Leeds are 'suspended'

Staff at Leeds station are saying that all services from there are suspended:

However, an announcement made at Leeds station, heard by a BBC reporter, said the signalling system has been reset.

Signalling systems in York were hit by lightning this morning, meaning that it wasn't safe for trains to move around the rail network.

Home struck by lightning in North Yorkshire

A house in North Yorkshire was struck by lightning this morning.

Lightning strike house
BBC

The house in Nether Poppleton was left with a damaged roof and some damage inside the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called just before 08:15 and used a nine metre ladder to reach the roof.

A number of other properties in the York area have also been hit, according to the fire brigade.

The service has not reported any injuries.

Travellers speak of long delays on Yorkshire's railways

Travellers at York station are telling us they've been waiting to board a train for almost an hour, with no sign of when they'll be able to depart.

York station
Scott Grant

Trains across Yorkshire are either delayed or cancelled because of a lightning strike in York, which affected the signalling system.

One traveller, Scott Grant, told us: "I’ve been waiting about 45 minutes.

"I was on my way to Bristol. There’re lots of staff trying to help, but it seems we’ve just got to wait until the problem is rectified."

Lightning causing 'widespread disruption' - Network Rail

Network Rail says its teams are continuing to deal with problems causing by the lightning across Yorkshire today.

Travel boards not showing any information
Dave Renwick

The rail infrastructure firm is dealing with an issue near York railway station where a lightning strike is believed to be affecting the signalling.

In a statement, Network Rail says passengers should check before they travel.

"Teams from Network Rail have been, and continue to be, on standby this morning and are out responding to issues and are working hard to restore services where possible," the statement says.

'Do not travel today' - Train operator warns

Train operator LNER is now asking people not to travel at all following a lightning strike in the York area which has hit rail services on the East Coast Main Line:

View more on twitter

Lightning: York-Leeds rail routes blocked

All rail lines are now blocked between Leeds and York following a lightning strike.

Northern, which runs a majority of trains in Yorkshire, is advising that people don't attempt to travel by train "until further notice".

If you were thinking of travelling, you might want to make alternative arrangements:

Passengers stuck on trains after lightning strike

Train passengers say they're stuck on trains in Yorkshire after lightning hit near York railway station earlier this morning.

Railway track from a train window
@rprevell

One Twitter user, R. Revell, says he's stuck "somewhere north of York", with the train now going back to Newcastle. The picture above is his current view from the train.

Train operating company CrossCountry say signalling's been lost because of the lightning, with all services being affected.

Lightning: Trains delayed across North and West Yorkshire

Trains across Yorkshire are being delayed because of a lightning strike in York.

Delays
British Transport Police

British Transport Police (BTP) says people should "avoid travelling by train for a few hours".

The lightning strike is believed to have knocked out the signalling control centre, meaning no trains are able to move across West and North Yorkshire.

BTP says it's currently at Leeds Station "conducting reassurance patrols".

Lightning strike affects Yorkshire rail routes

Following a lightning strike in the York area, it appears that there are now signalling problems on rail routes across Yorkshire - meaning major delays:

Lightning pictured above York

Visit York has tweeted this picture of a bolt of lightning above the city's historic Shambles this morning:

Lightning strike affects York station

A lightning strike near York railway station is causing problems for commuters this morning.

Arrival boards down at York station
Dave Renwick

David Renwick, who was in the station at the time, says no trains are moving in or out of the station after the "roof was hit".

Other commuters say on social media they're stuck on trains outside of the railway station.

Three houses struck by lightning in York

Three houses have been struck by lightning in York this morning.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews have been called to properties in the Woodthorpe area, Nether Poppleton, and Wigginton.

The lightning strike in Nether Poppleton caused internal and external damage to the property. Fire crews have since assessed the roof and tried to make it watertight.

Another lightning strike caused a small fire in the TV cables at a property in Wigginton, York. The fire was out by the time the fire crews had arrived.

There was no sign of a fire at the first house struck on Carffield, near Woodthorpe, which happened just before 08:00.

'Be prepared': Latest flood alerts for Yorkshire

Parts of Yorkshire should "be prepared" as flooding is possible, according to the Environment Agency.

Rain and thunderstorms mean flash flooding is possible across the region, the agency says:

Tourism to Yorkshire on the up

Yorkshire's enjoyed a 25% increase in accommodation bookings over the past year, according to tourism bosses.

Yorkshire flag
BBC

It's thought events like the Tour de Yorkshire and Hull's year as City of Culture have helped the rise in visitors, tourism organisation Welcome to Yorkshire says.

Commercial director Peter Dodd says the recent hot weather's been the "icing on the cake" for the growth in visitor numbers to Yorkshire:

It's everything we've done in Yorkshire, like the Tour de Yorkshire. In March we revealed our tourism figures which have grown to eight billion. We are seeing great results."

Peter DoddWelcome to Yorkshire

Listen: MP's help sought over withdrawn disability support

Families are calling on a North Yorkshire MP to help reinstate support which has been withdrawn from 12 disabled young people.

Parents and carers
BBC

Ripon Community Link withdrew support services from a number of users in June, with parents saying they were given 10 days notice.

The Charity Commission is looking at the financial management of the charity, but a number of parents of young adults are still calling for answers.

They are taking their case to Skipton and Ripon Conservative MP Julian Smith this afternoon.

Valerie Cocker, whose son Stephen was one of the 12 who had support withdrawn, says it's been a struggle:

