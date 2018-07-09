North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Great Yorkshire Show prepares for 160th anniversary
The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.
The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.
She's pictured above with a prize bullock.
The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the
local economy.
The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.
She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.
This will be a magical show and we can’t wait to welcome visitors over the next three days."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Great Yorkshire Show prepares for 160th anniversary
The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.
The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.
She's pictured above with a prize bullock.
The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the local economy.
The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.
She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.
Struggling bed retailer saves stores
Eleven stores will remain open following a restructuring deal supported by the firm's creditors.Read more
Harrogate traders 'fear' Road Cycling World Championships
Businesses worried about losing trade when an international cycle race is staged in Harrogate are getting together tonight.
The town is set to host the finish for all the races when the 2019 Road World Championships are staged in Yorkshire.
It will be the first time Britain has hosted the annual championships in 37 years.
The race takes place over nine days, which is worrying some shop owners in the town.
They say road closures put in place for the event could have a negative impact.
Tonight they'll seek assurances about the race, scheduled to come to Yorkshire in September next year, from councillors and race organisers.
Demolition stopped after gulls killed at building site
The RSPCA's stopped the demolition of a derelict building in North Yorkshire over fears scores of seagulls may have been killed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The animal charity stepped in at the Electricity Building (pictured) on Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, after members of the public spotted dead birds among the debris.
Alexandra Farmer, from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "One of our volunteers scaled the fence and was passing birds to people.
"We managed to save five, but there were bits of wing, dead birds and destroyed nests all over the site - there could have been more than 100 nests on the site."
It's illegal to intentionally injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest, as gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
An investigation has been launched and all work has been halted.
Time limit for disabled badge holders
A three-hour limit on how long disabled pass-holders can park on Scarborough's seafront is to be brought in, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It comes after concerns people have been using them to park all day and overnight on Sandside at Scarborough's South Bay.
A report to North Yorkshire County Council says it's leaving disabled drivers and those with blue badges unable to find anywhere to park.
Police join search for missing diver
North Yorkshire Police is assisting in the search for a diver who's failed to surface two miles off the coast of Scarborough.
Officers are working closely with the coastguard, which is leading the search, and other agencies and keeping the man's family updated.
A major search operation for him resumed earlier this morning after the diver went missing yesterday afternoon.
Listen: 'It's right" David Davis quit - York MP
York's Labour MP Rachael Maskel says "it's right" David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.
In his resignation letter, the Yorkshire MP criticised the PM's Brexit plan, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, saying: "It will leave Parliament with at best a weak negotiating position."
Rachael Maskell says she believes Mr Davis has failed in his position:
Yorkshire move T20 game for England semi
Yorkshire reschedule Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire to avoid a clash with England's World Cup semi-final.Read more
'Stretched' firefighters tackling Yorkshire moorland fire
A North Yorkshire firefighter helping to tackle a large moorland fire, near Bingley in West Yorkshire, says crews in the UK are "becoming stretched" due to the high number of similar incidents.
Martyn Hughes, watch manager at Skipton Fire Station, made his comments on social media after more than 50 firefighters were called out to the blaze in Cullingworth yesterday afternoon.
Crews are returning to the site to continue to damp down today.
At its height 12 fire engines and a police helicopter were at the scene at Catstones Moor, between Cullingworth and Harden.
Yorkshire MP quits over Brexit negotiations
Yorkshire MP David Davis, who has been leading negotiations to leave the EU, has resigned from the government.
In his resignation letter, the York-born MP criticised the PM's Brexit plan, agreed by the cabinet on Friday, saying: "It will leave Parliament with at best a weak negotiating position."
Mr Davis, who is MP for Haltemprice and Howden, wrote: "In my view the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real."
He also said he believes current policy hands control of large swathes of the UK's economy to the EU and fails to return control of the country's own laws.
In her reply, Mrs May said she did not agree but thanked him for his work.
Man seriously injured in York assault
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in an incident in York city centre at the weekend.
It happened on Rougier Street at about 05:00 on Sunday.
Police say the injured man remains in hospital in a "serious condition."
They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Organ donations double in decade
The number of people donating organs following their death has more than doubled in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire in the last decade.
New figures show almost 150 people in the region became donors in the last year.
NHS Blood and Transplant say although support for organ donation is rising, there are still more than five hundred people on the transplant waiting list across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Gordon Crowe, from NHS Blood and Transplant, says bereaved families often get comfort from donating a loved one's organs.
Landslip-prone Dales road reopens
Commuters will be able to get to work on one of North Yorkshire's busiest roads today for the first time in almost six weeks.
The A59 at Kex Gill, near Skipton, closed on 30 May after movement was detected in the carriageway.
It's now back in use as a single carriageway under traffic light control.
The council opened the road yesterday after it passed safety tests.
Its closure has meant weeks of diversions for motorists who use the road regularly.
Yorkshire's weather: Cloudy and cool
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few patches of light rain and drizzle around.
It'll be much cooler than yesterday, with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Tonight will be dry with clear intervals and temperatures will be lower than on recent nights with gentle northerly breezes.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Search for missing diver off the Yorkshire coast
A major search is resuming this morning for a diver who has gone missing near Scarborough.
The man was diving two miles off the coast when he disappeared yesterday afternoon.
HM Coastguard is coordinating the search for the diver.
The Whitby and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter are all conducting searches.