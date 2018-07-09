North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Great Yorkshire Show, one of the biggest events in the agricultural calendar, gets underway in Harrogate tomorrow.

The finishing touches are being put in place and soprano Lizzie Jones from Halifax will be providing the entertainment - she will be the first singer ever to perform in the main ring.

She's pictured above with a prize bullock.

The show will begin tomorrow and will be continue until Thursday, with the event said to be pulling in £47m for the local economy.

The show is now in its 160th year, and to mark the milestone, Harrogate College graduate and designer Joanna Rishworth from Keighley researched what people would have worn to the very first Great Yorkshire Show.

She has recreated costumes especially for the anniversary, some of which you'll be able to see over the next few days.