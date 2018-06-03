North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A629 North Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between A6131 Keighley Road and A65 affecting A6068 Skipton Road.
A629 North Yorkshire - A629 Skipton Bypass in Skipton closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A6131 Keighley Road junction and the A65 junction, because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to the A6068 Skipton Road junction.
Hull college 'disappointed' by further strike action
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J46 for B6164.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J46, B6164 (Wetherby), because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J48 for A168 and J49 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J48, A168 (Boroughbridge) and J49, A168 (Dishforth), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J49 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - A1(M) lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J49, A168 (Dishforth), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J52 for A1.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Stationary traffic on A1(M) northbound at J52 A1, because of all traffic being temporarily held and geese on the road.
Northern: Minister blames delays on Network Rail again
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has again blamed Network Rail for ongoing problems on Northern rail services, which operate across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, after the RMT called for him to quit.
He said Network Rail was "too late in finalising planned timetable changes", which have caused widespread problems since they were introduced on 20 May.
The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said the minister should "get out" and described the situation as "carnage".
Since 18 May, Northern has aborted 2,200 services.
Northern has not been able to confirm suggestions an emergency timetable would be introduced next week.
A spokesman for the company said "no decision" had been made but it was looking at a "number of options" to address the problems.
Helicopter removed from fatal crash site
Investigators have removed the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed in a field killing the pilot.
The aircraft was being flown by North Yorkshire's Lord Lieutenant Barry Dodd CBE when it crashed and caught fire near Boroughbridge on Wednesday.
There were no other passengers onboard the Bell 206B helicopter, which took off from nearby Husthwaite.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is transporting the aircraft by road to Farnborough in Hampshire for more detailed examination.
Yorkshire coast race sells out
If you were planning to enter the Yorkshire Coast 10k running race this year - you're too late.
Entries for the Scarborough event opened at 07:00 this morning and the 2,500 places had all gone by 09:30.
The event takes place on Sunday 21 October.
The sound of summer: New warnings of thunder and flood
The Met Office has issued another weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding in North Yorkshire.
A warning's already in force for western parts of Yorkshire throughout today, saying there's a chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
Now a new warning's been issued for North Yorkshire between 06:00 and 20:00 Saturday.
Severe disruption: A629 North Yorkshire both ways
Hull college 'disappointed' by further strike action
Hull College says it's "disappointed" by the University and College Union's (UCU) decision to hold a further seven days worth of strikes.
Hull College Group, which runs colleges in Hull, Goole and Harrogate, has started a restructuring plan to deal with a £10m deficit which could see 231 posts closed.
The University and College Union plans to hold five days of strikes from Monday 18 June and another two days on 26 and 27 June.
The college says it will do everything it can to avoid disruption to exams.
Trees to be planted to mark each child's birth in York
Every child born in York over the next year is to have a tree planted to mark their arrival.
It's a project being launched today by York Rotary Club and the City of York Council.
It's expected that about 3,000 trees will be planted on land alongside the River Foss at York St John University's Haxby Road Sports Centre.
Every parent registering the birth of their child through York Register Office will be offered the chance to get involved in the scheme.
The trees planted in York are part of 47,000 Rotary UK aims to plant across the country over the next 12 months.
Volunteers needed for York charity fighting to meet demand
A charity in York says it's seen such a big increase in demand for its services it's desperate for more volunteers.
Over the last year, Citizens Advice in the city helped over 4,000 people with things like benefits and debts.
The charity's chief executive officer, Simon Toppham, says that in 2017 its 62 volunteers helped with about 12,000 problems.
Mr Toppham says: "They give up their free time to help people in their community get back on their feet.
"Volunteering Is a great way to meet people and learn skills," he added.
Welcome to June: Thunder and flood warning for Yorkshire
You might need a brolly at some point today as there is a warning of thunderstorms in the western half of Yorkshire.
The Met Office says there's a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, "with possible damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".
The warning came into force at 09:00 and lasts until 22:00 tonight.