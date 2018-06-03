North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has again blamed Network Rail for ongoing problems on Northern rail services, which operate across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, after the RMT called for him to quit.

Stephen Pimlott

He said Network Rail was "too late in finalising planned timetable changes", which have caused widespread problems since they were introduced on 20 May.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said the minister should "get out" and described the situation as "carnage".

Since 18 May, Northern has aborted 2,200 services.

Northern has not been able to confirm suggestions an emergency timetable would be introduced next week.

A spokesman for the company said "no decision" had been made but it was looking at a "number of options" to address the problems.