North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.
'Real damage for Selby'
Round 2: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.
A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and
woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.
It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.
It’s the first major work in decades.
Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and
hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.
It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work
won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.
The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the
scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York
Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.
Bus project could cost £200,000 to save 90 seconds
Questions have been raised over the cost of a proposed scheme to reduce bus journey times on a road in York.
The £200,000 project, which would reduce bus journey times by 90 seconds on Wigginton Road, had been given the green light - but City of York councillors questioned whether the cost would be "worth it".
Instead a public consultation will be opened on the North York Bus Improvement Project.
Severe accident: A165 North Yorkshire northbound
BBC News Travel
A165 North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between Somerset Terrace and A64 Westborough.
A165 North Yorkshire - A165 Valley Bridge Road in Scarborough closed northbound between the Somerset Terrace junction and the A64 Westborough junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Rail delays continue on East Coast Main Line
Network Rail is hoping to re-open the East Coast Main Line route through Northallerton soon following an earlier incident.
Train services have been at a standstill for some time and there are some replacement bus services in operation:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Power plant aims to cut biomass gases
Drax power station announces a new scheme to capture the CO2 emissions from burning wood pellets.Read more
Moors bus service takes to roads
A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.Read more
'Warrington lands the power punches'
Round 9: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.
'Real damage for Selby'
Round 2: Selby v Warrington
Mike Costello
BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road
There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.
Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways
A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.
A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pig muck store 'not conducive to tourism'
A craft centre and tourist attraction in the North York Moors objects to a nearby pig muck store.Read more
Yorkshire's headlines today
Yorkshire's top stories today include:
School gun plot accused boy 'is caring'
Two boys accused of a Columbine-style plot will not give evidence at their trial, a court hears.Read more
LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman
York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.
This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.
He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.
BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.
Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery
Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.
Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.
The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.
Serial killer Nilsen died after surgery
The 72-year-old admitted killing at least 15 men in the 1970s and 1980s.Read more
In pictures: Roof with a view
Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.
It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.
It’s the first major work in decades.
Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.
It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.
The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York
Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.
Bus project could cost £200,000 to save 90 seconds
Questions have been raised over the cost of a proposed scheme to reduce bus journey times on a road in York.
The £200,000 project, which would reduce bus journey times by 90 seconds on Wigginton Road, had been given the green light - but City of York councillors questioned whether the cost would be "worth it".
Instead a public consultation will be opened on the North York Bus Improvement Project.
Severe accident: A165 North Yorkshire northbound
A165 North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between Somerset Terrace and A64 Westborough.
A165 North Yorkshire - A165 Valley Bridge Road in Scarborough closed northbound between the Somerset Terrace junction and the A64 Westborough junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net
There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.
Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.
New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.
Rail delays continue on East Coast Main Line
Network Rail is hoping to re-open the East Coast Main Line route through Northallerton soon following an earlier incident.
Train services have been at a standstill for some time and there are some replacement bus services in operation:
England's Ballance takes break from game
England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".Read more
Forest hut sculpture plan deferred
Artist Rachel Whiteread's sculpture in Dalby Forest has been deferred to try for another location.Read more
Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line
Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident.
It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services: