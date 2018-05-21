North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.

It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.

It’s the first major work in decades.

Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.

It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.

The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York

The Bar Convent

Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.