North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Moors bus service takes to roads

North York Moors

A bus service organised by volunteers giving access to the North York Moors begins to operate on Sunday.

'Warrington lands the power punches'

Round 9: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

The huge odds on favourite has not been boxing like that. The power punches have been landed by Josh Warrington.

'Real damage for Selby'

Round 2: Selby v Warrington

Mike Costello

BBC Sport boxing correspondent at Elland Road

There is real damage to the eye of Lee Selby. There is a river of blood flowing down the side of his face.

Severe accident: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J44 for A64 and J45 for A659.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J44, A64 (Bramham) and J45, A659 (Boston Spa), because of an accident.

Severe accident: A684 North Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A684 North Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Northallerton Road and Lead Lane.

A684 North Yorkshire - A684 Stokesley Road in Northallerton closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the Northallerton Road junction and the Lead Lane junction, because of a serious accident involving a lorry and a car.

Yorkshire's headlines today

Yorkshire's top stories today include:

LISTEN: Jason McGill returns as York chairman

York City chairman Jason McGill has returned to the club and agreed to keep funding it until June 2019.

This is when the club is due to move to a new Community Stadium.

He had stood down and put his shares up for sale after the Supporters' Trust voted not to hand him their 25% stake in the club.

BBC Radio York's Adam Holmes has more details.

Dennis Nilsen: Serial killer died after hospital surgery

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen died from complications following stomach surgery, an inquest has heard.

Dennis Nilsen
PA

Nilsen, who murdered at least 15 people in the 1970s and 80s, died in Full Sutton prison, East Yorkshire, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in York two days before suffering with abdominal pains, Hull Coroner's Court heard.

The 72-year-old, who spent 34 years behind bars, underwent an operation but later suffered a blood clot.

In pictures: Roof with a view

Work has been going on to repair and renovate the roof and woodwork on the outside of the Bar Convent in York.

It's a Grade I listed building which belong to the sisters of the Congregation of Jesus.

It’s the first major work in decades.

Woodwork has been replaced and repaired and hundreds of Welsh slate roof tiles put on.

It’s costing a six figure sum but it’s hoped that the work won’t need to be repeated for many years to come.

The Bar Convent Heritage Centre's Jerry Ibbotson and archivist Dr Hannah Thomas went up the scaffolding to get a unique bird's eye view of York

Repairs taking place at York's historic Bar Convent
The Bar Convent

Look at this fabulous image from the top of York's Bar Convent looking down on Blossom Street and the Micklegate Bar entrance to the city. The street is part of the old Roman road.

Looking down on York's Blossom Street
The Bar Convent

Bus project could cost £200,000 to save 90 seconds

Questions have been raised over the cost of a proposed scheme to reduce bus journey times on a road in York.

Clock face
BBC

The £200,000 project, which would reduce bus journey times by 90 seconds on Wigginton Road, had been given the green light - but City of York councillors questioned whether the cost would be "worth it".

Instead a public consultation will be opened on the North York Bus Improvement Project.

Severe accident: A165 North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A165 North Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between Somerset Terrace and A64 Westborough.

A165 North Yorkshire - A165 Valley Bridge Road in Scarborough closed northbound between the Somerset Terrace junction and the A64 Westborough junction, because of an accident.

Warning over Yorkshire families being tracked on net

There's a warning that families across Yorkshire are being tracked on the internet without their knowledge.

Girl on the internet
BBC

Experts say an increasing amount of information about where we shop and who we vote for is being gathered by companies that specialise in 'harvesting' data.

New EU regulations come into force next week aimed at protecting our personal data, but some say they don't go far enough.

Rail delays continue on East Coast Main Line

Network Rail is hoping to re-open the East Coast Main Line route through Northallerton soon following an earlier incident.

Train services have been at a standstill for some time and there are some replacement bus services in operation:

England's Ballance takes break from game

Gary Ballance

England batsman and Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance is taking a break from cricket because of "personal reasons".

Forest hut sculpture plan deferred

Hawldale Rigg in Dalby Forest

Artist Rachel Whiteread's sculpture in Dalby Forest has been deferred to try for another location.

Trains at a standstill on East Coast Main Line

Trains running north from Yorkshire are currently at a standstill near Northallerton.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident.

It is affecting Virgin East Coast, CrossCountry and Transpennine Express services:

