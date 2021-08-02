City leaders in Sunderland have confirmed the Stadium of Light will be able to host more than 48,000 supporters in the coming season. Fans are keen to be welcomed back at the stadium which has not been able to operate at capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters returned to the Stadium of Light for the first time in more than a year on Friday as Lee Johnson’s side picked up a 2-1 win against Hull City in a friendly. Sunderland kick-off their League One campaign with a home game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, the first league game with the ground at full capacity since 7 March 2020.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC GoogleCopyright: Google PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Capacity crowds approved for Stadium of Light
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Nic Marko
City leaders in Sunderland have confirmed the Stadium of Light will be able to host more than 48,000 supporters in the coming season.
Fans are keen to be welcomed back at the stadium which has not been able to operate at capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Supporters returned to the Stadium of Light for the first time in more than a year on Friday as Lee Johnson’s side picked up a 2-1 win against Hull City in a friendly.
Sunderland kick-off their League One campaign with a home game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, the first league game with the ground at full capacity since 7 March 2020.
EFL season preview - how will your team get on?
How do the BBC's network of local radio commentators think your side will get on during the new EFL season?Read more
WW2 veteran who survived Burma railway dies aged 101
Sunderland World War Two veteran Len Gibson has died aged 101, just days before the launch of his memoirs - which are due to be republished for a North East charity.
Mr Gibson's birthday was in January, and belated celebrations were held in Herrington Country Park in May when hundreds turned out to enjoy a Spitfire flypast.
He served in Singapore in 1942 when he was captured by the Japanese and forced to work on the infamous Death Railway in Burma.
After liberation in 1945 he returned to Sunderland and became a teacher.
During that time he inspired a number of young people to take up music, including his neighbour Dave Stewart who went on to form the band The Eurythmics.
At his birthday celebration in May, Stewart paid tribute to his former mentor in a video message.
He said: "I was such an admirer of you and your family and it's inspired me and helped form the foundation of the fact that I wanted to be a musician."
Mr Gibson was awarded a British Empire medal in 2019.
In recent years he was a prominent fundraiser for "Daft As A Brush", and proceeds from his book "A Wearside Lad in WWII" which goes on sale tomorrow, will go to the cancer patient care charity.
Charity founder, Brian Burnie, described Len as “the greatest gentlemen I have even met”.
Mr Burnie said: "Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends at this time."
Bradley Lowery - building a lasting legacy
Bradley's mum, Gemma, talks to the BBC about continuing his legacy by helping other children with life-limiting illnesses.
Ex-England winger Downing retires
Former Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham winger Stewart Downing retires at the age of 37.Read more
Woman hurt in hit-and-run collision
A woman is being treated for multiple fractures to her arm after the car she was driving was involved in a collision in Middlesbrough.
The driver of other vehicle, believed to be a dark grey VW Passat or similar, did not stop after the crash in the College Road and Tomlinson Way area.
It happened at about 15:45 on Saturday.
The 58-year-old woman who was driving a Ford Fiesta remains in Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.
Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
Tax fraudster ordered to repay £5.5m
Stanley Miller had multiple bank accounts and a property portfolio after evading tax, police say.Read more
Washington boxing twin guaranteed Olympic medal
Washington boxer Pat McCormack is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the final of the men's welterweight competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
He will fight in the men's welterweight final against Cuba's Roniel Iglesias tomorrow after Ireland's Aidan Walsh pulled out of their semi-final with an ankle injury.
Watching at home on Wearside, his mum Michelle said: "Pat is on fire, he's boxing well and enjoying the tournament so hopefully it continues."
Pat's twin brother Luke said his own defeat by the two-time world champion Andy Cruz in the last-16 of the men's lightweight tournament had left him "wounded".
Michelle said: "Such mixed emotions, delighted for Pat but devastated for Luke.
"Andy Cruz is probably the best boxer in the world so we knew it was going to be a tough fight, but Luke fought hard and was brave and we're so unbelievably proud."