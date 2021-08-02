Sunderland World War Two veteran Len Gibson has died aged 101, just days before the launch of his memoirs - which are due to be republished for a North East charity.

Mr Gibson's birthday was in January, and belated celebrations were held in Herrington Country Park in May when hundreds turned out to enjoy a Spitfire flypast.

He served in Singapore in 1942 when he was captured by the Japanese and forced to work on the infamous Death Railway in Burma.

After liberation in 1945 he returned to Sunderland and became a teacher.

During that time he inspired a number of young people to take up music, including his neighbour Dave Stewart who went on to form the band The Eurythmics.

At his birthday celebration in May, Stewart paid tribute to his former mentor in a video message.

He said: "I was such an admirer of you and your family and it's inspired me and helped form the foundation of the fact that I wanted to be a musician."

Mr Gibson was awarded a British Empire medal in 2019.

In recent years he was a prominent fundraiser for "Daft As A Brush", and proceeds from his book "A Wearside Lad in WWII" which goes on sale tomorrow, will go to the cancer patient care charity.

Charity founder, Brian Burnie, described Len as “the greatest gentlemen I have even met”.

Mr Burnie said: "Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends at this time."