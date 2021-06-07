A 41-year-old man has been stabbed in Middlesbrough.

Detectives are investigating after the man suffered a wound to his stomach when he was attacked on Sunday at 16:30 BST, at the junction of Gresham Road and Linthorpe Road.

Cleveland Police said the suspect, who was dressed in black and had his face covered with either a baseball cap or balaclava, ran onto Albert Terrace after the attack.

They believe he left the scene on the front of a bicycle, ridden by one of a group of men.

The victim has been allowed home from James Cook University Hospital after being treated for a minor injury.