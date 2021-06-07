A 41-year-old man has been stabbed in Middlesbrough. Detectives are investigating after the man suffered a wound to his stomach when he was attacked on Sunday at 16:30 BST, at the junction of Gresham Road and Linthorpe Road. Cleveland Police said the suspect, who was dressed in black and had his face covered with either a baseball cap or balaclava, ran onto Albert Terrace after the attack. They believe he left the scene on the front of a bicycle, ridden by one of a group of men. The victim has been allowed home from James Cook University Hospital after being treated for a minor injury.
Flyover opens to ease congestion at A19 junction
A new flyover to allow drivers using the A19 between North Tyneside and North Yorkshire to travel without stopping has opened.
The Testos roundabout was closed to traffic over the weekend to allow the flyover to be installed joining the A19 into a continuous stretch.
Work around the flyover and junction will continue over the coming weeks, including work on the slip roads.
Closures and diversions will also remain in place at the nearby A19 Downhill Lane and the A1290 junction in Sunderland.
It's hoped the flyover will ease congestion - previously at peak times drivers could experience delays of up to four minutes per vehicle.
