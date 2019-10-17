Latest updates from Paul Gascoigne train kiss trial

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne had told his trial he gave a woman on a train a "peck on the lips" to "boost her confidence" after he heard a male passenger call her overweight.

Michelle Heeley QC, defending, said the former player had been "naive" in kissing the woman, but that it had not been a sexual act.

Prosecutor William Mousley had told the court that Mr Gascoigne had "lied, and lied, and lied" during the trial, which heard he had been drunk on board the train.

The 52-year-old has been cleared of sexual assault.

The jury is due to begin deliberating again at 14:00 on a lesser charge of assault by beating.

Judge Peter Armstrong told the jury that is committed if the defendant "intentionally applies unlawful force to another who does not consent to it".