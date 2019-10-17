Latest updates from Paul Gascoigne train kiss trial

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been on trial this week after kissing a woman on board a train from York to Newcastle in August 2018.
Paul Gascoigne train kiss trial verdict so far
Gascoigne cleared of sex assault on train
Paul Gascoigne told court kiss was 'to boost confidence'
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne had told his trial he gave a woman on a train a "peck on the lips" to "boost her confidence" after he heard a male passenger call her overweight.
Michelle Heeley QC, defending, said the former player had been "naive" in kissing the woman, but that it had not been a sexual act.
Prosecutor William Mousley had told the court that Mr Gascoigne had "lied, and lied, and lied" during the trial, which heard he had been drunk on board the train.
The 52-year-old has been cleared of sexual assault.
The jury is due to begin deliberating again at 14:00 on a lesser charge of assault by beating.
Judge Peter Armstrong told the jury that is committed if the defendant "intentionally applies unlawful force to another who does not consent to it".
Judge to accept majority verdict on assault charge
The jury in the Paul Gascoigne trial will continue deliberating at 14:00 on the alternative charge of assault by beating.
Judge Peter Armstrong told the jury he will accept a majority verdict on this count.
The ex-England footballer was cleared of sexual assault earlier after kissing a woman on a train from York to Newcastle.
Mr Gascoigne denied the charge and told Teesside Crown Court that he kissed the woman to boost her confidence after he claimed he heard someone call her fat.
The former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton midfielder wept in the dock as the not-guilty verdict was delivered.
As he left court, Mr Gascoigne wiped his eye with a tissue and hugged his agent.
Verdict expected later as case breaks for lunch
The Paul Gascoigne case has now broken for lunch.
No further verdict is expected before 14.00.
The former England footballer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a train in August 2018.
The jury is still considering a lesser charge of assault by beating.
Jury resumes deliberations
The jury at Teesside Crown Court has continued its deliberations after clearing former England footballer Paul Gascoigne of sexual assault.
Mr Gascoigne had been accused of “forcefully” kissing a woman on a train in August of last year.
The jury is now considering an alternative count of assault by beating.
Gascoigne 'weeping' as not guilty verdict delivered
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne appeared to be weeping as a jury found him not guilty of sexual assault.
Shouts of "yes" were heard from public gallery.
The jury is still deliberating on a lesser charge of assault by beating.
The 52-year-old had denied "forcefullly and sloppily" kissing a woman on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.
BreakingPaul Gascoigne not guilty of sexual assault
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
The 52-year-old was accused of "forcefully and sloppily" kissing a woman on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.
The jury at Teesside Crown Court is now considering an alternative count of assault by beating