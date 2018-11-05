BBC Local Live: North East England
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Newcastle and BBC Tees
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Tees
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Newcastle
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Tees
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Tees
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Newcastle
Play audio 05/11/2018 from BBC Newcastle
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
A69 remains closed after crash
Police are warning motorists that the A69 at Haydon Bridge remains closed this morning after a crash last night.
Travel: A69 closed after late-night crash hits bridge
BBC News Travel
The A69 is closed into Northumberland after two lorries and a van crashed late last night.
Police say the crash damaged a bridge which must be inspected in daylight before the road can be reopened, so it will be closed for at least another hour or two.
All three drivers remain in hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.
Benitez 'pleased' with win
BBC Sport
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is pleased with the 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday and believes his players showed what they are capable of in the Premier League.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
We've got all the news, sport, travel and weather through the day.
If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.