BBC Local Live: North East England

  2. Travel: A69 closed after late-night crash hits bridge

    The A69 is closed into Northumberland after two lorries and a van crashed late last night.

    Police say the crash damaged a bridge which must be inspected in daylight before the road can be reopened, so it will be closed for at least another hour or two.

    All three drivers remain in hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

  3. Benitez 'pleased' with win

    Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is pleased with the 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday and believes his players showed what they are capable of in the Premier League.

    Video caption: It was important that we won - Rafa Benitez

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

    We've got all the news, sport, travel and weather through the day.

    If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

