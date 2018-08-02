Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Newcastle and BBC Tees

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

National League news - August 2018

John Still

Follow the latest news stories from the National League, including transfers and selected contract announcements.

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have finished here for the week, thank you for joining us.

You can stay up to date online, on BBC Newcastle, BBC Tees and on Look North.

If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

We'll be back on Monday from 08:00 with more updates - Have a lovely weekend.

Victim recorded sex abuse confession

A sex abuser who was recorded by his 13-year-old victim confessing his guilt has been jailed.

The recording, made on a mobile phone, was played to Teesside Crown Court when Robert Fielden was sentenced via a videolink from Durham Prison.

The 53-year-old, from Stockton, had previously admitted three counts of sexual assault.

Fielden, who said he had an alcohol problem, was jailed for three years and four months, and put on the sex offenders register for life.

The court was told the victim had attempted suicide following the offences last year.

In the recording she made, Fielden was heard to say: "Do you want me to go to jail? I messed with you and I should not have done it".

Deckham fatal stabbing victim named as Jonathan Carr

A 21-year-old man found stabbed to death at an address in Gateshead has been named.

Jonathan Carr was found dead at a property in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, after police were alerted by a member of the public on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said two men aged 20 and 21 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and were being questioned.

Jonathan Carr
FAMILY HANDOUT

Teenagers spoken to in arson inquiry

Police have spoken to four teenagers in relation to suspected incidents of arson in Seaton Carew.

The incidents took place on 8 May and 9 May at Longscar building and Burn Valley Social Club.

Officers say two girls aged 14 and 16 and two boys aged 15 and 17 were spoken to voluntarily, however inquiries are ongoing.

The are once again appealing for anyone with information regarding the two fires.

Elisha and Charlotte: The Best Thing That Ever Happened

Adopted North East sisters Elisha and Charlotte have been telling us how their new family is cause for celebration.

Weather: Patchy clouds but dry

BBC Weather

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and patchy cloud.

Feeling slightly fresher than last night with a gentle north-westerly breeze.

weather graph
BBC

Check the weather where you are.

The Geordie favourites making a comeback

Geordie food favourites include stotties and pan haggerty
Singin' hinnies and pan haggerty - this chef at Newcastle's Blackfriars is teaching traditional Geordie scran.

Joe McElderry to headline Chloe and Liam concert

Former X Factor winner Joe McElderry will headline a concert in South Shields next week in memory of two teenagers who lost their lives in last year's Manchester terrorist attack.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, were among 22 people killed in the bomb attack at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert last May.

A concert in aid of the Together Forever foundation is to take place at Bents Park on Sunday 12 August, which will feature several local bands and singers along with the 2009 X Factor winner.

Organiser Chris Joyce said: "Chloe and Liam were huge music fans and I can't imagine a better way to help remember them than with a live concert."

Joe McElderry
BBC

Bluebird heads north to go back on the water after rebuild

Donald Campbell's record-breaking boat, Bluebird, has arrived in the Isle of Bute, off the west coast of Scotland, for the start of tests after a 17-year rebuild.

The vessel was wrecked when it crashed on Coniston Water in 1967, killing Mr Campbell as he tried to break his own water speed record.

Bluebird being loaded on to truck
Bluebird Project

The restored boat was loaded on to a truck to be taken to Scotland for testing, and will return to Coniston for one last run before going into a museum there, in due course.

The project leader, Bill Smith, said it had taken so long because they insisted on absolute authenticity.

There was five years of taking apart and cataloguing and what-have-you, and then 10 years of putting back together.

It's been completely without compromise, we wouldn't use the wrong material, we wouldn't use the wrong screw, we wouldn't use the wrong gauge, it was absolutely as it ought to be."

Bill Smith

Yeovil sign Pattison and McDonald

Alex Patison

Yeovil Town sign Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Pattison on a season-long loan and Birmingham winger Wes McDonald until January.

Your pictures: Cloudy Seaham

The sun tried to come through the clouds this morning in Seaham, but it looks like the rain won in the end.

Seaham harbour
DAN MYERS

Have you got any pictures you'd like to share with us?

You can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

Hedgehog rescued from pipe

Ana Guerra-Moore

BBC News Online

Cute alert: A hedgehog was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a pipe in Washington.

He was later released by the crew

Middlesbrough teenager still missing

Carl Sharp, 14, is still missing from the Middlesbrough area.

He was last seen playing football in the street outside a house in Palmer Street on Friday 27 July.

He left the area and did not return home.

Carl Sharp
CLEVELAND POLICE

Metro disruptions this weekend

Due to the restoration of its control room, Tyne & Wear Metro has announced a series of disruptions that will take place this weekend.

View more on twitter

Flashback Friday: Tyne & Wear Metro

This is how the Tyne and Wear Metro's control room has looked over the years:

View more on twitter

Newcastle hospitals not properly recognised outside North East

Newcastle's award-winning hospitals do not have their achievements properly recognised outside the North East, a health boss has warned.

Professor Sir John Burn, chairman of the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has said work is needed to address a lack of awareness that could hold back the city's healthcare.

The Freeman Hospital and The Royal Victoria Infirmary are both rated as “oustanding”, but bosses say they may have to be less "modest" about their achievements.

A recent BBC documentary featured the cutting-edge heart transplant unit at the Freeman which has a reputation as one of Europe's leading centres for organ transplant surgery.

Freeman Hospital, Newcastle
BBC

In a report to the hospitals trust's board, Sir John Burn said: "Our recent exposure on national television and activities around the Great Exhibition of the North such as the Pop-Up Children's Hospital have raised our profile, but more work is needed in this space.

"...A conversation at the NHS Confederation meeting in June with staff from Healthcare UK, the body representing Departments of Health & Social Care and International Trade, revealed a lack of awareness of our profile."

Healthcare UK's role is to promote opportunities for UK health services to attract income through training, consultancy and provision of highly specialised care.

A trust spokesperson added: "One of our strategic goals is to enhance our reputation as a first class teaching hospital and to promote a culture of excellence in all that we do, and we are currently further exploring ways we can do this.

"Sir John Burn added in his report that he has held discussion with a Dubai-based healthcare investment fund, backed by a hospitals group that manages facilities in the Middle East, and that there is "clear enthusiasm for a deeper relationship of mutual benefit.”

Bluebird on its way for testing

The rebuilt Bluebird is making its way to Scotland after being renovated in North Shields:

View more on twitter

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis

Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Read more

Watch: Traditional Geordie food

A Newcastle chef is bringing back some Geordie classics.

View more on facebook

Baby shaker jailed for second time after child he attacked dies years later

Sunderland Echo

Newspaper

A man who shook his girlfriend's baby has now been jailed for the boy's manslaughter after he died at the age of 18 due to his injuries.

Marc Guy was locked up for 21 months for GBH after he left then six-month old Ewan Marrin with catastrophic brain injuries during a "violent shaking" episode at the baby's home in 1998.

Sunderland Echo
Sunderland Echo

Middlesbrough sign goalkeeper Lonergan

Andy Lonergan

Middlesbrough sign former Preston North End and Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a one-year contract.

Read more

Man jailed after shaken baby dies aged 18

In case you missed it last night: Ewan Marrin's death was linked to the injuries he received as a baby in 1998.

Newcastle Crown Court
BBC
Newcastle Crown Court

Man jailed after shaken baby dies aged 18

Ewan Marrin's death was linked to the injuries he received as a baby in 1998.

Read more

PC sacked over 'head punching' arrest

In case you missed it last night: Daniel Reed punched a suspect in the head six times when he was incapacitated by a Taser.

Durham Police car
BBC
Durham Police car

PC sacked over 'head punching' arrest

Daniel Reed punched a suspect in the head six times when he was incapacitated by a Taser.

Read more

Vera Baird: Travelling by Metro late at night "not great"

Metro carriage
BBC

Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird has admitted that getting the Metro late at night can be worrying.

Speaking at a Police and Crime Panel meeting at Gateshead Civic Centre, she said: "I myself sometimes come home on the Metro from the coast late at night and it's not that great so we need to build people's confidence up."

North Tyneside councillor, Carole Burdis, said groups of youths had been travelling on the Metro with alcohol from Newcastle to Cullercoats and "causing chaos" on the beach.

Nexus has recently appointed a new security manager who has a background with the military police and Ms Baird said he has already made a difference.

A campaign is planned and striking posters with artistic images of police officers will appear at crime "hot spots" on the Metro line to remind people that detectives are working with Nexus and they could be prosecuted.

A spokesperson for Nexus said: ""Crime rates on Metro remain low and we work closely with the police to limit anti-social behaviour on the system.

"Patrols in the evenings have been stepped up to provide customers with reassurance and to ensure that more staff and police are visible on Metro."

100 new jobs confirmed with opening of new care home

Hartlepool Mail

Newspaper

Plans for a new Hartlepool care home creating 100 new jobs have been given the go ahead.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee unanimously approved plans for a 93-bed care home off land at Merlin Way.

Hartlepool Mail
Hartlepool Mail

Durham make it five Blast wins in a row

Imran Tahir
Getty Images

In case you missed it last night: Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.

Imran Tahir

Durham make it five Blast wins in a row

Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.

Read more

Rain, possible thunder, but clearing later

Abbie Dewhurst

Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

Despite a bright start there's likely to be some showery rain this morning.

As the day goes on there's a risk of some thunder and lightning sweeping across the region from the west.

However, later this afternoon any rain will clear to leave it mostly dry with sunny spells.

It will stay rather humid.

Maximum temperatures should reach about 23C (73F).

Weather map
BBC

Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.

We've got all the news, sport, travel and weather through the day.

If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

Durham make it five Blast wins in a row

Imran Tahir

Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.

Read more

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have finished here for the day, thank you for joining us.

You can stay up to date online, on BBC Newcastle, BBC Tees and on Look North.

If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

We'll be back tomorrow from 08:00 with more updates. Have a lovely evening.

Newcastle Falcons' Mark Wilson called up by England

Newcastle Falcons back-rower Mark Wilson has been named in England's 44-man training squad for a three-day camp in London this weekend.

The Cumbrian played in the last two games of England's three-test tour to South Africa during the summer.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “This is a pre-season camp so a lot of our players, particularly the ones who went on the South African tour, have just started training with their clubs so it’s just a chance to get a group of players together to have a chat about the season ahead and look at the important areas in developing the team.

"With just over 12 months until the Rugby World Cup, it is an important time."

Mark Wilson
Getty

The weather's taking a turn...

Watch out for some thundery showers across the North East tomorrow.

Weather forecast
BBC

Stockton ready for annual festival launch

BBC Tees

www.bbc.co.uk/BBCTees

The Stockton International Riverside Festival has got under way.

The free four-day festival features 150 shows for all ages.

This year's festival launch was an outdoor performance paying tribute to Britain's wounded war veterans.

The first event was held in August 1988 and in 2017 celebrated its 30th year.

Stockton International festival
BBC

The festival is organised by Stockton Borough Council.

A spokesman said: "At the heart of the festival are our dedicated audiences that have been coming to the festival for many years and the serious seekers of new trends in street theatre.

"Our hopes for the future of the festival are centred round championing and presenting the best international street performances, supporting artists and companies to make great shows and inviting audiences to enjoy and actively participate in events.

"Since the mid-1990’s Arts Council England has increased its support of large outdoor festivals and street theatre companies in the UK, which has benefitted not only us, but also the English artists and performers we work with."

Pair held after Gateshead man's suspected stab death

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a suspected stabbing.

The man's body was found in Mayfair Gardens, Gateshead, after police were alerted by a member of the public at about about 14:30 yesterday.

A Northumbria force spokesman said two men aged 20 and 21 remained in custody as inquiries continued.

He added it was believed those involved were known to each other and there was "no wider threat to the public".

Police appealed for witnesses who were in the Mayfair Gardens area to come forward.

Police search for wanted man

Do you know where this man is?

Police want to find him after he was released from prison but has since breached the terms of his licence.

Aaron Goodwin
North Yorkshire Police

Aaron Goodwin, 27 from Scarborough, left prison in May after serving five months of a 12-month sentence for theft.

Officers say he has links to Scotland and County Durham and after "numerous attempts" to find him, he still remains at large.

If you think you've seen him, contact North Yorkshire Police.

