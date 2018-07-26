BBC Local Live: North East England

We'll be back on Monday from 08:00 with more updates - Have a lovely weekend.
Derelict streets in Middlesbrough could be transformed into student village
Derelict streets of boarded up and demolished houses in Middlesbrough could be transformed into a student village.
A masterplan for the area surrouding Borough Road was unveiled in 2016, but now the council need to approve the sale of the land for plans to go ahead.
Some properties on Linthorpe Road close to The Crown building will be demolished to 'give better connection to the main university campus'.
A report will go before Mayor Dave Budd next Wednesday with further recommendations..
'Anchor' plan for derelict historic building
A Grade II listed building which is now a derelict eyesore has been bought by Hartlepool Council.
The Shades Hotel in Church Street opened in 1856 but has been disused for decades and is currently on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.
The
purchase - made with financial support from the Tees Valley Combined Authority - comes during a multi million-pound revamp of the area.
Councillor
Kevin Cranney said:
“This gives us direct control of a very historic and significant building which
we believe - given its prominent position - can become an “anchor” property in
terms of Church Street’s regeneration."
A range of options for its future use is being explored.
Young Boro keeper goes on loan to Gateshead
BBC Tees
BBC Tees Sport
Middlesbrough youngster Aynsley Pears as joined Gateshead on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at Darlington.
Thousands tested in drink and drug driving campaign
Almost 200 drivers were charged or failed to provide samples during a month-long drink and drug driving campaign by Cleveland and Durham Police.
Screening and stop checks were carried out at roadside checkpoints in the morning and evening from 14 June. Drivers were asked to provide a voluntary breath test and 3,400 were done.
During the operation 193 drivers were charged with drink and drug driving offences or failing to provide.
Insp Jonathan Malcolm of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit,
said: "Unfortunately,
there are still a significant number of people who seem to think that they can
take risks with their own lives as well as other peoples.
“A
number of those caught were tested in the morning, when alcohol was still in
their body. Even just one drink can affect your reactions as a driver, which is
why the only safe amount is none at all."
Hopes of transforming Newcastle's famous Bigg Market toilets into a wine bar have been approved by council bosses.
A licence application for a major makeover of the 19th century loos, which would see them turned into an upmarket drinking venue, has now been formally signed off.
Both Newcastle City Council and Northumbria Police had originally objected to the proposals, complaining about a lack of detail on how the bar would operate in an area already packed with bars and clubs.
Council bosses were keen to push through the licence for the former gentlemen's toilets, which date back to 1898, as the site forms a key part of regeneration ambitions for the Bigg Market.
The Victorian toilets were closed to the public in 2012 with the cash-strapped council no longer able to afford to keep them open.
Under the conditions of the venue's licence, alcohol can be sold until 23:00 from Monday to Wednesday and until midnight from Thursday to Sunday. The council has also imposed a restriction stating that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the bar, with a minimum of 35 seats and waiter service available at all times.
Advice for getting the Metro to Sunderland Airshow
Cleveland Police move into new multimillion-pound community hub
Cleveland Police have been officially handed their new multimillion-pound community safety hub in Middlesbrough.
Esh Construction has spent 19 months building the new base for the force after they were announced as the build partner in 2016.
The project has used local suppliers which has created £5m spend for local contractors within 30 miles of Teesside.
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “Our 21st
Century Hub is now complete, the feedback from staff has been extremely
positive and with improvements in technology enables us to deliver excellent
policing services.
“Esh Construction has been fantastic to work with and they
have ensured that communities in Teesside have benefited from this project by
investing in local businesses and schools as part of the innovative build."
Lauren Filer, 27, from Annan, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a Peugeot at about 14:00 on 19 February last year.
The inquest was told she had been held overnight and tested for the drugs by police after being arrested in Gateshead the previous evening, but was deemed safe to drive home the following day at 12:30.
The assistant coroner, Simon Ward, heard both drugs were found in her system after the crash, and other witnesses had seen her driving erratically. The inquest continues.
Pensioners targeted in cash point thefts in Newcastle
Two pensioners and a 36-year-old woman have been targeted in a spate of cash point thefts in Newcastle.
The incidents took place at an ATM on the junction of Middleton Avenue in the Fenham area.
Two men worked together to steal hundreds of pounds from their victims between July 16 and July 21.
They would watch their victims entering their PIN numbers and withdrawing cash, one of the men would then distract them while the other would steal the bank card.
Police are advising the public to take steps to shield their PIN when withdrawing cash.
Power firm 'ready' if thunderstorms hit region
Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the network that delivers electricity to homes and businesses across the North East, says it is "prepared" if thunderstorms hit the region later.
The Met Office predicts localised thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and an increased risk of large hail across Northern Powergrid's operating area tonight.
Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid's head of network operations, says: "We're monitoring the weather very closely.
"We've already taken action to ensure that we have extra engineers available so we can restore power and carry out repairs if there is any disruption or damage to our network as a result of the forecast weather."
Thunderstorms and flooding would be a sharp contrast to the extended spell of hot weather that have been enjoyed across the county in recent weeks.
A new stretch of the England Coast Path has opened today, giving walkers uninterrupted access to 44 miles of coastline between South Tyneside and Amble.
The new route allows people to explore the coast around the River Tyne and into Northumberland, linking Druridge Bay to the resorts and ports further south.
Its opening coincides with the publication of new data from Natural England, showing that over 29 million leisure walking trips took place on English coastal paths in 2017 - supporting more than 6,000 full time jobs.
He signed a new contract earlier this year.
Weather: Thunder and hail tonight
BBC Weather
Thunderstorms in places, locally severe, will spread northwards during the first half of tonight, bringing local downpours and hail.
Thunderstorms easing in the early hours of the morning.
Check the weather where you are.
Teenager jailed for 16 years after raping girl, 14
A teenager has been jailed for 16 years after raping two females in South Shields, including a 14-year-old girl.
Corey Nesbitt, 19, of Kirby Close, South Shields, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of rape.
The judge also handed Nesbitt a five-year extended licence period.
Your pictures: Calm before the storm
The sunrise looked beautiful this morning at Barnard Castle before all the rain came along.
Have you got any photos for us?
You can tweet us, email, or contact us via our Facebook page.
Man killed 'in industrial accident'
Rail passengers told 'don't expect anything'
Thousands of rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations after Yorkshire's train network ground to a halt following an earlier lightning strike.
Dan Wales, 26, an ecologist trying to get home to Newcastle from Leeds, has told the BBC: "I've been stuck at Leeds station for three-and-a-half hours trying to get to Newcastle.
"Still waiting for a bus, or replacement service. Been told by staff that unless you're going to London or Manchester, don't expect anything."
BreakingRita Ora concert in Middlesbrough cancelled
Rita Ora's concert at Middlesbrough's Stewart Park on 24 August has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.
They say it is due to reasons "outside of the directors' and Rita Ora's control".
More as we get it.
Train services gradually improving
Murder charge over assault death
Teenager attacked in County Durham
A teenager was robbed in Bishop Auckland.
The young girl was attacked and knocked to the ground by a man as she walked towards Bracks Farm on Wednesday.
The suspect is believed to have been riding a bike when he stole the girl's mobile phone.
The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.
Wine bar plan for underground toilets
Weather causing train problems
It seems the thunderstorms are begining to cause travel problems.
We've just been sent this picture from Darlington Station by someone who has been travelling on a southbound train from Newcastle which has now been suspended.
LNER is now advising against all travel;
Play park damaged in suspected arson
In case you missed it last night - The Sun acted in the public interest publishing a secret prison video of disgraced footballer Adam Johnson, the press regulator has ruled.
The winger's father, David, complained to Ipso about an online article headlined 'I wish I'd raped her'.
Johnson was filmed discussing his conviction for sexual activity with a minor and saying he would have "only got a caution had he not been famous".
Ipso ruled the piece did not breach the Editors' Code.
Published on 20 April 2017, the footage of the ex-Sunderland, Manchester City and England player was believed to have been recorded in the laundry room at HMP Moorland near Doncaster.
Johnson was seen talking to a fellow inmate about a six-year sentence imposed in March 2016 after he pleaded guilty to grooming and sexual activity with a child.
Repairs mean water off in Newcastle street
Northumbrian Water is carrying out repairs on Tweed Street in Newcastle.
Supplies are set to be affected.
Travel: Faulty lights cause congestion
Toilets to become wine bar in Newcastle
Daniel Holland
Local Democracy Reporter
Hopes of transforming Newcastle's famous Bigg Market toilets into a wine bar have been approved by council bosses.
A licence application for a major makeover of the 19th century loos, which would see them turned into an upmarket drinking venue, has now been formally signed off.
Both Newcastle City Council and Northumbria Police had originally objected to the proposals, complaining about a lack of detail on how the bar would operate in an area already packed with bars and clubs.
Council bosses were keen to push through the licence for the former gentlemen's toilets, which date back to 1898, as the site forms a key part of regeneration ambitions for the Bigg Market.
The Victorian toilets were closed to the public in 2012 with the cash-strapped council no longer able to afford to keep them open.
Under the conditions of the venue's licence, alcohol can be sold until 23:00 from Monday to Wednesday and until midnight from Thursday to Sunday. The council has also imposed a restriction stating that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the bar, with a minimum of 35 seats and waiter service available at all times.
Advice for getting the Metro to Sunderland Airshow
Airshow set to take to the skies
The 30th Sunderland Airshow begins today - weather permitting - with a spectacular firework and music show.
Over the next three days, hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to flock to Roker and Seaburn seafronts.
Displays include performances from the Red Arrows, the RAF Falcons Parachute display team, and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
'Unset' tarmac road reopens
The A1(M) which was closed due to over-running roadworks has now reopened.
A stretch between junctions 59 and 60 closed overnight due to resurfacing works, but this had to be extended when the tarmac took its time to set.
Highways England has thanked drivers for their patience.
Hot and humid, with a risk of thunderstorms
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
A dry and sunny start will lead to a hot and humid day, but there is a risk of thunderstorms later.
Indeed there is already thunder and lightning across parts of Teesside, and heavy rain right now.
There is a Met Office yellow warning in place for these, which will move up from the north during the afternoon and evening.
Check the forecast where you live here.
Fuel spillage causing problems in Northumberland
'Unset tarmac' closes A1(M)
A major route is to remain closed during rush hour while roadworkers wait for tarmac to set.
Resurfacing work is being carried out overnight on the A1(M) in County Durham between junctions 59 and 60.
However, work is now over-running due to the problem with tarmac, and the overnight closure is being extended, with it estimated to reopen at 09:00 BST.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage
We've got all the news, sport, travel and weather through the day.
If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, email, or contact us via our Facebook page.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J56 for B6275 to J58 for A68 West Auckland Road.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound from J56, B6275 (Barton) to J58, A68 (Burtree), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Adam Johnson video complaint dismissed
Cleveland Police move into new multimillion-pound community hub
Cleveland Police have been officially handed their new multimillion-pound community safety hub in Middlesbrough.
Esh Construction has spent 19 months building the new base for the force after they were announced as the build partner in 2016.
The project has used local suppliers which has created £5m spend for local contractors within 30 miles of Teesside.
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “Our 21st Century Hub is now complete, the feedback from staff has been extremely positive and with improvements in technology enables us to deliver excellent policing services.
“Esh Construction has been fantastic to work with and they have ensured that communities in Teesside have benefited from this project by investing in local businesses and schools as part of the innovative build."
Driver who died in crash 'had taken drugs'
The inquest into the death of a driver in a head-on crash near Carlisle has heard she had been tested with positive results for ecstacy and diazepam by police the night before.
Lauren Filer, 27, from Annan, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a Peugeot at about 14:00 on 19 February last year.
The inquest was told she had been held overnight and tested for the drugs by police after being arrested in Gateshead the previous evening, but was deemed safe to drive home the following day at 12:30.
The assistant coroner, Simon Ward, heard both drugs were found in her system after the crash, and other witnesses had seen her driving erratically. The inquest continues.
Pensioners targeted in cash point thefts in Newcastle
Two pensioners and a 36-year-old woman have been targeted in a spate of cash point thefts in Newcastle.
The incidents took place at an ATM on the junction of Middleton Avenue in the Fenham area.
Two men worked together to steal hundreds of pounds from their victims between July 16 and July 21.
They would watch their victims entering their PIN numbers and withdrawing cash, one of the men would then distract them while the other would steal the bank card.
Police are advising the public to take steps to shield their PIN when withdrawing cash.
Power firm 'ready' if thunderstorms hit region
Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the network that delivers electricity to homes and businesses across the North East, says it is "prepared" if thunderstorms hit the region later.
The Met Office predicts localised thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and an increased risk of large hail across Northern Powergrid's operating area tonight.
Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid's head of network operations, says: "We're monitoring the weather very closely.
"We've already taken action to ensure that we have extra engineers available so we can restore power and carry out repairs if there is any disruption or damage to our network as a result of the forecast weather."
Thunderstorms and flooding would be a sharp contrast to the extended spell of hot weather that have been enjoyed across the county in recent weeks.
Before any storms hit, the Met Office is predicting the UK record of 38.5C (101F) could still be beaten today.
New stretch of coastal path opens
BBC Look North
North East and Cumbria
A new stretch of the England Coast Path has opened today, giving walkers uninterrupted access to 44 miles of coastline between South Tyneside and Amble.
The new route allows people to explore the coast around the River Tyne and into Northumberland, linking Druridge Bay to the resorts and ports further south.
Its opening coincides with the publication of new data from Natural England, showing that over 29 million leisure walking trips took place on English coastal paths in 2017 - supporting more than 6,000 full time jobs.