BBC Local Live: North East England

Families in Hartlepool who have suffered the agony of losing a child no longer have to pay for cremation fees after council chiefs scrapped the charges.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious attack in Stockton.
Four arrests over road blockade near opencast pit
Four people have been arrested after a road was blockaded at the site of an opencast coal mine, police said.
Officers were called to the Banks opencast site near Dipton, County Durham, on Saturday after reports protesters were "locked" to a vehicle.
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and two men are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Protesters believe the work will damage the environment and harm wildlife.
Man 'critical' after attack in Stockton bar
A man suffered serious injuries in a fight in a Stockton pub.
Police were called to Ivy House on Dovecot Street at about 23:50 on Saturday after reports of an altercation.
A 28-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a “critical but stable” condition.
Four other men suffered minor injuries.
A 35-year-old man from the Stockton area was later arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.
Weather: A cool day
A generally cloudy start to the day with patchy mist and drizzle mostly on the coast.
Many places should slowly brighten up during the day but some coasts may stay cloudy. A cool day.
Maximum Temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Lost Voice Guy wins Britain's Got Talent
Some brilliant news to start you with - North East comedian Lee Ridley, who performs as Lost Voice Guy, won Britain's Got Talent last night, the first comedian ever to win the show.
The Newcastle funnyman, who has cerebral palsy, uses a voice synthesizer for his act.
The 37-year-old will receive £250,000 in prize money and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.
After the result was announced, Ridley said via his synthesizer: "I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public.
"I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen.
"I've loved her since she sang Bohemian Rhapsody."
