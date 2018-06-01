Montage

BBC Local Live: North East England

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Newcastle and BBC Tees

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates here have now finished for the week - thank you for joining us.

You can also get the latest online, on BBC Tees, BBC Newcastle and on Look North.

We'll be back with more updates from 08:00 on Monday.

If you want to get in touch with any news or send us photos you can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Sunrise over Sunderland

Simon Woodley tells us he is excited for the Tall Ships Race, which is coming to Sunderland on 11 July.

He went along to Roker this morning to capture the beautiful sunrise and get a preview of what is to come.

Roker pier
SIMON WOODLEY

Have you got any pictures you'd like to share with us? You can tweet us, contact us via our Facebook page or email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Online counselling for teenagers

Laura Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Online forums will be used to tackle mental health problems with young people in Newcastle and Gateshead.

An online mental health support programme has been launched in Newcastle and Gateshead, after it was revealed thousands of children are seeking help for mental health issues.

Kooth Online mental health support has professional counsellors who communicate online with young people who are struggling.

The system also has a series of self-help articles and moderated online forums offering peer-to-peer support.

It is now available for young people aged between 11-18 living in Newcastle or Gateshead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Mostly dry

BBC Weather

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, but also areas of low cloud, mist and fog.

There may be the odd shower too.

Weather graph
BBC

Check the weather where you are.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alnwick homes listed for refusal again

Local Democracy Reporting Service

A second attempt to build homes on an Alnwick industrial estate – the first of which is subject to an ongoing appeal – is also earmarked for refusal.

It is recommended that an outline application for up to 100 homes on Willowburn Trading Estate be rejected at Tuesday’s (June 5) meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

As with the previous bid, which was turned down last year but goes before an appeal hearing next month, this is because it is contrary to the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, which designates the site as employment land.

The site
BBC

In addition this time round, the applicant has refused to agree to section 106 contributions for health, education and coastal mitigation (ecology), which are often sought from developers.

The first outline scheme, for around 125 new homes, was refused unanimously by the committee last July.

The proposal, by Northern Commercial Properties, registered at the Estates Office at Alnwick Castle, and the Harris & Sheldon Group (the county council was one of the applicants before withdrawing), was recommended for approval at the previous month’s meeting, but was deferred for a site visit.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Linked robberies in Stockton

Two robberies in Stockton on Tuesday are being linked by police.

The first took place on Yarm Road, where two men shot a man with a BB gun and assaulted his friend.

The second robbery was on Grove Street, where two men also threatened a woman with a BB gun and stole money from her.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Care home owner 'cooperating with abuse inquiry'

The owners of a care home which is being investigated following claims that staff abused residents says it is cooperating fully with police and the Care Quality Commission.

It is understood three staff at Park House in Fawdon have been suspended following the allegations.

Akari Care, which runs Park House, said: "The staff members involved have been suspended with immediate effect following this allegation, in line with our standard operating practices.

"We operate a zero-tolerance policy in relation to any allegations of abuse concerning residents or staff."

Park View Care Home
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council promises 'real milestone' for Northumberland

Local Democracy Reporting Service

"A real milestone for Northumberland" with reduced housing numbers and up to 15,000 new jobs – that’s the sell for the county’s new Local Plan.

Published in draft today ahead of a public consultation starting in early July, the development framework covers key issues such as housing, employment and infrastructure for the period from 2016 to 2036.

It has taken less than a year to produce this key document following the new Conservative administration’s decision to withdraw the core strategy – a major element of the Local Plan – last July, largely due to concerns the housing figures were too high.

council leader Peter Jackson
BBC

This was not without controversy and the Labour opposition has continued to question the motives behind this move as well as its ramifications, while it was also referred to among the recent explosive – but refuted – allegations directed at the council’s leadership by developer Lugano over its Dissington Garden Village project.

Today, council leader Peter Jackson again asserted that the withdrawal was the right decision and backed the new plan which ‘will make Northumberland a great place to live, work and visit’, the county ‘no longer going to be the developers’ friend’.

“We want a Northumberland for the future that gives opportunities for all,” he added. “A county that truly works for everyone.”

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Redcar Labour MP comments on 'devastating' steel tariffs

Redcar Labour MP Anna Turley has reacted to the new US steel and aluminium import tariffs.

In a statement, she calls the decision "devastating" to the UK and blames the Government for letting down "the industry and thousands of steelworkers by failing to secure the exemption they promised".

She said: "In March I warned the International Trade Secretary not to pin all of the government’s hopes on Trump taking favour with the UK but they were keen to talk up the special relationship. A relationship which now looks weak and not worth what we thought it was".

Anna Turley
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A689 County Durham eastbound

BBC News Travel

A689 County Durham eastbound severe disruption, around Truro Drive affecting High Street.

A689 County Durham - A689 Stockton Road in Hartlepool closed and queuing traffic eastbound around the Truro Drive junction, because of a shed load. Congestion to the High Street junction.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Honour for Jewish WW2 veteran, 101

Mordaunt Cohen was appointed MBE for WWII education
Mordaunt Cohen ensures the Jewish soldiers who served in the British Army are not forgotten.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trade tariffs: Chorus of condemnation intensifies

Massive US tariffs have come into force as condemnation of the Trump administration's move intensifies.

Criticism of the import tax on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico was joined by top Republicans.

UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the 25% levy on steel was "patently absurd", adding: "It would be a great pity if we ended up in a tit-for-tat trade dispute with our closest allies."

Steelwork
Reuters

Here in the North East, Teesside MPs have raised their concerns over the issue, amid fears it could result in job losses in the UK.

However, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP, Simon Clarke, says people shouldn't be "unduly concerned about job losses" and the effect post-Brexit.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man, 29, pronounced dead after car pulled from River Wear in Sunderland

Sunderland Echo

Newspaper

man has died after a car plunged into the River Wear in Sunderland today.

Front page
SUNDERLAND ECHO

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Metro staff to wear body cameras

Bodycam

The cameras will be clearly marked to show when they were recording, Metro operator Nexus said.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Multi-vehicle crash on A1

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Failure to heed government highways guidelines could cost £130,000

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Failure to properly prioritise road repairs could cost South Tyneside Council £130,000 in government funding.

Highways bosses made the claim as they defended their work to keep the borough’s transport network up to scratch.

Taking questions from councillors and the public, Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum, corporate lead for engineering services, Derek Smith, promised his department was doing all it could with limited resources.

“It’s data-driven,” he said, “we’ve got a plan which gives us an idea of the state of the network and if there’s nothing that needs doing in Boldon [for example], then nothing will be done in Boldon.

“The government can come to the town hall and scrutinise what we’re doing.

“If that ask why are you doing that and we say ‘because a councillor asked us to’, they will take the money away.

“We’ve got a £70m problem and I’ve got a £2.5m budget.”

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Post-mortem exam due after County Durham man's Turkish airport death

BBC Newcastle

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of a County Durham man who died at a Turkish airport.

Andrew Westlake reportedly fell to his death in the terminal of Dalaman Airport on Tuesday after being taken off a flight.

He'd been on his first foreign holiday with his girlfriend and one-year-old daughter. They are back home demanding answers about what happened.

It's understood he'd been at the airport for three days.

Andrew Westlake with his young daughter
Family photo

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenage thug admits manslaughter after victim of one-punch attack dies

The Shields Gazette

A teen thug whose victim died eight months after a one-punch attack has now been convicted of manslaughter.

Front page
SHIELDS GAZETTE

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dead inmate 'not checked' by prison

HMP Winchester

Prison staff noticed Jason Payne had not moved, two and a half hours after his cell was unlocked.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top