BBC Local Live: North East England

A second attempt to build homes on an Alnwick industrial estate – the first of which is subject to an ongoing appeal – is also earmarked for refusal.
It is recommended that an outline application for up to 100 homes on Willowburn Trading Estate be rejected at Tuesday’s (June 5) meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.
As with the previous bid, which was turned down last year but goes before an appeal hearing next month, this is because it is contrary to the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, which designates the site as employment land.
In addition this time round, the applicant has refused to agree to section 106 contributions for health, education and coastal mitigation (ecology), which are often sought from developers.
The first outline scheme, for around 125 new homes, was refused unanimously by the committee last July.
The proposal, by Northern Commercial Properties, registered at the Estates Office at Alnwick Castle, and the Harris & Sheldon Group (the county council was one of the applicants before withdrawing), was recommended for approval at the previous month’s meeting, but was deferred for a site visit.
Linked robberies in Stockton
Two robberies in Stockton on Tuesday are being linked by police.
The first took place on Yarm Road, where two men shot a man with a BB gun and assaulted his friend.
The second robbery was on Grove Street, where two men also threatened a woman with a BB gun and stole money from her.
Care home owner 'cooperating with abuse inquiry'
The owners of a care home which is being investigated following claims that staff abused residents says it is cooperating fully with police and the Care Quality Commission.
It is understood three staff at Park House in Fawdon have been suspended following the allegations.
Akari Care, which runs Park House, said: "The staff members involved have been suspended with immediate effect following this allegation, in line with our standard operating practices.
"We operate a zero-tolerance policy in relation to any allegations of abuse concerning residents or staff."
Council promises 'real milestone' for Northumberland
Local Democracy Reporting Service
"A real milestone for Northumberland" with reduced housing numbers and up to 15,000 new jobs – that’s the sell for the county’s new Local Plan.
Published in draft today ahead of a public consultation starting in early July, the development framework covers key issues such as housing, employment and infrastructure for the period from 2016 to 2036.
It has taken less than a year to produce this key document following the new Conservative administration’s decision to withdraw the core strategy – a major element of the Local Plan – last July, largely due to concerns the housing figures were too high.
This was not without controversy and the Labour opposition has continued to question the motives behind this move as well as its ramifications, while it was also referred to among the recent explosive – but refuted – allegations directed at the council’s leadership by developer Lugano over its Dissington Garden Village project.
Today, council leader Peter Jackson again asserted that the withdrawal was the right decision and backed the new plan which ‘will make Northumberland a great place to live, work and visit’, the county ‘no longer going to be the developers’ friend’.
“We want a Northumberland for the future that gives opportunities for all,” he added. “A county that truly works for everyone.”
Redcar Labour MP comments on 'devastating' steel tariffs
In a statement, she calls the decision "devastating" to the UK and blames the Government for letting down "the industry and thousands of steelworkers by failing to secure the exemption they promised".
She said: "In March I warned the International Trade Secretary not to pin all of the government’s hopes on Trump taking favour with the UK but they were keen to talk up the special relationship. A relationship which now looks weak and not worth what we thought it was".
Severe disruption: A689 County Durham eastbound
A689 County Durham eastbound severe disruption, around Truro Drive affecting High Street.
A689 County Durham - A689 Stockton Road in Hartlepool closed and queuing traffic eastbound around the Truro Drive junction, because of a shed load. Congestion to the High Street junction.
Failure to heed government highways guidelines could cost £130,000
Failure to properly prioritise road repairs could cost South Tyneside Council £130,000 in government funding.
Highways bosses made the claim as they defended their work to keep the borough’s transport network up to scratch.
Taking questions from councillors and the public, Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum, corporate lead for engineering services, Derek Smith, promised his department was doing all it could with limited resources.
“It’s data-driven,” he said, “we’ve got a plan which gives us an idea of the state of the network and if there’s nothing that needs doing in Boldon [for example], then nothing will be done in Boldon.
“The government can come to the town hall and scrutinise what we’re doing.
“If that ask why are you doing that and we say ‘because a councillor asked us to’, they will take the money away.
“We’ve got a £70m problem and I’ve got a £2.5m budget.”
Post-mortem exam due after County Durham man's Turkish airport death
Your pictures: Sunrise over Sunderland
Simon Woodley tells us he is excited for the Tall Ships Race, which is coming to Sunderland on 11 July.
He went along to Roker this morning to capture the beautiful sunrise and get a preview of what is to come.
Online counselling for teenagers
Online forums will be used to tackle mental health problems with young people in Newcastle and Gateshead.
An online mental health support programme has been launched in Newcastle and Gateshead, after it was revealed thousands of children are seeking help for mental health issues.
Kooth Online mental health support has professional counsellors who communicate online with young people who are struggling.
The system also has a series of self-help articles and moderated online forums offering peer-to-peer support.
It is now available for young people aged between 11-18 living in Newcastle or Gateshead.
Weather: Mostly dry
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, but also areas of low cloud, mist and fog.
There may be the odd shower too.
Check the weather where you are.
Alnwick homes listed for refusal again
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Redcar Labour MP Anna Turley has reacted to the new US steel and aluminium import tariffs.
Sunderland Echo
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Post-mortem exam due after County Durham man's Turkish airport death
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of a County Durham man who died at a Turkish airport.
Andrew Westlake reportedly fell to his death in the terminal of Dalaman Airport on Tuesday after being taken off a flight.
He'd been on his first foreign holiday with his girlfriend and one-year-old daughter. They are back home demanding answers about what happened.
It's understood he'd been at the airport for three days.
