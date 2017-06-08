BBC Local Live: North East England

This will reduce the risk of serious harm from recreational drug use, after a sharp increase in drug deaths in England and Wales, it says.
Fiona Measham, professor of criminology, from Durham University, who was behind the drug safety testing pilots last year - called The Loop - said: "We believe that prioritising public health over criminal justice for drug users at a time of growing concern about drug-related deaths at festivals and nightclubs can help to reduce drug-related harm both on and off site."
Police dogs get 'pawlitical'
Northumbria Police have got involved with today's favourite hashtag: #dogsatpollingstations.
Their Firearms Support companion PD Kruger has visited his local polling station:
'Islam is a religion of peace', says South Shields mosque leader
Leaders of a South Shields mosque say they have a duty to inform people that - as they put it - the "vile and disgusting" attacks in Manchester and London are nothing to do with Islam.
Members of the Al Azhar Mosque have been contacted by leaders of youth groups in the town who want to gain a better understanding of the religion - something they say they're keen to tell them about.
Mikhail Layla from the mosque says they are often contacted by schools or scouts and girl guides who want to visit the mosque.
"People see the mosques as belonging to Muslims and that's a fallacy it's a community building and we want people to come into the mosques, saying: "We reject this ideology - Islam is a religion of peace."
Eight people were killed after the attack in London and 22 people died in the Manchester bombing attack.
Remember that polling stations are open until 22:00, and you can follow the election results throughout the night on BBC Tees, BBC Newcastle, Look North, and here online.
Gemma Campbell sent us this picture of her husband and doggy Mully in Walker, Newcastle.
European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons games announced
Newcastle Falcons have been drawn against Bordeaux, Newport Gwent Dragons and Enisei in the European Challenge Cup group stages.
Teams will play each other twice in the pool stage, with the winners and three best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Police pup at polling station
Earlier we shared with you Northumbria Police's picture of their four-legged recruit at a polling station.
Well, PD Kruger isn't the only one taking part in the #dogsatpollingstations craze.
Quattro the dog is mingling with polling officers at his local polling station.
Weather: The rain isn't over yet
Any remaining low cloud and rain will clear through the evening but further showers will start to push in from the west during the second half of the night.
Winds easing slightly.
Gateshead police reassure the public on polling day
Police in Gateshead are visiting polling stations to reassure voters:
Antisocial behaviour in Teesdale 'blighting' neighbours' lives
Neighbours of a County Durham village are calling for action to tackle anti-social behaviour.
A number of Evenwood residents say that youths are "blighting their lives".
There have been talks between residents, parish councillors and the police to address the problems, which include vandalism, verbal abuse, loitering and missile-throwing from youngsters.
However, Bishop Auckland's neighbourhood police team say the problems are "very low key".
Call for drug safety testing at summer music festivals
All music festivals should provide drug testing facilities, where people can go and find out if substances are safe, says the Royal Society for Public Health.
Your photos: 'Time to decide'
Thanks to Ian Paterson who sent us this photo aptly called "time to decide".
It features the Union Jack next to the Sun Dial at Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside.
Man dies five days after hit and run
Liam Carr, 19, and Gareth Bainbridge, 38, have been charged in connection with Gary Wood's death.Read more
Yorkshire confirm Kohler-Cadmore deal
A week after saying he wanted to leave Worcestershire, batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore completes a move to Yorkshire.Read more
Eight fire engines deal with Middlesbrough fire
Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire in Bedford Street, Middlesbrough.
Fire crew could be seen entering the Kebabish Bar and Grill restaurant, where some smoke is still visible.
The roads surrounding the building have been cordoned off and eight fire engines are on site.
The cause and damage of the fire are yet to be determined.
Berwick-upon-Tweed sprinter on his road to success
Cameron Tindle says he was "never the fastest", but after working hard he is now one of the fastest men in Scotland.
BreakingFire in Middlesbrough centre closes roads
A fire has broken out on Bedford Street, Middlesbrough.
Emergency road closures mean Linthorpe Road is shut and diversions are in place, however the cause of the fire and its damage are not yet known.
More as we get it.
How the BBC reports polling day
The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.
The code of practice is contained in more detailed election guidelines which are written and published for each election - and they include guidance on polling day, here.
Today, the BBC won't report on any of the election campaigns until polls close at 22:00 on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk or on social media and other channels.
Emergency department to open its doors
Sunderland City Hospital will open the doors to its new emergency department today and the public have been thanked for their patience and co-operation during the building.
The hospital says the new facility will replace the old accident and emergency department, meaning that urgent cases will be prioritised.
Those with less serious complaints will be directed to one of the urgent care centres that have been created across the city.
Police hunt for man who threatened shop worker
Police are trying to find a man who demanded cash from a shop in Hartlepool.
He threatened and pushed a member of staff at the Cascade Premier Store on Andrews Street last Thursday night before chasing them out of the store with a bottle, police have revealed.
After failing to find the till key the man left the shop handing the bottle to a member of the public outside who was standing with staff.
Ruff weather won't keep voters with dogs away
It may be a bit miserable outside but this dog can't wait to get to his polling station in Carlin How, near Skinningrove on Teesside.
Are your four-legged friends just as eager? Send us your pictures of #dogsatpollingstations.
Hate crime reports increase in Middlesbrough
There's been an increase of almost 60% in the number of homophobic hate crimes, police say.
In 2015 Cleveland Police reported 47 incidents in the Middlesbrough area, in 2016 this grew to 74.
David Smith volunteers at local LGBT charity Hart Gables and has been a victim himself.
He said: "The relationship between the LGBT+ community and the police has never been better.
"If you are a victim, don't be afraid to speak up there are plenty of people out there who are willing to support you."
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said they are happy that more people have been able to come forward to report hate crimes.