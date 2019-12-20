Live
Severe flooding across South East
Dramatic scenes on the M23
This video shows the extent of the water flow on to the motorway.
Southeastern disruption
Southeastern says the lines between Maidstone West and Strood are closed after a tree fell on the line near Halling
No trains at Gatwick
Southern Rail has warned commuters and holidaymakers there are no rail services between Brighton and Gatwick.
Parts of M23 flooded
Sussex Police has warned drivers to avoid parts of the M23 this morning.
Flooding is causing disruption to travel across the South East after heavy rain overnight.
The M23 has been closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in East Sussex due to flooding, Highways England says.
Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers have been advised not to travel, with disruption to services on the Brighton mainline.
Southeastern says there are no trains between Strood and Maidstone West.