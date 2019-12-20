Live

Severe flooding across South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  5. Severe flooding across South East

    Flooding is causing disruption to travel across the South East after heavy rain overnight.

    The M23 has been closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in East Sussex due to flooding, Highways England says.

    Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers have been advised not to travel, with disruption to services on the Brighton mainline.

    Southeastern says there are no trains between Strood and Maidstone West.

Back to top