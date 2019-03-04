Live
BBC Live: Sussex, Kent and Surrey
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Struggling towns to get £1.6bn post-Brexit boost
- Video: 'We need to get rid of the divide'
- Wife carrying race: Winners in proposal joy on finish line
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from Sussex, Kent and Surrey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'We need to get rid of the divide'
Two Canterbury-based teenagers have come together to debate the merits of the education system.
Good morning from the BBC live team
Is this seagull squawking or yawning?
Mark Smith took this brilliant picture in Brighton - and it's our #PhotoOfTheDay
We'll be here throughout the week with the latest news, sport, weather and travel across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
If there's anything you think we should know about in your area you can tweet us, send us a message on Facebook or email us.