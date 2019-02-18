BBC Live: South East

Montage of pictures
Summary

  1. Abdul Deghayes death: Brother of Syria war pair stabbed to death
  2. Commuters are facing major engineering works on the Brighton mainline
  3. Man dies after tree falls on car in Egham
  4. Peak rail fares could go under rail price shake-up
  5. Video: What is it like to suffer a stroke aged 25?
  6. Brighton and Hove Albion will find out later who they will be taking on in the next round of the FA Cup
  7. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I had a stroke at the age of 25'

    Video content

    Video caption: What's it like to suffer a stroke at just 25?

    Emily Cane's dance career was cut short when she had a stroke at just 25.

  2. Hole in heart girl is a catwalk model

    Stuart Maisner

    BBC Live reporter

    A girl who had life-saving heart surgery when she was a baby has been modelling on the catwalks of major fashion shows.

    Video content

    Video caption: Sussex hole in heart girl is a catwalk model

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.

    M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M3 from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of a broken down vehicle.

  5. Good morning from the BBC South East live team

    Welcome to the start of a new working week.

    To kick the week off here's a brilliant picture of Buxted Park by Gunn Elise Buttress - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

    Please remember, if there's anything you think we should know about in your area you can email us, tweet us or send us a message on Facebook.

    Buxted Park
    Copyright: Gunn Elise Buttress
