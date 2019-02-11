BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Woman in Ewell stabbing death 'was caring sister'
- Investigation after St Leonards industrial building fire
- Five held as man dies following Maidstone disturbance
- Video: Calls for change in law on PTSD related deaths
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
A mild week ahead
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Some may see a touch of frost this morning, but temperatures will rise towards the middle of the week. I've got the full forecast.
Welcome to the BBC South East live page
We’ll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather for Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
To kick things off here’s a magnificent photo of Ramsgate by Simon Edwards. It’s our #photooftheday.
Remember, if there's anything you think we should know about in your area then you can tweet us, send us a message on Facebook or email us.