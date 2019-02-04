BBC Live: South East

Live
Police helicopter deployed in search for suspect
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
Police chasing a suspicious driver lost the suspect when they drove down a footpath.
At 01:05 GMT Sussex Police became aware of a vehicle of interest which failed to stop in Crowborough Hill, Crowborough. A spokesman for the force said: "Officers pursued the car and tactical contact was made in an attempt to bring it to a stop, however it continued via a footpath, where it was lost." A police helicopter assisted in a search of the area, but there was no trace of the vehicle.
Snow brought down 200 trees in Kent woodland
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
This weekend saw enough snow fall across Medway to bring down nearly 200 trees in Walderslade woods.
Welcome to the BBC South East live page
We’ll be here all week with your latest news, sport, travel and weather.
To kick things off here’s a picture of Ramsgate Royal Harbour by Kerri Baker, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.