Live
BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Woman killed in A21 crash
- Police officers suspended for years during misconduct investigations
- Teachers to be offered cash to stay in school
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, at J13 for A30.
M25 Berkshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J13, A30 (Staines), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, from J6 for A22 to J5 for M26 J5.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J6, A22 (Godstone) to J5 M26 J5, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Epsom suffragette statue could be part-funded by council
Rebecca Curley
Local Democracy Reporter
Developer funding could be used to pay for the statue of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison in Epsom town centre.
A £20,000 contribution from Epsom and Ewell Borough Council will be set aside from section 106 money drawn from developments in the town.
The Emily Davison Memorial Project will still need to secure £30,000 for the structure to go ahead.
Surrey County Council has granted permission for it to be placed in the market place not far from Epsom Racecourse where Emily Davison was killed at Tattenham Corner while trying to throw a scarf around the King's horse.
Looking to draw attention to the plight of women's suffrage, she was killed when she ran into the path of the King's horse at the Epsom Derby on 4 June 1913.
It had been thought for years that she had martyred herself either intentionally or while trying to bring down the King's horse.
However, analysis of the footage years later showed she appeared to be attempting to attach a WSPU (Women's Social and Political Union) scarf to the bridle of the horse.
Members of Epsom and Ewell strategy and resources committee will consider the proposal to make £20,000 of section 106 monies available for the statue at their meeting on Thursday.
Artist Christine Charlesworth has been chosen to create the life-size bronze sculpture, which will sit on a pale granite bench.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J1 for A308 Staines Road East Sunbury to J2 for M25 J12.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound from J1, A308 (Sunbury) in London to J2 M25 J12 in Surrey, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, at J8 for A217 Brighton Road.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise at J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from M25 to J6 for A22.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise from M25, Clacket Lane Services to J6, A22 (Godstone), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for A22 to M25.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J6, A22 (Godstone) to M25, Clacket Lane Services, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M2 Kent westbound
M2 Kent westbound severe disruption, from J6 for A251 Ashford Road to J5 for A249 Sittingbourne.
M2 Kent - One lane blocked on M2 westbound from J6, A251 (Faversham) to J5, A249 (Sittingbourne), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Brighton teen missing after London trip
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Brighton teen Stephany McGuinness.
Stephany, 14, was last seen by a friend at Kings Cross Station in London at 20:50 GMT on Saturday.
She may be in Hackney or Islington, but it is possible that she has returned to Sussex.
She is white, 5' 2", of slim build and with very long straight brown hair.
Stephany was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur trim coat, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, grey Nike trainers with orange/red tick and carrying a pink Jasper Conran handbag.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J7 for A249 Maidstone to J8 for Leeds Castle.
M20 Kent - One lane blocked on M20 eastbound from J7, A249 (Maidstone) to J8, Leeds Castle, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police say 20% of calls are not 'policing matters'
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
Surrey Police has revealed 20% of all the calls it receives are not over policing matters.
Calls including, "I'm being evicted", form part of "civil calls" they receive, which the force said makes lines busy when those with 999 emergencies ring.
A new campaign video released by the force shows it received approximately 90,000 of these calls, while 365,000 were policing matters.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked on M3 northbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Do protests work?
Danny Pike
Presenter, BBC Sussex and Surrey
Will we get snow?
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
It'll be chilly today, but dry and sunny this afternoon. What's the week's weather got in store? I've got all the details.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, from J10 for A3 to J9 for A243.
M25 Surrey - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J10, A3 (Wisley Interchange) to J9, A243 (Leatherhead), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A283 West Sussex both ways
A283 West Sussex both ways severe disruption, from B2138 Lower Street to Lea Farm Lane.
A283 West Sussex - A283 in Fittleworth closed in both directions from the B2138 Lower Street junction to the Lea Farm Lane junction, because of emergency repairs and gas main work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Today's local news website headlines
The Argus: Brother’s plea for justice after 20-year battle
Kent Online: Tributes paid to 'Mr Chatham Town Football Club' - Steve Binks
Get Surrey: Surrey's best performing schools revealed after new figures released by Department for Education
Brighton and Hove Independent: Appeal after man starts fire outside McDonald’s in Brighton
Eastbourne Herald: ‘Smoke grenades’ set off in Eastbourne spark fire service response
Crawley and Horley Observer: These are the overnight closures planned on the M23 this week
Worthing Herald: Littlehampton hardware store joins Worthing branches in closing
Mid Sussex Times: Firefighters called to four people stuck in Horsham town centre lift
Hastings Observer: Hastings and Rother school’s invited to sign up for the Big Pedal competition, backed by television and radio presenter Angellica Bell
Chichester Observer: Praise for PC who tracked down puppy missing from Wales more than 200 miles away in Sussex
Woman killed in A21 crash
A woman has died after two cars crashed on the A21 in Lamberhurst on Sunday.
The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa - a woman in her 50s - was taken to hospital where she died after her car collided with a Land Rover Evoque.
The crash happened close to the junction with Church Road at about 15:45 GMT, Kent Police said.
Her next of kin have been told, a police spokesman said.
Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Welcome to the BBC South East live page
We’ll be here all week with your latest news, sport, travel and weather.
If there's something you think we should know about you can get in touch on Twitter, Facebook or by emailing us.
To kick things off here’s a picture of the sun looking majestic on the English Channel, seen from the South Downs. This was taken by Steven King and is our #photooftheday.