BBC Live: South East

Developer funding could be used to pay for the statue of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison in Epsom town centre.

A £20,000 contribution from Epsom and Ewell Borough Council will be set aside from section 106 money drawn from developments in the town.

The Emily Davison Memorial Project will still need to secure £30,000 for the structure to go ahead.

Surrey County Council has granted permission for it to be placed in the market place not far from Epsom Racecourse where Emily Davison was killed at Tattenham Corner while trying to throw a scarf around the King's horse.

Looking to draw attention to the plight of women's suffrage, she was killed when she ran into the path of the King's horse at the Epsom Derby on 4 June 1913.

It had been thought for years that she had martyred herself either intentionally or while trying to bring down the King's horse.

However, analysis of the footage years later showed she appeared to be attempting to attach a WSPU (Women's Social and Political Union) scarf to the bridle of the horse.

Members of Epsom and Ewell strategy and resources committee will consider the proposal to make £20,000 of section 106 monies available for the statue at their meeting on Thursday.

Artist Christine Charlesworth has been chosen to create the life-size bronze sculpture, which will sit on a pale granite bench.