BBC Live: South East

Summary
- Police in Kent are resuming their search for Sarah Wellgreen, who's not been seen for almost three weeks.
- The trial continues of Craig Savage who’s accused of the double shooting murder of his estranged wife and mother-in-law at their home in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.
- The pilot who was killed in the helicopter crash outside Leicester City's stadium and his partner are from Camberley in Surrey.
- A decade long experiment into the long term effects of climate change on apple production is taking place in Kent.
Severe accident: A264 West Sussex westbound
A264 West Sussex westbound severe accident, from Tollgate Hill to Sullivan Drive.
A264 West Sussex - A264 Horsham Road in Pease Pottage closed westbound from Broadfield Roundabout to Bewbush Manor Roundabout, because of an accident involving car and fallen lamp post.
Woman rescued after falling from yacht
A 72-year-old woman who had fallen from a yacht has been rescued from the sea in West Sussex.
An inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched at 13:00 GMT on Sunday after the woman fell from a 45ft vessel close to Shoreham Harbour, the RNLI said.
She had been rescued from the water by the yacht's crew but was given oxygen and taken back to the lifeboat station to a waiting ambulance.
The yacht had subsequently suffered an engine failure, so an all-weather lifeboat was launched to tow the vessel to Shoreham.
Second coxswain Simon Tugwell said: “Fortunately the woman is ok and was able to return home after being medically checked over.
"All those on board the yacht were safely returned to the harbour. It was a good result all round."
Councillor: 'My battle against online trolls'
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
A councillor who supports the construction of a new council building in a historic park has spoken of her battle against online trolls.
Councillor Tracy Moore claims campaigners against plans for a civic centre in Calverley Grounds in Tunbridge Wells are bullying and intimidating her and her children on social media.
Tunbridge Wells Borough Council plans to replace the 985-seat Assembly Hall with a 1,200-seat theatre and build a new civic suite, council offices and underground parking.
Ms Moore, who is the council member in charge of economic development, said: "I won't give in to bullying and I will continue to do the right thing for the residents of Tunbridge Wells.
She added: "I am always open to meeting people in person to discuss disagreements but there are people who are cowards, just hiding behind a keyboard.
"Democracy is threatened when people are scared to share their views because of intimidation and bullying."
