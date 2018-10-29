BBC Live: South East

A 72-year-old woman who had fallen from a yacht has been rescued from the sea in West Sussex.

An inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched at 13:00 GMT on Sunday after the woman fell from a 45ft vessel close to Shoreham Harbour, the RNLI said.

She had been rescued from the water by the yacht's crew but was given oxygen and taken back to the lifeboat station to a waiting ambulance.

The yacht had subsequently suffered an engine failure, so an all-weather lifeboat was launched to tow the vessel to Shoreham.

Second coxswain Simon Tugwell said: “Fortunately the woman is ok and was able to return home after being medically checked over.

"All those on board the yacht were safely returned to the harbour. It was a good result all round."