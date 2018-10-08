Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Retired Sussex police officers campaign for better resources
  2. Young people with deposits still cannot buy homes
  3. 'Third of girls' harassed in school uniform
  4. Video: What happens when you lose your job aged 60?
  5. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Good morning from the BBC South East Live team

    Please join us for all your breaking news, travel, weather and sport from across the region.

    And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

    To kick start the week, here’s a picture by Robin Lee of pastel-coloured skies over the Port of Ramsgate. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay

    Ramsgate
    Copyright: Robin Lee
Back to top