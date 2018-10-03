Harry and Meghan's first Sussex visit
Summary
- It is the first time Harry and Meghan have visited Sussex together since being made Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- The pair will visit Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven.
- They will visit Survivors' Network, a charity that supports survivors of rape and sexual assault.
- They are also expected to see a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence in Chichester.
By Stuart Maisner and Bob Dale
Crowds gathering in Chichester
Tom Pugh
BBC South East Digital Reporter
The first people have started to gather in Chichester ahead of the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their first joint official visit to the county. Among those taking up position in the West Sussex cathedral city hoping for a glimpse of the royal couple was royalist Sue Lloyd and her 31-year-old daughter Abbigail.
Ms Lloyd, 51, who lives in Chichester, said: “I’ve wanted to meet a member of the royal family for a very long time.
“As a 10-year-old, I wrote to the Queen in 1977 asking if she would come to our jubilee party. This is a very exciting time for Sussex.”
Shazam Mohamed, 40, from Sudan, said: “I’m going to try to get out of work to see Harry and Meghan. If not, then I will see them on the news.
“It’s nice that they are coming here. There is something very special about Harry and Meghan.”
First Sussex visit for Harry and Meghan
Welcome to our Royal visit live page
It is the first time Harry and Meghan have visited Sussex together since being made Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The pair, who wed in May 2018, will visit Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven on the their whistle-stop tour of the county.
