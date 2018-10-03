Harry and Meghan's first Sussex visit

BBC Copyright: BBC

The first people have started to gather in Chichester ahead of the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their first joint official visit to the county. Among those taking up position in the West Sussex cathedral city hoping for a glimpse of the royal couple was royalist Sue Lloyd and her 31-year-old daughter Abbigail.

Ms Lloyd, 51, who lives in Chichester, said: “I’ve wanted to meet a member of the royal family for a very long time.

“As a 10-year-old, I wrote to the Queen in 1977 asking if she would come to our jubilee party. This is a very exciting time for Sussex.”

Shazam Mohamed, 40, from Sudan, said: “I’m going to try to get out of work to see Harry and Meghan. If not, then I will see them on the news.

“It’s nice that they are coming here. There is something very special about Harry and Meghan.”