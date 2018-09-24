BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Contaminated blood scandal: Inquiry 'must uncover truth'
- Child mental health: Camhs 'not fit for purpose'
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC Live: South East
All the latest headlines, travel and weather from across Sussex, Kent and SurreyRead more