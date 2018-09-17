BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- Family of Dartford man stabbed to death in Cyprus frustrated that killers have still not been brought to justice
- Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire that broke out on Saturday in Margate
- Video: Brexit and Dover: 'Gateway to Europe'
- Video: The Kent Downs AONB celebrates 50 years
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England