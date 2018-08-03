BBC Live: South East
You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent
Summary
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC South East Live: That’s it from us, goodbye
Thanks for joining us this week for your news, travel and weather. We will be back on Monday morning.
Remember if there is anything you think we need to know, you can contact us on email, Facebook and Twitter.
Ambulance boss quits amid 'bullying' row
Adrian Bell had made a complaint about how trust staff were being treated, the BBC has learned.Read more
Second council cuts services to 'minimum'
East Sussex County Council said it had saved £129m since 2010 and needed to be realistic about the future.Read more
Arrest death police officers cleared
Duncan Tomlin died in hospital two days after being restrained and put in a police van in 2014.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Kent clockwise
M25 Kent clockwise severe disruption, from J5 for M26 to J6 for B2235.
M25 Kent - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 to J6, B2235 (Godstone), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J10 for A3 Portsmouth Road.
M25 Surrey - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J10, A3 (Wisley Interchange), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Heathrow Hub seeks judicial review of government stance
Heathrow Hub, which wants to extend the existing northern runway at Heathrow Airport, is seeking a judicial review of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's decision to approve Heathrow Airport's own plan.
That plan is to build a new full length runway next to the current northern runway at the airport.
Heathrow Hub said said the process which led to the decision was "flawed".
"As a result, Mr Grayling has selected the most expensive, complex, disruptive expansion plan which, among other things, we believe will unnecessarily cause a substantial rise is fees for passengers and airlines," it said.
Battaash wins second King George Stakes
Battaash eases to victory to become the first horse to claim back-to-back wins in the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood.Read more
Severe accident: A27 West Sussex both ways
A27 West Sussex both ways severe accident, at Cotswold Road.
A27 West Sussex - A27 Arundel Road in Worthing blocked and queuing traffic in both directions at the Cotswold Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southbound
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, after M25 J7.
M23 Surrey - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M23 southbound after M25 J7, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, from J13 for A30 to J12 for M3 J2.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J13, A30 (Staines) to J12 M3 J2, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Warning over batch of "contaminated" drugs ahead of Pride
Police have warned of a "potentially dangerous" batch of "contaminated" drugs being sold ahead of Brighton Pride.
The "Chupa Chups" pills - also known as Chompa Chumps which are shaped with a similar logo to the children's lollipop - are linked to recent deaths, according to the city's drugs and alcohol service Pavilions.
They are being passed off as ecstasy or MDMA but are filled with other substances, the organisation which is linked to charity Mind said on Twitter.
A Sussex Police spokesman: "Police want people to enjoy Pride this weekend and keep safe.
"We are aware of reports warning of a potentially dangerous illegal drug, information of which is being shared widely across Sussex.
"There is always a risk in taking any drugs and we urge people to stay safe. The devastating effect of drug use can have a much wider impact than just on the person taking them.
"Most illegal drugs are cut with other substances, substances which could have an adverse effect on your body and cause serious illnesses and in extreme circumstances, death.
"The best advice is not to take any drugs."
Brighton and Hove City Council's public health consultant Dr Peter Wilkinson also said it was aware of the reports and looking into the drugs concerned.
Girl attacked at bus stop
A teenage girl has been attacked at a bus stop in Eastbourne.
It happened between 17:00 and 18:00 BST on Saturday 28 July.
A woman grabbed the 15-year-old around the neck in Seaside, outside The Alexandra pub.
Police are looking for anyone who saw what happened.
Homophobic attack: Police hunt three men
These three men are being sought by police in connection with a homophobic attack on a man in Brighton.
A 21-year-old man's jaw was fractured during the assault, which happened at Seaside Kebabs in Kings Road.
He also needed stitches for a laceration to his face.
Police say the attack happened at about 04:30 BST on Thursday 7 June.
They believe the men may be from London.
Fly-tippers wanted after lanes blocked
Police are searching for fly-tippers who have been littering lanes across East Sussex with rubble and waste.
Officers believe the same offenders are responsible as each case involves fly-tipping in quiet country lanes in the early hours of the morning.
Sussex Police have released pictures showing lanes blocked by waste, posing a hazard to road users as well as an environmental risk.
The incidents have happened in areas including Berwick, Chiddingly and Alfriston.
PC Jonathan Ivatt, of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit, said: “Fly-tipping is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and any information we receive will be shared with the council for them to consider possible prosecution.
"In addition we will follow up any information about vehicle, driving or other offences."
Severe congestion: M25 anti-clockwise
M25 anti-clockwise severe congestion, at the Dartford Tunnel.
M25 - Long delays and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise in Kent at the Dartford Tunnel. Congestion to just before J3 (Swanley Interchange) for the A20 and M20. Travel time is 55 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A27 West Sussex eastbound
A27 West Sussex eastbound severe accident, at Manor Road.
A27 West Sussex - A27 Upper Brighton Road blocked and queuing traffic eastbound at the Manor Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rise in abandoned bicycles
Sarah Booker-Lewis
Local Democracy Reporter
A surge in the number of abandoned bicycles left locked to Brighton's bike racks has made parking harder for cyclists.
Green councillor Alex Phillips highlighted the problem when she was unable to park her bike outside the Brighton Centre.
Councillor Phillips said: "The council clearly need more officers to get rid of abandoned bikes. The problem seems much worse in the summer."
Fellow cyclist Tony Janio, leader of the Conservative opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council, said that he was also aware of the problem.
Councillor Janio said: "When I cycled into town for my morning yoga near to Brighton Town Hall at 7.30am, many of the cycle racks were already half full.
"Some were taken by abandoned bikes and some by local residents who have nowhere else to park them overnight. We should be thinking about this.
"This all defeats the whole purpose, of course, as having no spaces deters cycling." He described a "surge" of abandoned bikes in September and October when thousands of university students return.
Councillor Janio added: "The problem is keeping them cycling when the cold weather comes along.
"Once they are 'lost' they remain lost."
In the first six months of this year the council's enforcement team collected 160 abandoned bikes.
Parking charges begin at Surrey parks
Rebecca Curley
Local Democracy Reporter
Parking charges have come into force at five parks and commons in Surrey.
Pay meters are now operating at car parks for Chobham Common, Norbury Park, Ockham Common, Whitmoor Common, Rodborough Common and Newlands Corner.
But there has been some opposition to the charges and fears at one site the parking meter itself is a danger to the public.
John Oliver raised concerns over the positioning of the meter at Longcross car park at Chobham Common.
He said: "The gate cannot be opened to allow emergency vehicle access. In the current dry weather this is absolutely vital as a fire could break out at any time."
A Surrey County Council spokesman said Surrey Wildlife Trust, which manages the site as part of the council's Countryside Estate, had checked the gate and confirmed they were still able to open it and use it.
He said: "We're facing huge financial pressure and have to save £250m over the next three years so we're looking to transform the way we work.
"Our ultimate aim is to make the countryside self-financing and money raised from this and other areas like property rents and activities on our estate will ensure we can continue to protect and improve Surrey's countryside for generations to come."
The move is expected to generate a revenue of around £3m over 15 years.
BBC South East Festival Friday
Biker cleared of assault outside pub
Christopher Harrison's eyeballs ruptured during an attack outside a pub in Hastings in 2016.Read more
Activists slam BA for Pride sponsorship
British Airways is under fire for helping to deport people who may face persecution abroad.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for B2235 to Clacket Lane Services.
M25 Surrey - Slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J6, B2235 (Godstone) to Clacket Lane Services, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The LGBT prom for people who missed out
Michael Baggs
Newsbeat reporter
Queer Prom aims to give a second chance to people who may not have had a good experience at their school prom.Read more
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, at J5 for Sittingbourne.
M2 Kent - Very slow traffic on M2 eastbound at J5, Sittingbourne, because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J8 for A217 Reigate Hill to J9 for A244.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M25 clockwise from J8, A217 (Reigate) to J9, A244 (Leatherhead), because of a police incident. Matrix sign set to 40 mph.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northbound
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, between J9 for and J8 for .
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M23 northbound between J9, Gatwick Airport and J8, because of a spillage on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Today's local news website headlines
The Argus: Brighton Pride 2018 - everything you need to know
Kent Online: Car crashes through fence onto railway line
Get Surrey: Loveworks food bank in Reigate and Merstham running perilously short of supplies while demand rises
Chichester Observer: Emergency call to Arundel Lido
Kent Live: Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate has been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year
Mid Sussex Times: Charity responds to residents' concerns over Burgess Hill disability centre closure
Brighton and Hove News: Drugs seized and three men arrested in raids before Pride
Brighton and Hove Independent: Hospital boss hopes for ‘huge improvement’ ahead of inspection
Eastbourne Herald: 60th anniversary looms of Eastbourne Railway Station crash which killed five people
Crawley and Horley Observer: New Crawley club to help young children with homework
West Sussex County Times: Zebra crossing idea for Billingshurst Primary School
Sussex Express: Police concern for welfare of missing man, 32
Worthing Herald: ‘Quick thinking’ prevents Worthing field fire spreading
Hastings Observer: ‘Space and aliens’ theme for this year’s Hastings Pride
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, at J3 for .
M2 Kent - M2 exit slip road partially blocked eastbound at J3, / (Chatham), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
On BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey Mid Morning...
Danny Pike
Presenter, BBC Sussex and Surrey
This morning I'm talking Brighton Pride.
Join me from 09:00 BST.
It's going to be another hot one
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It looks like the sun will be shining on Brighton Pride, and the rest of the South East, this weekend.
Here's my forecast.
Young woman manages visitor attraction
Jenny Hatton, 23, has been appointed the senior member of staff at the National Trust's Lamb House in Rye, East Sussex.
She said: "It's really important to be a role model for other young women."
Severe accident: M20 Kent westbound
M20 Kent westbound severe accident, from J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne to J3 for M26.
M20 Kent - Very slow traffic on M20 westbound from J4, A228 (Leybourne) to J3 M26, because of an accident involving one vehicle earlier on. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Durham make it five Blast wins in a row
Durham win a fifth T20 Blast match in a row and go top of the North Group as Kent, Notts, Sussex and Birmingham also win.Read more
Severe accident: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe accident, from J9 for A20 Fougeres Way Ashford to J10 for A292 Hythe Road.
M20 Kent - One lane closed and slow traffic on M20 eastbound from J9, A20 (Ashford) to J10, A292 (Ashford South), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M26 Kent westbound
M26 Kent westbound severe disruption, from J2A for A20 London Road to M25 J5.
M26 Kent - One lane closed on M26 westbound from J2a A20 London Road to M25 J5, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Controversial landlord hikes rents after interest rate rise
The controversial Kent property tycoon Fergus Wilson has responded to today's 0.25% interest rate rise by putting up rental prices for new tenancies.
Mr Wilson made the announcement within an hour of the Bank of England's decision to increase rates to 0.75%.
Mr Wilson said he was simply passing on his increased mortgage costs to new tenants.
Last month it emerged he was being investigated for discrimination after evicting women with newborn babies.
Severe disruption: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe disruption, from Clacket Lane Services to J5 for M26.
M25 Kent - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from Clacket Lane Services to J5 M26, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lightning move to top of Super League
Loughborough Lightning comfortably beat Surrey Stars to go top of the Kia Super League while Southern Vipers lose again.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J9 for A244 to J8 for .
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J9, A244 (Leatherhead) to J8, / (Reigate), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time