BBC Live: South East

A request to keep roads open during the Velo South cycling event, or to only close them for elite cyclists, has been rejected.

The 100-mile ride, which will see 15,000 cyclists take to the roads of West Sussex on 23 September, was the subject of discussion at County Hall, Chichester, on Friday (July 20).

A notice of motion from Kate O'Kelly (Lib Dem, Midhurst), asked for the council to "take steps to minimise that impact by working with the event organisers to either abandon the road closures or introduce short rolling road closures for the elite cyclists only".

In June, residents in Plaistow and Ifold said they would have no way out of their homes for eight hours if the roads were closed, and Ms O'Kelly even asked leaders to cancel the event.

She told West Sussex County Council members 162,000 households would be affected, with residents and businesses having "difficulties going about their usual Sunday activities".

Her suggestion was not supported by most of her fellow councillors.

The motion was defeated by 37 votes to eight, with 10 abstentions.