BBC Live: South East

Storms sweep in as temperatures cool
Plane fault forces runway closure
Lightning strikes cause rail chaos
Man dies after ladder fall
A man has died after falling from a ladder in Hove.
Police were called at 11.25 BST on Friday to Brunswick Street West.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, Sussex Police said
His next of kin have been informed, along with the Health and Safety Executive who were working alongside officers at the scene.
Prince Charles 'misled' by abuse bishop
Brighton burst water main repairs completed
Southern Water says that repairs to a burst main in Preston Drove, Brighton, have been completed and residents should start to see supplies return over the next couple of hours.
About 1,300 properties were affected by the burst main in the Fiveways area.
The company says it will "take some time to refill the network" and that an investigation about the cause will be carried out.
It also says that people who have been affected may see some discolouration when their supply returns but this will clear in 24-48 hours.
If that isn't the case people should call 0330 303 0368.
Speed restrictions on rural road denied
Huw Oxburgh
Local Democracy Reporter
A request for speed restrictions on a rural road near Hastings has been declined by East Sussex County Council.
At a meeting on Thursday, the council's lead member for communities and safety Bill Bentley considered a petition calling for the introduction of a 30mph speed limit on part of Stonestile Lane - a rural road connecting Hastings and Westfield.
Before making his decision, councillor Bentley heard evidence from council officers and representations from lead petitioner Ania Sztopel.
During her representation, Ms Sztopel took issue with the results of a speed survey carried out on the road, which reported the road already had an average speed of 30mph. Ms Sztopel said: "Cars don't go past they fly past."
While councillor Bentley declined the request for speed restrictions, he advised Ms Sztopel to approach her district and parish councils to discuss whether she could apply for match-funding for the works.
Channel Tunnel heat delays continue
Calls to keep roads open during cycle race
Karen Dunn
Local Democracy Reporter
A request to keep roads open during the Velo South cycling event, or to only close them for elite cyclists, has been rejected.
The 100-mile ride, which will see 15,000 cyclists take to the roads of West Sussex on 23 September, was the subject of discussion at County Hall, Chichester, on Friday (July 20).
A notice of motion from Kate O'Kelly (Lib Dem, Midhurst), asked for the council to "take steps to minimise that impact by working with the event organisers to either abandon the road closures or introduce short rolling road closures for the elite cyclists only".
In June, residents in Plaistow and Ifold said they would have no way out of their homes for eight hours if the roads were closed, and Ms O'Kelly even asked leaders to cancel the event.
She told West Sussex County Council members 162,000 households would be affected, with residents and businesses having "difficulties going about their usual Sunday activities".
Her suggestion was not supported by most of her fellow councillors.
The motion was defeated by 37 votes to eight, with 10 abstentions.
Football stadium plans welcomed
Rebecca Curley
Local Democracy Reporter
Woking Football Club's new 10,000 seat stadium will be the "jewel in the crown" for the borough, according to the council's leader.
The replacement for the Laithwaite Community Stadium will meet English Football League standards as the club begins the 2018/19 season in the National League South.
The outline proposal for the stadium and the housing complex that will fund the £10 million project was released just hours before councillors debated the plans, with members welcoming the last-minute decision to make the papers public.
Suspended sentence for parking scammer
Why does rain smell so good?
Mary Halton
Science reporter, BBC News
Council's data centre relocation costs spiral
Karen Dunn
Local Democracy Reporter
A scheme to relocate Crawley Borough Council's data centre to Surrey is more than a year behind schedule and has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds more than its original budget.
Plans to migrate the data to an outside host site were made in 2015, with work expected to begin by March 2016.
It was scheduled to take six to nine months to complete on a capital budget of £209,000 and £63,300 per year revenue.
A meeting of the council's audit committee has been told that the work has still not been completed and the costs, as of 31 May, stood at more than £700,000.
A report from the council's internal audit and risk management team stated that capital expenditure had been £461,980, with revenue costs at £426,303.
But some costs relating to other IT projects had been incorrectly charged to the data centre migration project, making the actual costs £703,668.78.
New police probe into hospital deaths
The bike crash which made me forget English
Rare tiger joins breeding programme
Achilles, a two-year-old rare Sumatran tiger has been moved from London Zoo to Howletts Wild Animal Park near Canterbury to mate.
There are only around 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.
Snowboarder Soutter dies aged 18
Nick Hope
BBC Olympic sports reporter
Hospital trial in bid to reduce cancellations
Caitlin Webb
Local Democracy Reporter
The hospital trust covering east Kent plans to move hip and knee replacement surgeries away from emergency departments in order to reduce cancellations.
Last winter all elective surgeries at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate (QEQM) were cancelled for four months due to high demand at A&E.
By the end of 2019 the trust plans to have four new modular operating theatres at Kent and Canterbury Hospital dedicated for in-patient surgeries while emergency operations will continue at the William Harvey and QEQM hospitals.
In preparation for this change, planned hip and knee replacements currently undertaken in Ashford will move to Canterbury.
However spine surgery, day case surgery, trauma planned shoulder, foot and ankle operations will remain at the William Harvey hospital.
Deputy chief executive at the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, Liz Shutler, said: "It will help with speed of access for patients and ensure people get their operations and hopefully their outcomes will improve."
Burst main leads to Chessington closure
Water scarcity 'significant' in many areas
Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland's environment correspondent
Tributes paid to snowboarder Soutter
Hundreds of properties affected by Brighton water main burst
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Southern Water says more than 1,300 properties are affected by a burst water main in the Fiveways area of Brighton.
The burst is on Preston Drove.
The company says it is currently digging down to expose the pipe to find out the scale of the problem.
It says the repair has been hampered by several parked cars they were unable to move without the help of the police.
Human actions boosted heatwave odds
Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent
Heatwave reveals lost Blenheim garden
Burst water main affects water supplies in Brighton
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Southern Water is dealing with a burst water main in Preston Drove in the Fiveways area of Brighton, which is affecting supplies in the area.
It is liaising with police to clear the road so they can get engineers to work on the problem.
The company says it will probably be early afternoon before water is restored.
UK heatwave: How to water a showground
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Drone shots have captured the parched Sussex countryside and the difference 10m litres of water can make during a heatwave.
Organisers at Hickstead showground have a special licence to take water from a river which runs through the grounds.