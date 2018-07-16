BBC Live: South East

Melanie Boyling

Two separate fires in corn fields in Kent have been extinguished by firefighters.

Some 10 acres of standing corn was destroyed in fields adjacent to Fimbury Lane and Yelsted Lane, in Stockbury near Sittingbourne, yesterday evening.

About 25 firefighters and six fire engines were sent to the scene at about 18:40 BST following a number of 999 calls.

Fire crews also spent almost six hours battling a blaze in a field adjacent to Moat Lane, in Stodmarsh, near Canterbury.

At the height of the fire seven fire engines, specialist appliances, and about 35 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which started just after 14:00 BST.