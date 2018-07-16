Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

Summary

  1. Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.
  2. BBC South East can reveal lorry drivers have been fined more than 15 million pounds in five years by the Border Force agency after illegal migrants were found on board their vehicles.
  3. A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son in Eastbourne.
  4. Firefighters spent yesterday evening tackling two separate fires in corn fields in Kent. Ten acres were destroyed near Sittingbourne.
  5. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Join me on BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey

Danny Pike

Presenter, BBC Sussex and Surrey

Fire crews tackle corn field fires

Sue Nicholson

BBC News

Stockbury fire
Melanie Boyling

Two separate fires in corn fields in Kent have been extinguished by firefighters.

Some 10 acres of standing corn was destroyed in fields adjacent to Fimbury Lane and Yelsted Lane, in Stockbury near Sittingbourne, yesterday evening.

About 25 firefighters and six fire engines were sent to the scene at about 18:40 BST following a number of 999 calls.

Fire crews also spent almost six hours battling a blaze in a field adjacent to Moat Lane, in Stodmarsh, near Canterbury.

At the height of the fire seven fire engines, specialist appliances, and about 35 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which started just after 14:00 BST.

More hot weather for the week ahead

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

Here's my latest forecast.

Welcome to the BBC South East live page

We’ll be here all week with your latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Robin Lee has taken this shot of the windfarm off Thanet – it’s a spectacular picture and our #PhotoOfTheDay

Robin Lee has taken this shot of the windfarm off Thanet – it's a spectacular picture and our #PhotoOfTheDay

Windfarm
Robin Lee

