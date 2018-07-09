BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Girl, 3, hit by wood has fractured skull
- Pride promises action after protests
- Ferry passengers put on coach after technical issues
- Surrey MP Dominic Raab replaces Davis as Brexit Secretary
- Govia Thameslink: Engineering works cause delays
- World Cup 2018: 'Idiots' put dampener on celebrations
Live Reporting
Man arrested after serious assault
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a serious assault in a flat in Margate.
Officers were called to Rosedale Road by the ambulance service just before 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital with injuries to his neck and chest. His condition is said to be serious but stable.
A 39-year-old Margate man is currently in police custody on suspicion of the assault and also of assaulting two police officers.
Doggy paddle world record attempt
Ferry passengers put on coach after technical issues
Lizzie Massey
BBC Live reporter
People travelling between Dieppe and Newhaven are being diverted to Calais and Dover as DFDS vessels are unable to dock at the British port.
An evening service on Sunday from Dieppe to Newhaven had to turn around before reaching the port and take the passengers back to France.
Car passengers were told to divert to Calais, and foot passengers stuck at the port without transport were put on a coach to the town.
Monday's 09:00 BST service from Newhaven to Dieppe, and the 12:30 from Dieppe to Newhaven were also cancelled, and passengers diverted again.
One Twitter user Pierre Lewis tweeted earlier that the situation was "seriously bad" and "people were going nuts".
A DFDS spokesman said: "It is taking longer than imagined. Our staff are doing their utmost to get our customers to their destination as quickly as we possibly can with the information we are being provided."
House hit by lorries 'seven times'.
Mark Kilbey says he fears the increase in HGV traffic through his village will lead to a fatality.
Declaration of Independence document found
One of the most important documents in American history has been rediscovered. The United States of America declared independence from the British Empire on July 4 1776.
Only two parchment manuscripts of The Declaration of Independence remain.
One is housed in the National Archives in Washington DC and the other has been gathering dust in the archives at West Sussex County Council in Chichester. Video Journalist: Ben Moore
Govia Thameslink: Further delays after passenger taken ill
Thameslink lines have reopened after over-running weekend engineering work in north London led to disruption on the Bedford to St Pancras line.
But services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes after a passenger was taken ill on a train between St Albans and London.
The operator said it anticipates disruption will continue until 11:00.
It said the passenger was taken ill on the 08:30 Luton to Orpington service and is now in the care of paramedics. It said a queue of trains formed behind the train while it was at a standstill.
BreakingSurrey MP gets top Brexit role in government
Jack Fiehn
Political reporter
Esher and Walton MP Dominic Raab is appointed Brexit Secretary following the resignation of David Davis last night.
Pensioner attacked in her own home
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
An elderly woman has been badly injured by a burglar.
The man attacked her and stole her bag at her home in Loop Road, Woking, around 17:30 BST on 7 July.
The victim, who is in her 80s, is still in hospital.
The burglar is described as white, slim, between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall, clean shaven, with light brown hair in a curtain style.
Gareth Southgate's schooldays
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
As he prepares his squad for England's biggest match for nearly three decades, what was Gareth Southgate's childhood in Sussex like?
Man stabbed at railway station
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A man has been stabbed in Canterbury.
It happened as he and his girlfriend were walking outside Canterbury East station on 22 June.
They were approached by a second man and an argument broke out, in which a knife was pulled out.
The victim tried to kick it away, but was stabbed in the forearm, causing a wound which needed five stitches.
The attacker is described as black, slim and wearing a scarf tied in a bandana style around his head.
On BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey this morning...
Danny Pike
Presenter, BBC Sussex and Surrey
I want to know what you think about the two big talking points of this Monday morning.
Govia Thameslink: Engineering works cause delays
Thameslink rail passengers are starting the week with fresh problems as there's a reduced service from Bedford to St Pancras, due to over-running weekend engineering work in north London.
The rail operator said the delayed work at Cricklewood has resulted in some lines being blocked and disruption is expected to continue until 08:30.
East Midlands services are also affected - with 10 minute delays, but Thameslink passengers are being told they can use their tickets on these trains.
Today's weather forecast
Will the hot weather continues this week? Here's Kate Kinsella with the forecast.
Good morning from BBC South East Live
Welcome to the start of a new week from BBC South East Live. Please join us for all your news, travel and weather.
And if you think there’s a story we should be covering, please contact us via email, Twitter or Facebook.
To kick-start the week, here’s a striking picture by Alan Glicksman of kite surfers taken on Tankerton beach. It's our #PhotoOfTheDay.