BBC Live: South East

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a serious assault in a flat in Margate.

Officers were called to Rosedale Road by the ambulance service just before 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital with injuries to his neck and chest. His condition is said to be serious but stable.

A 39-year-old Margate man is currently in police custody on suspicion of the assault and also of assaulting two police officers.