BBC Live: South East

RNLI

A major rescue was launched on Sunday after reports of 50 people trapped by the tide in Botany Bay in Kent.

Lifeguards and lifeboat teams from Ramsgate and Margate, were sent to a bay between Botany and Kingsgate, the RNLI said.

They found 37 people had been cut off by the in-coming tide.

"The lifeboat crews spoke to and checked the welfare of all those in the bay and established they were content to remain there until the tide dropped sufficiently to allow their safe passage back to the main bays," an RNLI spokesman said.

On Saturday eight people had been cut off by the tide between Stone Bay and Joss Bay, near the North Foreland lighthouse, but managed to make their way ashore, he said.

Peter Barker, from Margate lifeboat station, said: "People need to understand that while they may have an area where they can sit out the high tide they will face problems if they need to leave the bay urgently for medical reasons or choose to return home earlier than planned.

"It is not unknown for people to attempt to round the headlands in what may be deep water with hidden gullies.

"Warnings signs are put in place by the lifeguards and we strongly urge everyone to keep to those bays that have clear access to the world outside."