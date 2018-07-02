Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

  1. Warning after 50 people cut off by tide at Botany Bay
  2. Video: NHS celebrates its 70th birthday
  3. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Dozens trapped by rising tides at Kent coast

Hamish Mureddu-Reid

BBC News Online, South East

A major rescue was launched on Sunday after reports of 50 people trapped by the tide in Botany Bay in Kent.

Lifeguards and lifeboat teams from Ramsgate and Margate, were sent to a bay between Botany and Kingsgate, the RNLI said.

They found 37 people had been cut off by the in-coming tide.

"The lifeboat crews spoke to and checked the welfare of all those in the bay and established they were content to remain there until the tide dropped sufficiently to allow their safe passage back to the main bays," an RNLI spokesman said.

On Saturday eight people had been cut off by the tide between Stone Bay and Joss Bay, near the North Foreland lighthouse, but managed to make their way ashore, he said.

Peter Barker, from Margate lifeboat station, said: "People need to understand that while they may have an area where they can sit out the high tide they will face problems if they need to leave the bay urgently for medical reasons or choose to return home earlier than planned.

"It is not unknown for people to attempt to round the headlands in what may be deep water with hidden gullies.

"Warnings signs are put in place by the lifeguards and we strongly urge everyone to keep to those bays that have clear access to the world outside."

Remembering the NHS at 70

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Former NHS workers have been reminiscing about the foundation of the NHS in the week of its 70th birthday.

What does the NHS mean to you? Tell us your stories by emailing us, tweeting us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Good morning from the South East live team

We’ll be here until Friday with all your latest news, travel, sport and weather.

Alan Glicksman submitted this stunning snap to us. It’s taken in Palm Bay and is our #PhotoOfTheDay

If there’s anything you think we should know about please message on Facebook, Twitter or by email.

