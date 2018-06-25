BBC Live: South East

Kent Police

People living close to an industrial unit in Eldon Way, Paddock Wood are being told to keep their windows and doors closed after a large fire broke out in the early hours.

Six fire engines were sent to the site at 02:45 BST.

There are no casualties but smoke in the area has affected rail services.

Southeastern closed the line next to the blaze but it has now reopened with the possibility of delays to services on the Ashford-bound line.