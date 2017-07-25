BBC Live: Sussex - as it happened

Take a look at this extraordinary collection of railway memorabilia at the end of a Hastings garden.
Southern satisfaction: Travelling in the right direction?
Tom Darby
BBC Live reporter
After 15 difficult months of industrial action and the resulting bad PR, Southern's owners will no doubt be looking for a win.
Today's National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) results probably aren't the victory Southern's looking for - and whilst the company is keen to seize on the fact that it has seen an overall improvement in satisfaction, it's still being outperformed by all of its competitors on almost every measure of customer approval.
Although most news reports today focus on the overall satisfaction score of passengers, the survey does break results down into key areas of performance, allowing us a useful insight into what passengers are thinking about their rail services and where the problems are.
Punctuality
At 57% Southern has the lowest levels of satisfaction by quite a long way, second from bottom is Thameslink at 65%. This won't make for happy reading as both franchises are run by the same parent company, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).
By comparison, the majority of train operators on this list received a satisfaction score somewhere in the 80s or above.
This does, however, represent an improvement for Southern - scoring 5% higher than it did this time last year.
The survey also measured separately how rail users felt about the way operators dealt with delays, Southern is bottom of that table too.
Satisfaction is low across all train companies on this particular issue. The results do still compare very unfavourably for Southern in spite of this: 28% of passengers were happy with how Southern deals with delays, and a further 40% said they're dissatisfied, one of the few examples on any of these tables where dissatisfaction was higher than satisfaction.
Compare that to the top performer Grand Central, which saw 81% of its customers satisfied and 6% dissatisfied.
Value for money
Southern is at the bottom of this table too, but this time it has some company with two other operators sharing a satisfaction score of 38%.
Unlike the punctuality figures, when it comes to value for money passengers across the board don't seem to be too happy about what they're paying to travel.
The top performer again was Grand Central at 78%, but that's unrepresentative of most other operators' results, with most scoring somewhere in the 50s.
Cleanliness
In almost every area of this survey Southern's performance has either improved or stayed the same, with the exception of cleanliness.
The NRPS asked passengers for their thoughts on upkeep and repair of the train, cleanliness of the inside and cleanliness of the outside.
The survey shows how the most recent figures compare to the last two surveys, and from that we can see that these three measures of cleanliness were improving across Southern only to backslide in the latest results.
A Sussex businessman has come up with a new way of delivering vaccines that could revolutionise healthcare across the world.
Seagulls making a winning start
Brighton and Hove Albion are 3-0 up in their pre-season friendly at Southend United.
Chelsea's 20-year-old striker Izzy Brown is in the Seagull's line-up, after joining for a season-long loan.
Brighton's next warm-up match is at Norwich on Saturday.
Umbrellas needed tomorrow
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter, BBC South East
Don't be fooled by any early sunshine.
Here's my forecast.
'An absolute insult', says severely disabled man forced to prove his illness
Piers Hopkirk
Reporter, BBC South East Today
A terminally ill man has been forced to fill out a lengthy form to prove his disability - even though the authorities have been aware of his illness for the last 12 years.
Brothers Lee and Luke Payne speak out for the first time about their sister's murder.
Missing French woman may be with street community
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police in Brighton say they're worried about a young French woman who's gone missing in the city.
Anissa Moktharia, who's 22, hasn't been seen since midnight on 23 July, near Over Street.
She may have been spotted sitting on a bench in New Road around 15:30 BST the following day.
It's thought she may be living with Brighton's street community.
When she disappeared she was wearing blue denim shorts, a grey t-shirt, beige jacket and blue hat.
'He'd been shot seven times... four pellets remain in his skull'
The animals killed or maimed by the irresponsible use of airguns, with the South East one of the worst areas of the country for attacks
Loud and proud
John Young
Reporter, BBC South East Today
Here's Brighton Gay Men's Chorus celebrating half a century since a very significant change to the law.
Brighton's pride in revamped shelter
One of Brighton's art deco bus shelters has been transformed for the city's Pride.
Stolen cylinders 'could be dangerous'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
A gang used a stolen car to steal gas cylinders from the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
A red Ford Fiesta with stolen number plates was used to drive into the car park, before the thieves took the cylinders from a store room.
It happened at 02:43 BST on 18 July.
Police say the bottles may be dangerous if they aren't used correctly.
People smuggling by air and water
Colin Campbell
Special Correspondent, BBC South East
Migrants trying to cross the Channel are using increasingly sophisticated and desperate methods, with attempts foiled in the air and on the water this week.
Brighton take Chelsea's Brown on loan
Chelsea forward Izzy Brown signs a four-year contract with Chelsea, before agreeing a season-long loan with Brighton.Read more
Sunshine before the rain
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Enjoy any sunshine you can this afternoon as there's plenty of rain on the way tomorrow.
Thinking of buying a dog? Be careful who you get it from
Calls to the RSPCA complaining about unscrupulous puppy sales have risen in the South East.
Bexhill teenager loses half her body weight
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
A teenager from Bexhill who was warned she could face weight loss surgery if she didn't slim down has managed to lose nine and a half stone naturally.
Reading bedtime stories while on duty
A new app helps connect armed forces families by giving parents a chance to read stories while away from home.
