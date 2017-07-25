BBC Live: Sussex - as it happened

After 15 difficult months of industrial action and the resulting bad PR, Southern's owners will no doubt be looking for a win.

Today's National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) results probably aren't the victory Southern's looking for - and whilst the company is keen to seize on the fact that it has seen an overall improvement in satisfaction, it's still being outperformed by all of its competitors on almost every measure of customer approval.

Although most news reports today focus on the overall satisfaction score of passengers, the survey does break results down into key areas of performance, allowing us a useful insight into what passengers are thinking about their rail services and where the problems are.

BBC

Punctuality

At 57% Southern has the lowest levels of satisfaction by quite a long way, second from bottom is Thameslink at 65%. This won't make for happy reading as both franchises are run by the same parent company, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

By comparison, the majority of train operators on this list received a satisfaction score somewhere in the 80s or above.

This does, however, represent an improvement for Southern - scoring 5% higher than it did this time last year.

The survey also measured separately how rail users felt about the way operators dealt with delays, Southern is bottom of that table too.

Satisfaction is low across all train companies on this particular issue. The results do still compare very unfavourably for Southern in spite of this: 28% of passengers were happy with how Southern deals with delays, and a further 40% said they're dissatisfied, one of the few examples on any of these tables where dissatisfaction was higher than satisfaction.

Compare that to the top performer Grand Central, which saw 81% of its customers satisfied and 6% dissatisfied.

Getty Images

Value for money

Southern is at the bottom of this table too, but this time it has some company with two other operators sharing a satisfaction score of 38%.

Unlike the punctuality figures, when it comes to value for money passengers across the board don't seem to be too happy about what they're paying to travel.

The top performer again was Grand Central at 78%, but that's unrepresentative of most other operators' results, with most scoring somewhere in the 50s.

BBC

Cleanliness

In almost every area of this survey Southern's performance has either improved or stayed the same, with the exception of cleanliness.

The NRPS asked passengers for their thoughts on upkeep and repair of the train, cleanliness of the inside and cleanliness of the outside.

The survey shows how the most recent figures compare to the last two surveys, and from that we can see that these three measures of cleanliness were improving across Southern only to backslide in the latest results.

If you want to read more, you can find the full results of the survey here .