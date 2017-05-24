BBC Live: Sussex

Send us your comments, pictures and videos by tweeting us, emailing us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Summary

  Our live coverage has ended for the day
  Updates on Wednesday 23 May 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Police hunt Manchester attack 'network'

Possible detonator and backpack remnants

A seventh person is arrested in the UK over the arena attack, as pictures emerge appearing to show the bomber's detonator and backpack.

Read more

That's it for Wednesday

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

That's it for us for today, thanks for taking time to be with us.

We'll be back tomorrow from 06:00 BST, with all the day's news, sport, travel and weather.

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

'My teacher said just look for the kind people'

Bryony MacKenzie

Education correspondent, BBC South East Today

How do you talk to children about the Manchester Arena bombing?

I've been to two of the South East's schools to find out how pupils are being helped to understand what happened.

'Once I got into sport, anything I wanted to do I could achieve'

He suffered life-changing injuries in Afghanistan, but now this Sussex veteran is planning a gruelling coast-to-coast ride across the USA to raise money for disabled comrades.

A birds-eye view of art

You have to get airborne to get the best view of Brighton's latest piece of public art.

Witnesses sought after man exposes himself to teens

A man reportedly chased two 16-year-old girls reported whilst exposing himself, Sussex Police say.

It happened at 19:25 BST on Tuesday 16 May as the girls were out jogging, heading south along Croft Road on West Hill, Hastings.

The man was hiding in bushes but as the girls ran past he lunged towards them and began following them, giving chase for several minutes.

During this time one of the girls fell and sustained cuts and bruises. On looking back along Croft Road, they noticed that the man had disappeared.

He is described as white, in his mid 40s, of scruffy appearance and wearing a black hooded jacket, possibly concealing a bald or closely shaved head, and black shorts.

It's going to be a scorcher

Rachel Mackley

Weather Presenter

There's plenty more sunshine and rising temperatures for the rest of the week.
Here's my forecast.

Here's my forecast.

Armed patrols increased

Bob Dale

BBC Live reporter

In the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, be prepared to see more armed police on the streets of Kent and Sussex.

'Nobody is representing young people'

A University of Sussex student says she feels young people aren't being represented in Parliament.
#MyFirstVote

#MyFirstVote

'It's not a real understanding of how it affects people'

Mark Norman

Health Correspondent, BBC South East

It can cause cancer, blindness and disfigurement, and affects one in 3,000 children.

One young woman contacted me directly, to ask why so few people have heard of Neurofibromatosis.

ICYMI: When is it safe to swim in the sea?

Planning a trip to the beach soon?

Lifeguards will soon be stationed at Camber Sands, where seven men drowned last year.

The RNLI says if the beach you’re at doesn’t have lifeguards, take extra care if you are going into the water.

If lifeguards are on patrol, then you’ll need to know your flags.

Have you seen missing Klodian Marku from Brighton?

Have you seen missing Klodian Marku from Brighton?
Sussex Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Klodian Marku who is missing from his home in Brighton. He was last seen at about 12:00 BST on Sunday.

Sussex Police said this was extremely out of character for Klodian and he has never failed to return home previously.

Hospital security stepped up

Ben Weisz

Political reporter, BBC Sussex

view from outside the Royal Sussex County hospital
Google

Security at hospitals in Brighton and Sussex has been stepped up following the attack in Manchester.

NHS staff at the Royal Sussex hospital arrived at work today to find extra security checks and searches in place.

This was not due to any specific intelligence about the hospital, but in response to the raising of the national threat level to "'critical".

As well as increasing checks and patrols, the trust has reminded staff to report anything suspicious.

South East piers and their celebrity links

This week marks the first anniversary of Hastings Pier's reopening.

A sell-out show by Madness marked the official opening.

So what celebrity links are there to piers across the South East?

Armed police spotted in Lewes

These two armed police were spotted patrolling Lewes train station this morning.

Police have stepped up their presence across the South East in the wake of yesterday's attack in Manchester.

Thanks to Emma Fielding for the picture.

Armed police at Lewes train station
Emma Fielding

Attack 'could alter tone' of campaign

Green co-leader Caroline Lucas was one of those attending a vigil at Brighton Town Hall for the victims of the Manchester bomb.

She said it attacked our open way of life and told us it may well alter the tone of the election campaign.

'We need to carry on as normal'

More than 100 people, including councillors, council staff and residents have gathered at Brighton Town Hall for a minute's silence to remember the victims of the Manchester attack.

Today's Sussex newspaper headlines

(Generic) Stack of newspapers
Getty Images

The Argus: £1bn neighbourhood of 2,750 homes and giant business park approved

Eastbourne Herald: Eastbourne hustings postponed after Manchester attack

Hastings Observer: St Leonards man is first in Sussex to be convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour offence

Mid Sussex Times: Giant water slide coming to Sussex

Chichester Observer: ‘Fresh start’ for owner of Bognor chippy destroyed by fire

Brighton and Hove News: Brighton hospital trust had one of biggest funding deficits in the country, according to new figures

Albion to welcome Spanish giants to the Amex

Albion manager Chris Hughton
Reuters

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Amex on Sunday 6 August.

It would be Albion's final warm-up match before they make their Premier League debut six days later.

Diego Simeone's side finished third in La Liga this season.

Atletico would be the third Spanish visitors to the Amex. Villarreal were 3-1 winners in pre-season 2013, while Europa League winners Sevilla were beaten 1-0, courtesy of a Tomer Hemed penalty in a 2015 friendly.

Kick-off will be at 16:00 BST.

House fine councillor made to leave post

Barby Dashwood-Morris

The ex-planning boss was fined earlier this month for knocking down a wall and installing windows illegally.

Read more

Blue Flags for South East beaches

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Beach
BBC

There's lots of dry and sunny weather on the way over the next few days so this is good news if you're thinking of heading down to one of Sussex or Kent's beaches.

Thirteen of them have received Blue Flag awards.

Joss Bay, Sheerness and Tankerton in Kent, as well as St Leonards and Brighton in Sussex have reached the required standard for cleanliness and water quality.

Britain wins gold in blind tennis

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Blind tennis players
BBC

A visually impaired tennis player from Uckfield has won gold for Britain at the first Blind Tennis Championships.

Chris Baily beat more than 70 players from 14 countries.

The game's played on a smaller court and with a lower net.

The ball is audible and is allowed to bounce up to three times before it's returned.

Ex-planning boss sacked from Wealden council

Barby Dashwood-Morris
Wealden District Council

A Wealden councillor who was fined thousands of pounds for altering her Grade-II listed cottage without planning permission has been forced to give up her position on the council.

The council says it's because Barby Dashwood-Morris has failed to turn up to a meeting during the past six months.

The 70-year-old was found guilty of making changes to her home in Hellingly when she was chair of the district council's planning committee.

There's more on this story in The Argus.

Are good exam results essential for getting ahead in life?

Danny Pike

Presenter, BBC Sussex

Join the debate with me on BBC Sussex from 09:00 BST.
Call 03459 570057.

Call 03459 570057.

Do you recognise this man?

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Police have released this image of a man suspected of trying to rob a 13-year-old girl in Eastbourne.

Police efit
Sussex Police

The teenager was walking Cherry Garden Road at 17:20 BST on Tuesday 16 May.

A man grabbed her causing her to fall to the ground.

He ran off towards Sancroft Road when a car pulled up alongside.

Police seek to reassure public

Colin Campbell

Special Correspondent, BBC South East

Extra police are patrolling train stations, including Brighton.

But police chiefs in the region are trying to reassure people.

Time to get out the sunscreen

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

We've got another bright, sunny day, and it only looks set to get better.
Watch my latest forecast for more.

Watch my latest forecast for more.

'We grabbed each other and ran'

Ryan Denyer, from Brighton, has told the BBC how he was within metres of the bomb exploding at the Manchester Arena.

Ryan Denyer
Ryan Denyer

The concert had just finished and we were following the crowds out to the foyer through a walkway to get access to the car park when the bomb exploded.

A few feet in front of us the wall had burst open and we could feel the heat and see the smoke and fire. We just grabbed each other and ran for the doors, people were screaming and getting trampled on. The police were on the scenes within seconds and got everybody away from the area.

Outside there were still members of the public trying to sell us t-shirts and I don't think they knew what was going on. Some people were saying it was balloons, fireworks or a bomb - everyone was saying something different."

Ryan Denyer

It's the middle of the week

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

And we'll be here with all you latest news, travel, sport and weather until 22:00 BST.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

