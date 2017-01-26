BBC Live: Sussex - As it happened

Send us your comments, pictures and videos by tweeting us, emailing us or sending us a message on Facebook.

Summary

  Updates on Thursday 26 January

Live Reporting

By Claire Cottingham and Stuart Maisner

All times stated are UK

That's it from us

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Thank you for joining us today - we'll be back with all the news, weather, travel and sport from 06:00 GMT.

And remember, if there's something you'd like to tell us about, you can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

Thoroughly modern Sussex

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

An exhibition gets underway this weekend in London telling the story of Sussex Modernism.

Posts mocking TV star Katie Price's son investigated

Tanya Gupta

Offensive messages posted about TV star Katie Price's disabled son are being investigated by Sussex Police.

Officers are looking into posts sent from an account in the Brighton area after the model asked her Twitter followers to help identify the culprit.

She posted a screengrab of a message she received which featured two images mocking her 14-year-old son, Harvey, who is blind. Read our full story here.

Katie Price and Harvey
Katie Price

Tributes paid to man who died in A27 collision

A man who died in a collision on the A27 at Emsworth near Chichester has been named.  

The family of Christopher Rudling, 60, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, have paid tribute to a "loving family man".   

He was driving a Mercedes tipper truck when it collided with the central reservation on Monday 16 January.  

Christopher Rudling
Sussex Police

Witness appeal following collision near Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two cars in Bexhill.

The accident happened on Combe Valley Way at around 07:45 GMT this morning.  

The driver of a silver Ford Focus, a 35-year-old man from Bexhill, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of a red Volkswagen Transporter, a 34-year-old woman from Bexhill, was taken hospital with minor injuries.

Hospital trust remains in special measures

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

The hospital trust which runs the Eastbourne District General and the Conquest in St Leonards has been told it will stay in special measures despite making "significant improvements".

Read the full story here.

Is there a change on the horizon?

Rachel Mackley

Weather Presenter

It's still bitterly cold overnight. But there are changes afoot.

Here's my latest forecast. 

Oldham sign Brighton full-back Hunt

Rob Hunt

League One side Oldham Athletic sign Brighton full-back Rob Hunt on loan for the rest of the season.

Read more

Legal review launched over land sale

Eastbourne land
BBC

A leading environmental lawyer is challenging Eastbourne Borough Council's case for selling off around 3,000 acres of its Downland Estate.

Simon Boyle, who lives in the town, has produced a legal review, questioning the council's claim that the land is protected by 140 pages of covenants.

Campaigners are concerned about the land's future if it falls into private hands, but the council insists it would continue to be used as farmland.

#ICYMI: The art of lying down

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Turner Prize winning artist Elizabeth Price is exploring the imagery of human beings lying down in an exhibition at the De La Warr in Bexhill.      

Severe accident: A286 Surrey both ways

BBC Travel

A286 Surrey both ways severe accident, between Highercombe Road and Beech Road.

A286 Surrey - A286 Grayswood Road in Haslemere closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Highercombe Road junction and the Beech Road junction, because of an accident.

Check local traffic and travel reports for:

Two thirds of hospital trusts in South East recruit from overseas

Staff from more than 100 different countries are working in hospital trusts in the South East.    

Pushing for the Premier League

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

On the march to the Premier League - meet the born and bred Sussex player who could be key to Brighton and Hove Albion's promotion push.

Crawley bring in defender Lelan

Josh Lelan

League Two side Crawley Town sign former Northampton Town defender Josh Lelan on an 18-month deal.

Read more

Tim Peake set for return to space centre

Claire Cottingham

BBC Live reporter

For me, the closest I can get to space is eating a packet of Space Raiders, but today it's been announced Chichester astronaut Tim Peake is to go for a second time.

Plans were unveiled as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft that launched Major Peake into orbit and returned him to Earth went on public display at London's Science Museum.

Major Peake's next mission has not yet been named or scheduled and is unlikely to take place before 2019. 

County ins & outs 2017

Rikki Clarke has rejoined his first county Surrey, from Warwickshire

With the 2017 county season here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of next season.

Read more

Crawey sign defender

Claire Cottingham

BBC Live reporter

Crawley Town have signed former Derby and Northampton right-back Josh Lelan on an 18-month contract.

Josh Lelan
Crawley Town

'Stunning' Roman buildings discovered

Chichester Roman houses found under Priory Park
Ground-penetrating radar shows a Roman townhouse and another building under a Chichester park.

Bitterly cold, but will temperatures pick up?

Elizabeth Rizzini

BBC weather

It's cold enough today for a few flakes of snow.

Here's my forecast.

