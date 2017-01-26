BBC Live: Sussex - As it happened

Thank you for joining us today - we'll be back with all the news, weather, travel and sport from 06:00 GMT.
Thoroughly modern Sussex
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
An exhibition gets underway this weekend in London telling the story of Sussex Modernism.
Posts mocking TV star Katie Price's son investigated
Tanya Gupta
Offensive messages posted about TV star Katie Price's disabled son are being investigated by Sussex Police.
Officers are looking into posts sent from an account in the Brighton area after the model asked her Twitter followers to help identify the culprit.
She posted a screengrab of a message she received which featured two images mocking her 14-year-old son, Harvey, who is blind.
Tributes paid to man who died in A27 collision
A man who died in a collision on the A27 at Emsworth near Chichester has been named.
The family of Christopher Rudling, 60, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, have paid tribute to a "loving family man".
He was driving a Mercedes tipper truck when it collided with the central reservation on Monday 16 January.
Witness appeal following collision near Bexhill
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two cars in Bexhill.
The accident happened on Combe Valley Way at around 07:45 GMT this morning.
The driver of a silver Ford Focus, a 35-year-old man from Bexhill, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of a red Volkswagen Transporter, a 34-year-old woman from Bexhill, was taken hospital with minor injuries.
Hospital trust remains in special measures
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
The hospital trust which runs the Eastbourne District General and the Conquest in St Leonards has been told it will stay in special measures despite making "significant improvements".
She posted a screengrab of a message she received which featured two images mocking her 14-year-old son, Harvey, who is blind.
Is there a change on the horizon?
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
It's still bitterly cold overnight. But there are changes afoot.
Here's my latest forecast.
Oldham sign Brighton full-back Hunt
League One side Oldham Athletic sign Brighton full-back Rob Hunt on loan for the rest of the season.
Legal review launched over land sale
A leading environmental lawyer is challenging Eastbourne Borough Council's case for selling off around 3,000 acres of its Downland Estate.
Simon Boyle, who lives in the town, has produced a legal review, questioning the council's claim that the land is protected by 140 pages of covenants.
Campaigners are concerned about the land's future if it falls into private hands, but the council insists it would continue to be used as farmland.
#ICYMI: The art of lying down
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Turner Prize winning artist Elizabeth Price is exploring the imagery of human beings lying down in an exhibition at the De La Warr in Bexhill.
Severe accident: A286 Surrey both ways
BBC Travel
A286 Surrey both ways severe accident, between Highercombe Road and Beech Road.
A286 Surrey - A286 Grayswood Road in Haslemere closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Highercombe Road junction and the Beech Road junction, because of an accident.
Two thirds of hospital trusts in South East recruit from overseas
Staff from more than 100 different countries are working in hospital trusts in the South East.
Pushing for the Premier League
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
On the march to the Premier League - meet the born and bred Sussex player who could be key to Brighton and Hove Albion's promotion push.
Crawley bring in defender Lelan
League Two side Crawley Town sign former Northampton Town defender Josh Lelan on an 18-month deal.
Tim Peake set for return to space centre
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
For me, the closest I can get to space is eating a packet of Space Raiders, but today it's been announced Chichester astronaut Tim Peake is to go for a second time.
Plans were unveiled as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft that launched Major Peake into orbit and returned him to Earth went on public display at London's Science Museum.
Major Peake's next mission has not yet been named or scheduled and is unlikely to take place before 2019.
County ins & outs 2017
Crawey sign defender
Claire Cottingham
BBC Live reporter
Crawley Town have signed former Derby and Northampton right-back Josh Lelan on an 18-month contract.
'Stunning' Roman buildings discovered
Bitterly cold, but will temperatures pick up?
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC weather
It's cold enough today for a few flakes of snow.
Here's my forecast.