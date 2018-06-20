Southern Rail Strike: Latest updates

Investigations have been launched into two deaths at Lewes Prison in East Sussex in the space of 48 hours.

The Ministry of Justice said Neville McNair died on Saturday, a day before he was due to turn 52.

On Monday, 25-year-old prisoner Ricky Coombs died. His death is being treated as self-inflicted.

An inquiry into both deaths is being led by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.