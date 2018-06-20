Southern Rail Strike: Latest updates
Summary
- Our live coverage has now ended
- Updates from Monday 8 August 2016
Investigation after two prison deaths in two days
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
Investigations have been launched into two deaths at Lewes Prison in East Sussex in the space of 48 hours.
The Ministry of Justice said Neville McNair died on Saturday, a day before he was due to turn 52.
On Monday, 25-year-old prisoner Ricky Coombs died. His death is being treated as self-inflicted.
An inquiry into both deaths is being led by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
Severe accident: A259 East Sussex both ways
A259 East Sussex both ways severe accident, at A269 London Road.
A259 East Sussex - A259 King Offa Way in Hastings closed and very slow traffic in both directions at the A269 London Road junction, because of an accident.
Police officer dangerous driving charge
A Sussex Police officer is set to appear in court charged with dangerous driving after a police car collided with a man using a pedestrian crossing.
On 19 September 2017, shortly after 18:00 BST, a man was hit by a car on Kings Road, Brighton.
The man, aged 59, suffered broken ribs and cuts to the face.
The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an investigation was launched.
The officer is scheduled to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 28 June to face one charge of dangerous driving.
Incinerator plans up in smoke
Ben Weisz
Political reporter, BBC Sussex
Horsham won’t be getting a waste incinerator, for now at least.
Against advice from planners, West Sussex county councillors rejected plans from Britaniacrest Recycling to build a new facility near Horsham.
Its tower would have been 95m tall and could have generated power for up to 43,000 homes by burning rubbish that couldn’t be recycled at the facility.
But councillors said it would be an eyesore, and they worried about the impact on air quality, traffic and the wider environment.
Keith Riley, of Britaniacrest Recycling, said he was disappointed, but that the firm would now consider whether to appeal.
Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision at Tangmere
A pedestrian had died after he was struck by a car on the A27 at Tangmere in West Sussex.
The local man died at the scene after being hit by a Kia car travelling west at 20:00 BST last night.
The 23-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Sussex Police has appealed for anyone who saw the collision to contact them.
Severe disruption: A24 West Sussex both ways
A24 West Sussex both ways severe disruption, between A280 Long Furlong and A283 The Pike.
A24 West Sussex - A24 Findon By-Pass in Findon closed in both directions between Findon Roundabout and the A283 The Pike junction, because of a car fire. Police directing traffic.
Severe accident: A27 West Sussex both ways
A27 West Sussex both ways severe accident, between A29 Fontwell Avenue and A285.
A27 West Sussex - A27 Arundel Road closed in both directions between Fontwell Services Roundabout in Fontwell and the A285 junction in Strettington, because of an accident.
Severe accident: B2131 West Sussex both ways
B2131 West Sussex both ways severe accident, between A283 Cripplecrutch Hill and A283 Petworth Road.
B2131 West Sussex - B2131 Petworth Road in Ramsnest Common closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A283 Cripplecrutch Hill junction and the A283 Petworth Road junction, because of an accident involving Vehicle and Horsebox.
Severe accident: A21 East Sussex both ways
A21 East Sussex both ways severe accident, between B2099 and A229 Merriments Lane affecting Church Lane.
A21 East Sussex - A21 in Flimwell closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B2099 junction and Coopers Corner, because of an accident. Congestion to the Church Lane junction.
