Southern rail strike

Southern Rail Strike: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Our live coverage has now ended
  2. Updates from Monday 8 August 2016

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Brain-injured teen to get millions

Becky Tyler, with mother Fiona and father Steve

Mistakes made during Becky Tyler's birth left her disabled and the teenager is to receive damages.

Read more

'Rock your natural hair'

Empowering black women to embrace natural hair
Black women are being empowered to embrace the natural hair movement.

Investigation after two prison deaths in two days

Danny Shaw

BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

Investigations have been launched into two deaths at Lewes Prison in East Sussex in the space of 48 hours.

The Ministry of Justice said Neville McNair died on Saturday, a day before he was due to turn 52.

On Monday, 25-year-old prisoner Ricky Coombs died. His death is being treated as self-inflicted.

An inquiry into both deaths is being led by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Severe accident: A259 East Sussex both ways

BBC News Travel

A259 East Sussex both ways severe accident, at A269 London Road.

A259 East Sussex - A259 King Offa Way in Hastings closed and very slow traffic in both directions at the A269 London Road junction, because of an accident.

Police officer dangerous driving charge

A Sussex Police officer is set to appear in court charged with dangerous driving after a police car collided with a man using a pedestrian crossing.

On 19 September 2017, shortly after 18:00 BST, a man was hit by a car on Kings Road, Brighton.

The man, aged 59, suffered broken ribs and cuts to the face.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an investigation was launched.

The officer is scheduled to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 28 June to face one charge of dangerous driving.

Incinerator plans up in smoke

Ben Weisz

Political reporter, BBC Sussex

Group of activists celebrate on the steps of county hall Chichester
BBC

Horsham won’t be getting a waste incinerator, for now at least.

Against advice from planners, West Sussex county councillors rejected plans from Britaniacrest Recycling to build a new facility near Horsham.

Its tower would have been 95m tall and could have generated power for up to 43,000 homes by burning rubbish that couldn’t be recycled at the facility.

But councillors said it would be an eyesore, and they worried about the impact on air quality, traffic and the wider environment.

Keith Riley at county Hall in Chichester
BBC
Keith Riley of Britaniacrest said he hadnt given up on the Horsham site

Keith Riley, of Britaniacrest Recycling, said he was disappointed, but that the firm would now consider whether to appeal.

We’re obviously very disappointed by the decision made today and we need to go away and think about what we do.

It’s not time to look elsewhere because the site is ideal. I actually think it’s one of the best sites in the country for this application.

Keith RileyBritaniacrest Recycling Ltd.

Today's local newspaper headlines

A newspaper printing press
Getty Images

The Argus: Man spared jail after killing teenager with one punch in Crete

Kent Online: Developers confident Otterpool Park green space plan will go ahead

Get Surrey: Parents show us around 'dangerous' West Byfleet playground as revamp petition reaches 1,000 signatures

Chichester Observer: Railway barriers damaged at Chichester station

Kent Live: A family's holiday came to a tragic end when a young dad choked on a piece of meat

Brighton and Hove News: Hundreds sign petition complaining about rubbish and recycling collections in Brighton and Hove

Eastbourne Herald: Raise a teacup to our NHS

Worthing Herald: More funds needed to secure ‘life-saving surgery’ for Shoreham teenager

Crawley and Horley Observer: Double joy for Langley Green Primary

West Sussex County Times: New 24-hour gym set for town centre

Brighton and Hove Independent: Concern over missing Ben from Hove

Mid Sussex Times: Two hurt in violent park attack

Hastings Observer: BBC Agatha Christie drama heads to 1066 Country

Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision at Tangmere

A pedestrian had died after he was struck by a car on the A27 at Tangmere in West Sussex.

The local man died at the scene after being hit by a Kia car travelling west at 20:00 BST last night.

The 23-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sussex Police has appealed for anyone who saw the collision to contact them.

Severe disruption: A24 West Sussex both ways

BBC News Travel

A24 West Sussex both ways severe disruption, between A280 Long Furlong and A283 The Pike.

A24 West Sussex - A24 Findon By-Pass in Findon closed in both directions between Findon Roundabout and the A283 The Pike junction, because of a car fire. Police directing traffic.

Severe accident: A27 West Sussex both ways

BBC News Travel

A27 West Sussex both ways severe accident, between A29 Fontwell Avenue and A285.

A27 West Sussex - A27 Arundel Road closed in both directions between Fontwell Services Roundabout in Fontwell and the A285 junction in Strettington, because of an accident.

Ten-year-old has refugee book published

Sussex 10-year-old has refugee book published
Frasier Cox won a nationwide story-writing competition.

Notts County sign Brighton defender Hall

Ben Hall

Brighton & Hove Albion re-loan defender Ben Hall to Notts County for the season after last term's successful spell.

Read more

Calls for action on sheep worrying

Calls for tougher laws on sheep worrying after Hastings attack
Farmers are calling for tougher laws after seven sheep were killed in a dog attack in Sussex.

Severe accident: B2131 West Sussex both ways

BBC News Travel

B2131 West Sussex both ways severe accident, between A283 Cripplecrutch Hill and A283 Petworth Road.

B2131 West Sussex - B2131 Petworth Road in Ramsnest Common closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A283 Cripplecrutch Hill junction and the A283 Petworth Road junction, because of an accident involving Vehicle and Horsebox.

Severe accident: A21 East Sussex both ways

BBC News Travel

A21 East Sussex both ways severe accident, between B2099 and A229 Merriments Lane affecting Church Lane.

A21 East Sussex - A21 in Flimwell closed and slow traffic in both directions between the B2099 junction and Coopers Corner, because of an accident. Congestion to the Church Lane junction.

