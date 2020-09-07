Kesgrave High School, on the town's Main Road, has 1,870 pupils aged between 11 and 18, according to Ofsted's website.
It was most recently inspected in December 2017, when it received a "good" rating.
In an update on the school's website ahead of its new term this month, Monday was the first day Year 9 and 11 pupils would be back in school for the new academic term as part of the gradual return of students.
The pupil involved in the reporting shooting is thought to be in Year 11.
Video from the scene
BBC Radio Suffolk reporter Ben Parker was at the scene earlier, and witnessed the air ambulance taking off.
School background
What has the school said?
Kesgrave High School put a statement out on social media following the reported shooting.
Here it is in full:
"We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school.
"Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police.
"Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police.
"Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day.
"At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 15:20 BST, as normal."
What has happened?
What we know so far:
We will be bringing you continuing coverage after a teenager was involved in a reported shooting on the way to school in Kesgrave, Suffolk.