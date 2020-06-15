Updates as pilot missing after fighter jet crash

The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale reports that the crashed fighter plane was one of four US jets flying in a formation when it crashed at 09:40 BST.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Crashed jet was 'part of formation'
The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale reports that the crashed fighter plane was one of four US jets flying in a formation when it crashed at 09:40 BST.
Jet was on 'routine' mission
RAF Lakenheath say that the crashed fighter jet had been on a "routine training mission" at the time it was lost in the North Sea.
It is not yet known what caused the US Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft to crash.
Crashed jet was from Suffolk airbase
The crashed jet was a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet.
The aircraft was from the 48th fighter wing at RAF Lakenheath - an air base in Suffolk.
One pilot was on board when the jet crashed into the North Sea at 09:40 BST. Their status is reported as "unknown" and a search and rescue operation is under way.
BreakingPilot missing as US fighter jet crashes
A US Air Force pilot is missing after a fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk crashed into the North Sea.
We will bring you live updates on this story as it develops.