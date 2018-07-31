Latest East of England updates

Posted at 22:55 Absconded sex offender found by policeSteven Chamberlain was reported missing from the minimum-security HMP Leyhill on Friday.Read more
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Absconded sex offender found by police
Steven Chamberlain was reported missing from the minimum-security HMP Leyhill on Friday.Read more
Finch & Roy share record Surrey stand - T20 Blast round-up
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy produce an exhibition of power-hitting as Surrey chase 222 to beat Middlesex at The Oval.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 Honey Lane and J27 for M11 J6.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J27 M11 J6, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A133 Essex both ways
A133 Essex both ways severe accident, from North Station Road to A1232 Ipswich Road roundabout.
A133 Essex - A133 Cowdray Avenue in Colchester closed in both directions from Albert Roundabout to the A1232 Ipswich Road roundabout junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A14 Cambridgeshire both ways
A14 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, around J24 A1198.
A14 Cambridgeshire - Queuing traffic on A14 in both directions around J24, A1198 (Godmanchester), because of an accident earlier on. Congestion to A14 J23.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time