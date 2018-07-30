Latest East of England updates

Jason Alexander has a "beach clean marathon challenge" at 12 sites in one county in six days.
Calls for new Cambridge conservation zone
Josh Thomas
Local Democracy Reporting Service
There are calls for a new conservation area to be set up in Cambridge to protect the "distinct architectural character" of one of the city's "major gateways".
Cambridge currently has 12 conservation areas which the city council says are notable "because of their buildings, open spaces, trees, or a mixture of these and other features."
Development is more tightly controlled in these areas than in other parts of Cambridge.
Wendy Blythe, chair of the Hills Road Area Residents Association (HRARA) said they will be pressing the council for a new conservation zone to protect buildings in the southern parts of Hills Road which she said were an important part of making the city an "interesting and nice" place to live.
Thursday's Band, pictured, which has members from Bury St Edmunds, St Neots, Royston and Bishop's Stortford, is playing the Club Tent this evening.
Mark Gamon, of the band, said: "We're really happy to have a feature Club Tent slot at Cambridge this year.
"This is partly because it's a bloomin' lovely festival (and I don't have to camp because I live just down the road) and partly because we do have a song - Eating Mexican - that's about the festival and the cuisine that can be enjoyed therein, so that's a bucket list moment satisfied."
Earth moves - slightly - in Norfolk
A minor earthquake measuring 2.7 magnitude was felt in Norfolk yesterday afternoon.
The British Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 17:42 in Downham Market.
It may have been a relatively small shudder, but several people in Downham and neighbouring villages took to social media to report a "rumbly noise" and the earth moving "slightly".
Minor earthquakes are common, with 12 recorded in Great Britain in July.
Newdigate in Surrey has experienced three earthquakes of a similar magnitude to Downham Market since the end of June.
Essex Police arrested two men after a police chase in Westcliff-on-Sea yesterday.
A car was signalled to stop at 20:10, but it didn't and crashed into another vehicle shortly afterwards.
Officers and a member of the public detained a 44-year-old man from Shoebury who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, theft of a car, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence or insurance.
The passenger fled the scene, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested on suspicion of theft of a car.
The band, hitting Stage 2 today, was formed in Norwich by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, who live in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge respectively.
Callum said: "Cambridge Folk Festival is without a doubt legendary, and we're so thrilled to be playing this year.
"Patti Smith [who is at this year's festival] is one of my personal heroes - I remember hearing her cover of Hey Joe when I was a teenager and being completely knocked out by the sheer energy and attitude of her sound."
At the Club Tent, Thursday's Band, which has members from Cambs, Herts and Suffolk, plays on Friday as does Norfolk/Cambs band Roslie's Lover and on Sunday, Hertfordshire sing-songwriter Kelly Oliver, guitarist and harmonicist, is headlining.
Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City v Norwich City
'Why are you littering?' - Residents' sign in Mersea park
While signs aimed at litter louts are common place, this one from a Mersea community group offers up some passive-aggressive reasons for offenders to explain their behaviour.
The sign at the Glebe, on the Essex island near Colchester, is from the Proud of Mersea group.
Woman 'survives on leftover cheese'
Doctor not guilty of patient sex assaults
Severe accident: A12 Essex northbound
A12 Essex northbound severe accident, before J17 A130.
A12 Essex - A12 in Howe Green blocked and queuing traffic northbound before J17, A130 (Howe Green), because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to J16 (Galleywood).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Prison officers 'still being attacked'
'Rubbish' walks clean up beach waste
A song for Cambridge...
Nic Rigby
BBC News
An East of England band is planning to play a song about the Cambridge Folk Festival at the event this year.
Ipswich sign Fulham's Edun on loan
Swamptruck headlines first night of Cambridge Folk Festival
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Cambridge country and bluegrass band Swamptruck headlined stage two at the Cambridge Folk Festival on on Thursday night - the first night of the event at Cherry Hinton Hall.
The band, which has been going for about 10 years and is fronted by Alastair Taylor, got the crowd dancing to their infectious songs.
Texan Americana band Whiskey Shivers opened the festival, which has been going since 1965 and attracts more than 14,000 people.
Unashamedly political singer-songwriter Grace Petrie told the BBC it was her "dream" to appear at the festival, and it came true on Thursday.
Boy swept out to sea died from drowning
Police hunt men who stole Aldi cash machine
The discovery of cash machine in an abandoned car near Brentwood is being linked to theft of a money dispenser from a supermarket, Essex Police say.
Officers are linking the find in Navestock with the theft at Aldi in Loughton at about 03:30 on Sunday.
Three suspects were seen to remove the cash machine using a white Mitsubishi Barbarian truck before leaving in a grey Audi.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Combine harvester destroyed by fire in field
A combine harvester has been destroyed after a fire in a field in a village near Harlow.
Three Essex Fire crews were called to Harlow Road in Matching Tye at 20:45 and found about 2,500 sq metres of field (0.6 acres) ablaze.
It took them until 22:15 to extinguish the combine harvester, with firefighters remaining on the scene for a further hour to ensure the affected area was sufficiently dampened down.
Is Keira Knightley moving to Suffolk coastal village?
Lowestoft Journal
Hollywood star Keira Knightley is rumoured to have bought a new home in Walberswick, near Southwold.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Westcliff
Essex Police arrested two men after a police chase in Westcliff-on-Sea yesterday.
A car was signalled to stop at 20:10, but it didn't and crashed into another vehicle shortly afterwards.
Officers and a member of the public detained a 44-year-old man from Shoebury who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, theft of a car, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence or insurance.
The passenger fled the scene, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested on suspicion of theft of a car.
Both men remain in custody.
'Ongoing concerns' at mental health trust
'Early bird rapist' admits 1985 attack
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for A121 Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Essex - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of an accident involving two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A11 Cambridgeshire northbound
A11 Cambridgeshire northbound severe disruption, between M11 J9A and A1307 Cambridge Road.
A11 Cambridgeshire - One lane closed on A11 northbound between the M11 J9a junction in Hinxton and Four Went Ways in Babraham, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Teen charged with city common death
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J30 for to J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road.
M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J30/31, A282 J30 (Lakeside) to J29, A127 (Romford), because of a broken down van and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Conservatives regain overall control of Peterborough
The Conservatives have regained overall control of Peterborough City Council after winning the Orton Longueville by-election.
Gavin Elsey (back and centre in the photograph) was elected last night after losing his previous Orton Waterville seat to the Greens in May's local elections.
The by-election was sparked after fellow Tory June Bull stepped down for health reasons six weeks ago, leaving the council briefly under no one party's control.
The Tories have now regained their control, which they had held since May.
Local acts rub shoulders with legends at folk festival
Nic Rigby
BBC News
Seven-strong Americana band Morganway (pictured) are one of a clutch of East of England bands playing this year's Cambridge Folk Festival.
The band, hitting Stage 2 today, was formed in Norwich by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, who live in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge respectively.
Callum said: "Cambridge Folk Festival is without a doubt legendary, and we're so thrilled to be playing this year.
"Patti Smith [who is at this year's festival] is one of my personal heroes - I remember hearing her cover of Hey Joe when I was a teenager and being completely knocked out by the sheer energy and attitude of her sound."
At the Club Tent, Thursday's Band, which has members from Cambs, Herts and Suffolk, plays on Friday as does Norfolk/Cambs band Roslie's Lover and on Sunday, Hertfordshire sing-songwriter Kelly Oliver, guitarist and harmonicist, is headlining.
Other bands playing from our region include the Shackleton Trio and Alden, Patterson & Dashwood.
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, from J26 for A121 Honey Lane to J27 for M11 J6.
M25 Essex - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise from J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) to J27 M11 J6, because of a broken down car and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Greater Anglia alterations due to heat
A number of speed restrictions are being imposed on the Great Eastern Main Line later due to the expected hot weather.
A full list of alterations are on Greater Anglia's website, but a number of trains between Ingateston, Colchester, Witham, Southend, Ipswich, Clacton are being disrupted.
Greater Anglia and Network Rail say they are "sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption".
Essex's Coles hits camera during T20 match
Shrewsbury sign Posh midfielder Grant
Derailed train 'poorly maintained'
Quick-thinking Lawrence takes clever boundary catch
Factory worker dies in fork lift accident
Aldiss building to reopen
Fakenham's iconic Aldiss building will reopen this weekend after it was destroyed by a fire in 2014.
The former department store, on the Market Place, is to debut its new look on Saturday.
The Original Factory Shop, which was based in the old Aldiss building, will celebrate its return to the site with a grand re-opening party.
Store manager Venetia Lake said: "Aldiss is a piece of Fakenham’s history and something we are extremely proud and humbled to be a part of."
Man charged with stabbing murder
