Latest East of England updates

There are calls for a new conservation area to be set up in Cambridge to protect the "distinct architectural character" of one of the city's "major gateways".

Cambridge currently has 12 conservation areas which the city council says are notable "because of their buildings, open spaces, trees, or a mixture of these and other features."

Development is more tightly controlled in these areas than in other parts of Cambridge.

Wendy Blythe, chair of the Hills Road Area Residents Association (HRARA) said they will be pressing the council for a new conservation zone to protect buildings in the southern parts of Hills Road which she said were an important part of making the city an "interesting and nice" place to live.