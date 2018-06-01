Latest East of England updates

Council sets up £3m fund for property and land development
Cash is to be taken from a council's growth and efficiency fund to set up a pot for property and land development in Mid Suffolk.
The district council had been criticised for setting up a joint venture with Babergh which borrowed £50m for investments in places like Essex and Peterborough.
Now it proposes to set up a £3m fund to secure key properties or land that can be regenerated or revamped for the community.
But council bosses have stressed the new fund will be for opportunities in the county, not elsewhere.
The council's cabinet will meet on Monday when it is recommended it approves transferring £3m from the growth and efficiency fund to a new investment pot.
The opposition Green Party said any spare money should be used to build affordable homes.
Nick Gowrley, Conservative leader of the council said:"The fund will enable the council to react and secure, when required, strategic property and land, as an investment opportunity, and to assist future house-building and economic growth within the district."
Severe accident: M11 Essex northbound
M11 Essex northbound severe accident, between J6 for M25 and J7 for A414.
M11 Essex - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M11 northbound between J6 M25 and J7, A414 (Harlow), because of an accident involving vehicle which has left the carriageway.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A van has become wedged under a railway bridge in the Cambridgeshire Fens.
It happened at about 13:30 on the B1098 at Stonea.
The van driver was unharmed and handily, Network Rail engineers were able to cone off the road relatively quickly - they were already in the area mending a bridge further along the line which had developed a fault.
The line between Peterborough and Ely is currently closed to all passenger trains because of the repairs to the faulty bridge near Manea.
Council merger plan set to be signed off by cabinet members
The report will outline which remaining areas need to be brought together by April. These include taxi licensing, parking fine appeals, play area inspections, street trading and treasury management.
The report will also reveal merger work since 2013 had already saved £4m and offers a prediction the new authority will deliver annual savings of about £850,000.
An independent poll found 70% of residents backed the merger.
Arsonists set light to shipping container
A large shipping container was deliberately set alight in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of this morning.
Crews were called to the 40ft (12m)-long container on Factory Bank, Ramsey, at about 00:10.
It was allowed to burn out under supervision while firefighters used a hose to cool the surrounding area.
The fire was started deliberately and Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for information.
Severe accident: M25 Kent anti-clockwise
M25 Kent anti-clockwise severe accident, from J1A for A282 to J31 for A1306 affecting J4 for A21.
M25 Kent - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1a, A282 (Swanscombe) to J31, A1306 (West Thurrock), because of an accident. Travel time is around 60 minutes. Congestion to J4, A21 (Orpington).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
We are unlikely to see outbursts in
the chamber against colleagues and opponents or attacks on the county's MPs
which became a hallmark of his Tory predecessor
Cliff Jordan.
Mr Jordan was, by his own admission, a blunt-talking Norfolk boy. Andrew Proctor is anything but.
A successful district council leader for eight years, he knows the importance of networking and quietly pressing his case. He believes in consensus and, according to colleagues, is receptive to any argument.
It's notable that in his first interview as leader he talked about improving Norfolk's image at Westminster and building bridges with MPs.
But his election today was not unanimous and some of his colleagues left today's meeting with dark faces.
Cliff Jordan was very good at keeping his party in order and publicly united.
Andrew Proctor faces just as great a challenge.
Severe disruption: A10 Cambridgeshire both ways
A10 Cambridgeshire both ways severe disruption, between Frog End Shepreth and A505.
A10 Cambridgeshire - A10 closed in both directions between Shepreth and the A505 junction in Royston.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Harwich lifeboat comes to aid of boat taking on water
A lifeboat crew came to the aid of a boat which was taking on water off the coast of Harwich and Felixstowe.
It said the vessel in distress was outside Harwich Harbour, reported to be a mile south of the Pitching Ground.
The vessel was making progress under its own power when the lifeboat arrived on scene and the decision was taken to closely escort it to safety.
At about 16:00, the vessel was alongside Shotley Marina and the lifeboat returned to its station.
New council leader pledges to build bridges by collaboration
The new Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor has pledged to build bridges with county's MPs, who were criticised by his predecessor.
Mr Proctor, Conservative, who has led Broadland District Council for the past eight years, takes over the county council from Cliff Jordan, who has stood down for health reasons.
Mr Jordan's leadership was dominated by a number of disputes with colleagues and MPs.
Mr Proctor said it was time to improve the county's image: "I know we've got to build some bridges and build some trust with MPs and change how we're seen in government.
"Let's try and take any stigma away from Norfolk. The approach I take is by collaboration, talking to other leaders and I hope they will see the door is open and there's a more transparent policy here.
"In the past each leader has seen things in their own way."
Previous leader Mr Jordan launched into a tirade of criticism against Norfolk MPs in a radio interview.
He said they needed to "up their game" and he was "hacked-off" with some MPs "talking the county down".
The county has seven Conservative MPs, one Labour and one Liberal Democrat.
A condition of the planning consent was to restore the ship's mast, which is embedded in the parade ground, once the first 113 homes were built.
Barry Scott Webb, from the HMS Ganges Association, said there was frustration and disappointment the Grade II-listed structure is continuing to deteriorate and fall apart.
Babergh District Council said restoration was still a condition of the permission and "it will be done" because a legal requirement has been signed.
It said the developers suffered a setback due to Babergh missing out on an £8.2m community infrastructure grant and therefore will have to wait until the first batch of houses is complete.
Galliard Homes has been approached by the BBC for comment.
In 1967, the television presenter John Noakes made his ascent of the 142ft (43m) mast for the BBC's Blue Peter programme in an attempt to emulate the Royal Navy "button boys" who would climb to the very top of the mast and stand hands-free with only a supporting bar between their legs.
Six suspected illegal immigrants have been taken into custody after reportedly being spotted getting out of a lorry at Duxford.
Cambridgshire Police said they were seen on the A131 near the A11 at about 14:50.
Four are under the age of 18 and two are adults, officers said.
All were being taken to police stations in the county.
The West Suffolk Shadow Authority is due to sign off the merger of two district councils next week.
Diving boat rescued off Suffolk coast in heavy fog
A lifeboat crew overcame heavy fog and fading light to come to the aid of a boat which had broken down off the Suffolk coast.
RNLI Harwich Lifeboat Station was called at about 20:00 last night when a dive support vessel needed assistance.
It said due to the visibility and fading light, the all-weather lifeboat had to sail at a slightly reduced speed, but the other boat was soon located and a tow established.
Shortly after 22:30, the vessel was moored safely at Shotley Marina.
Analysis: New council leader opts for consensus
Jo Thewlis
BBC Norfolk political correspondent
The Harwich RNLI Lifeboat Station said the all-weather lifeboat was launched at about 14:25 yesterday.
Previous leader Mr Jordan launched into a tirade of criticism against Norfolk MPs in a radio interview. He said they needed to "up their game" and he was "hacked-off" with some MPs "talking the county down".
Seal injured by plastic and rope
HMS Ganges mast restoration 'will be done'
Concerns have been raised about plans to restore the HMS Ganges mast at Shotley Gate near Ipswich.
A year ago, developers Galliad Homes was granted permission to build 285 homes on the former naval training base, which was vacated by the navy in 1976 and last used as a police training base until 2001.
A condition of the planning consent was to restore the ship's mast, which is embedded in the parade ground, once the first 113 homes were built.
Barry Scott Webb, from the HMS Ganges Association, said there was frustration and disappointment the Grade II-listed structure is continuing to deteriorate and fall apart.
Babergh District Council said restoration was still a condition of the permission and "it will be done" because a legal requirement has been signed.
It said the developers suffered a setback due to Babergh missing out on an £8.2m community infrastructure grant and therefore will have to wait until the first batch of houses is complete.
Galliard Homes has been approached by the BBC for comment.
In 1967, the television presenter John Noakes made his ascent of the 142ft (43m) mast for the BBC's Blue Peter programme in an attempt to emulate the Royal Navy "button boys" who would climb to the very top of the mast and stand hands-free with only a supporting bar between their legs.