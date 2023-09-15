American bully XL dogs to be banned by end of year - Sunak

In his video message, Rishi Sunak mentioned yesterday's dog attack in Staffordshire, where a man died from multiple injuries from two dogs.

While police have not yet confirmed the breed of the dogs involved, the PM suggested American XL bully dogs may have been responsible.

"Yesterday we saw another suspected XL bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality," he said.

When we get confirmation on the type of dogs involved in the attack, we'll bring it to you.