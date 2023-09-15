American bully XL dogs to be banned by end of year - Sunak

Defra has been working on plans to ban American bully XLs
Jessica Parker
Correspondent
A government source tells me the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs "has been working on plans to outlaw this type of dog and the secretary of state is convening experts to define the breed for the purposes of banning it".
Staffordshire death a suspected XL bully attack, says PM
In his video message, Rishi Sunak mentioned yesterday's dog attack in Staffordshire, where a man died from multiple injuries from two dogs.
While police have not yet confirmed the breed of the dogs involved, the PM suggested American XL bully dogs may have been responsible.
"Yesterday we saw another suspected XL bully dog attack which has tragically led to a fatality," he said.
When we get confirmation on the type of dogs involved in the attack, we'll bring it to you.
Banning bully XLs not the solution - animal groups
We're yet to hear from some of the largest animal groups about Rishi Sunak's announcement - but the Dog Control Coalition, a group including RSPCA, Battersea Dogs Home and the Royal Kennel Club, has previously said banning specific breeds is not the solution.
Instead, they point to "irresponsible breeding, rearing and ownership".
Their comments followed a recent attack on an 11-year-old girl by an American bully XL sparked a debate about banning certain dogs.
What is the American bully XL?
While the UK doesn't currently recognise the American bully XL as a specific breed, the US does.
American bullies are said to have originated in the US in the late 1980s, when American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers were crossed.
They have been crossed with other breeds to create an even more muscular dog and there are four variations: standard, pocket, classic and XL.
According to campaign group Bully Watch, the breed first appeared in the UK "around 2014 or 2015", with numbers growing rapidly during the pandemic.
American bully XLs will be banned by end of year - PM
The prime minister says American bully XL dogs will be banned by the end of the year, after the work is done to define the breed.
This isn't about badly trained dogs - Sunak
American bully XL dogs are "a danger to our communities", particularly children, says Rishi Sunak in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
He says he "shares the nation's horror" regarding videos of recent dog attacks, including yesterday's incident which "tragically led to a fatality".
"It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," Sunak says.
Owners have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, the PM says, as he explains the government is urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and keep people safe.
BreakingSunak orders work to ban American bully XL dogs
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just announced that he's ordered urgent work to define and ban American bully XL dogs in light of the recent spate of attacks, "so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe".
He says it's not currently a breed defined in law, adding this "vital first step must happen, fast".
"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act."
Man had multiple life-threatening injuries - ambulance service
Ryan UnderwoodCopyright: Ryan Underwood
West Midlands Ambulance service said paramedics and the air ambulance were first called to Main Street at 15:12 BST.
“Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition," said a spokesperson.
“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.
“Treatment continued en-route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.
"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”
What we know so far
Ryan UnderwoodCopyright: Ryan Underwood
The attack by two dogs happened near a school on Main Street, Stonnall near Walsall on Thursday afternoon
The victim sustained multiple injuries and later died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham
Officers arrested a 30-year-old from Lichfield on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control
Children at nearby St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons"
On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals was still being established
BreakingMan attacked by two dogs dies
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
A man left in a critical condition after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire has
died.
Stay with us for the latest.