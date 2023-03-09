Snow in Ratlinghope
Updates on snow and travel delays in West Midlands

Listen to BBC local radio for the latest updates: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Radio Stoke

Vanessa Pearce

  1. M5 northbound closed after serious crash

    A serious crash has closed a stretch of the M5 northbound in Worcestershire.

    The crash, involving two cars and a lorry at junction four, near Bromsgrove, happened shortly after midnight, travel firm Inrix is reporting.

    The northbound carriageway is closed between junctions three and five.

    Traffic is being diverted, with the closure likely to remain in place throughout the morning.

  2. Avoid travelling if possible, says National Highways

    Snow and ice are set to cause widespread disruption across the West Midlands region, with Met Office warnings in place throughout the day.

    Weather warning map
    Copyright: Met Office

    In higher parts of north Staffordshire, a Met Office amber weather warning predicts heavy snowfall of up to 40cm (16in) in places.

    Most of the rest of the region is under a yellow warning, with ice and snow potentially making road conditions treacherous.

    National Highways has asked drivers to avoid travelling, if possible.

  3. Good morning

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Good morning.

    With snow and ice set to cause disruption across the West Midlands region, we're bringing you all the latest news, travel and weather.

    We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

