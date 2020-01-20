Live

M6 pile-up causes long tailbacks

  1. End of our live coverage

    With that, we'll end our coverage of the crash on the M6 southbound this afternoon.

    You can get the latest travel updates for the West Midlands across with plenty of news, sport and weather from our BBC Midlands Live page.

    However, if we get any more on the crash, we'll add further updates here.

  2. Man taken to hospital after M6 crash

    One man's been taken to hospital after the crash on the M6 southbound near Stafford, the ambulance service has confirmed.

    It said its teams checked two people at the scene and took the man to the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton.

    His injuries aren't though to be life-threatening.

  3. All lanes open on M6 after crash

    All lanes on the M6 southbound near Stafford have reopened, Highways England's tweeted.

    The collision took place between J14 and J13 and there are still delays of up to an hour in the area.

    Traffic
    Copyright: Highways England

  4. Avoid the M6 near Stafford, police warn

    "Please find alternative routes" - that's the message from police at the scene of the crash on the M6 southbound near Stafford.

    The Central Motorway Police Group said officers are dealing with the collision involving four vehicles "as quick as possible" and tweeted these photos of the air ambulance arriving:

    Air ambulance
    Copyright: CMPG
    The air ambulance at scene
    Copyright: CMPG

  5. Drivers warned M6 delays could hit rush hour

    Drivers are being warned it could take a while before the M6 returns to normal on the southbound side near Stafford.

    On its website, Highways England says it expects to clear the area between J14 and J13 from about 17:00 to 17:15 and for "normal" traffic conditions to return by 18:15.

    Currently, it estimates there are delays of 90 minutes in the area.

    Queuing traffic
    Copyright: Highways England

  6. 'Ninety-minute delays on the M6'

    We're hearing delays are building on the M6 southbound, despite two lanes being open past where the crash has happened between J14 and J13.

    Steve Aspinall tweeted "it's even worse now...there are 90 minute delays on the M6 between 15 and 13".

  7. Two treated after crash

    Two people are being treated by medics after the crash on the M6 near Stafford.

    The ambulance service says it has two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the air ambulance on the scene.

  8. Lane reopens on M6 after crash

    BBC News Travel

    One lane's reopened on the M6 southbound between J14 and J13, near Stafford.

    Highways England said one lane remains shut, but traffic is being allowed past in the other two lanes.

    Traffic on M6
    Copyright: Highways England

  9. 'Lorry, vans and cars' involved in M6 crash

    A lorry, two vans and two cars have been involved in the crash on the M6 southbound near Stafford, according to traffic firm Inrix.

    The collision's happened near Stafford between junctions 14 and 13:

    Congestion on M6 southbound
    Copyright: Highways England

  11. M6 crash shuts lanes and causes delays

    BBC News Travel

    Traffic's being delayed this lunchtime on the M6 near Stafford after several vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash.

    Highways England said all lanes "have been affected" between J14 and J13 southbound.

    The ambulance service said it was called just before 13:00 and had sent several paramedics by road along with the air ambulance.

