M6 shut after lorry crash: Latest updates

Delays of several hours are being reported by drivers in Staffordshire as routes around the M6 remain congested after the lorry crash just after midnight.

Twitter user @cdutts said it had already taken him more than two hours to get to Stoke-on-Trent from Stafford.

While @burrows_andy tweeted, 40 minutes since leaving work, he was "still closer to work than home" due to the M6 closure.

Another driver Jason Russell said he joined the M6 at J16 and found it at a "standstill" after Keele services. So much so, that he'd decided to turn off at J15 and "logon and work from home".