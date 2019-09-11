M6 shut after lorry crash: Latest updates

Among the drivers caught up in the heavy congestion around the M6 this morning was BBC Radio Stoke reporter Al Booth. He was meant to arrive in Stoke-on-Trent at 06:30 but ended up arriving just before 09:00 as it had been "a nightmare on the M6" - that was his excuse anyway.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
'Nightmare' on the M6
Among the drivers caught up in the heavy congestion around the M6 this morning was BBC Radio Stoke reporter Al Booth.
He was meant to arrive in Stoke-on-Trent at 06:30 but ended up arriving just before 09:00 as it had been "a nightmare on the M6" - that was his excuse anyway.
Specialists brought in for repairs after M6 crash
Major repairs are having to be made to the M6 this morning which is why Highways England shut the motorway just after midnight.
Specialists had to be brought in to right the lorry after it overturned and caught fire.
Highways England said a lot of debris and fuel was also spread across the motorway, and the central barrier was badly damaged.
Heavy congestion around closed M6
This gives an idea of how congested parts of the M6 and the area around it is this morning, with the motorway shut between J12 and J13.
This is Google's traffic map for the area and the more red the route, the slower the traffic:
Hours of delays for drivers near M6
Allen Cook
BBC News
Delays of several hours are being reported by drivers in Staffordshire as routes around the M6 remain congested after the lorry crash just after midnight.
Twitter user @cdutts said it had already taken him more than two hours to get to Stoke-on-Trent from Stafford.
While @burrows_andy tweeted, 40 minutes since leaving work, he was "still closer to work than home" due to the M6 closure.
Another driver Jason Russell said he joined the M6 at J16 and found it at a "standstill" after Keele services. So much so, that he'd decided to turn off at J15 and "logon and work from home".
BreakingBoth sides of M6 'staying closed for most of morning'
Both sides of the M6 between J12 and J13 are likely to be shut for most of the morning, Highways England says.
The motorway's been shut for several hours after a lorry collided with the central barrier, overturned and caught fire.
Highways England says it expects to reopen the southbound carriageway later this morning, but the northbound will stay shut until later today.
Deserted M6 with carriageways closed
Allen Cook
BBC News
The M6 is still shut between J12 and J13, near Stafford, after the lorry crash this morning.
Traffic's being diverted around the motorway which has caused major congestion on surrounding roads.
It also led to the unusual sight at 08:40 on a weekday of no traffic on either carriageway between those junctions:
'Three miles of gridlock'
It's not just the M6 which is heavily congested this morning in both directions approaching J12 and J13 after the lorry crash.
Highways England has been diverting traffic off the motorway which has led to congestion on routes around Stafford, Cannock and Penkridge:
M6 delays 'more than an hour in both directions'
The delays on the M6 are now more than an hour in both directions approaching J12 and J13.
Highways England said crews are still repairing the motorway after the lorry crash and have not released an estimated time for when it'll reopen.
'Lucky escape' for lorry driver in M6 crash
"It's incredibly lucky no-one suffered serious injuries" in the crash on the M6, the ambulance service's said.
One of its crews came across the overturned lorry on the southbound side between J13 and J12, near Stafford.
They say the driver was already out of the lorry when they stopped and was treated for relatively minor injuries before being taken to hospital.
'Only minor injuries' in crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
Nobody's been seriously hurt in the collision on the M6, the ambulance service has said.
A lorry crashed and overturned between J12 and J13, near Cannock, just after midnight and then caught fire.
The ambulance service has just said only minor injuries were suffered by the driver.
Roads 'extremely congested' around M6
Extreme congestion is now being reported by Highways England on routes around the M6 in Staffordshire as well as on the motorway itself.
The route's been shut since the early hours after the lorry crash, near Cannock and Stafford.
Highways England says there is about four miles of "very heavy congestion" on the northbound side between J11a and J12 and five-and-a-half miles southbound from J14 to J13.
M6 closed after crash: What we know so far
Allen Cook
BBC News
The M6 in Staffordshire remains shut this morning, here's what we know so far:
Long delays due to 'complex' recovery of lorry
Allen Cook
BBC News
Delays are approaching an hour for drivers on the northbound side, Highways England's said.
They've described their recovery of the badly damaged lorry between J12 and J13 as "complex", and say the fire has caused "significant damage".
On the southbound side, delays are about 45 minutes between J14 and J13 while northbound it's about 30 minutes between J11a and J12.
Congestion building on roads around the M6
Roads around the M6 near Cannock are also getting congested, the Inrix travel service reports.
With the motorway shut between J12 and J13 in both directions, drivers on both sides are being directed by Highways England through Penkridge and Gailey via the A449 and A5.
Motorway 'likely to stay shut through rush hour'
The M6 between J12 and J13 is likely to be shut through the morning's rush hour, Highways England says, after this morning's lorry crash and fire.
The vehicle hit the central reservation and overturned, spreading debris and fuel across the northbound side, near Cannock.
Highways England adds, because of the damage to the barrier and carriageway, teams will need to carry out extensive repairs.
M6 shut after lorry crashes and catches fire
Allen Cook
BBC News
There are long delays on the M6 this morning and the motorway's shut in both directions near Cannock after a lorry crashed and caught fire.
It happened at about 01:00 between J12, for Gailey, and J13, for Stafford south, and both carriageways have been shut since then.
Highways England says there's congestion northbound to J11A and southbound to J14 Stafford North.