Fire engulfs care home

The response by residents supporting those affected by the Beechmere complex fire has been "nothing short of remarkable," police said.

Local residents have been offering support by donating items, providing lifts to residents who had to be moved.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Copyright: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Residents were evacuated following the incident and initially taken to nearby rest centres.

“Your kind-hearted gesture will have been very much appreciated by everyone involved and I’m sure will have brought some comfort to the residents affected by the fire," said Supt Pete Crowcroft, from Cheshire police.

The Salvation Army and British Red Cross has also provided support at the site throughout the night into the morning – for both residents affected by the incident and firefighters who remain at the scene.