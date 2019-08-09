Fire engulfs care home

Community response to fire 'nothing short of remarkable'
By Vanessa Pearce and Allen Cook
Community response to fire 'nothing short of remarkable'
The response by residents supporting those affected by the Beechmere complex fire has been "nothing short of remarkable," police said.
Local residents have been offering support by donating items, providing lifts to residents who had to be moved.
Residents were evacuated following the incident and initially taken to nearby rest centres.
“Your kind-hearted gesture will have been very much appreciated by everyone involved and I’m sure will have brought some comfort to the residents affected by the fire," said Supt Pete Crowcroft, from Cheshire police.
The Salvation Army and British Red Cross has also provided support at the site throughout the night into the morning – for both residents affected by the incident and firefighters who remain at the scene.
Retirement complex fire: View from the scene
Jennie Aitken
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
I can still see the flames licking up into the sky at the Beechmere complex.
It's a very busy scene here, the firefighters are being handed water and bacon sandwiches, because they have been working tirelessly through the night to tackle this fire.
The structure itself is skeletal, it looks like scaffolding.
It's completely blackened, charred, there is the bare bones of brickwork left and I can see the iron balcony and railings that have just about stayed intact.
In the time that I've been here I've seen several of those balconies collapse, as this fire has just taken hold completely.
It's a real shock to look at.
Resident left 'with only the clothes she stood up in'
The daughter of one resident moved from the Beechmere complex after a severe fire said her mum had been left with "only the clothes she was stood up in".
Claire Bagnall told BBC Radio Stoke that mum Nora, 85, had spent the night in temporary accommodation.
"She's just all disorientated," she said. "I don't think she realises just how serious it is, she seems to think she could go back today, she could just go back in and get her things, but that's not going to be the case. "
She also thanked emergency services and nearby residents who had helped.
"They were brilliant, they got everybody out and everybody rehoused."
"People were just donating clothes, food and drink - Crewe really did pull together last night."
Retirement complex partially collapses in fire
Fire crews have been at the Beechmere supported living complex in Crewe since Thursday afternoon.Read more
Crewe: Retirement complex 'still on fire'
Residents living near a fire at a residential complex in Crewe are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.
The Beechmere supported living complex remains alight after fire broke out on Thursday.
At it's height about 70 firefighters were involved in containing the fire and trying to prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties.
The public are being asked to avoid the area with a number of road closures still in place.
Any relatives with concerns have been advised to contact Cheshire Police.
Large fire at residential complex burns through night
A residential complex in Crewe has partially collapsed after a large fire which has continued to burn through the night.
Fire broke out in the roof Beechmere supported living complex shortly after 16:30.
About 150 residents were involved in an evacuation of the area, said Cheshire Police.
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the fire, and working to protect surrounding homes.
Some residents spent the night in temporary accommodation, with others transported to an emergency rest centre, police said.