Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today. Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted. It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
LiveMidlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
The latest news, sport, travel and weather across the West Midlands and south Cheshire.Follow
Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire
Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today.
Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted.
It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.