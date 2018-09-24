Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Sprinklers fitted in high-rises after Grenfell fire

    Work to install fire sprinkler systems in high-rise apartments owned by Stoke-on-Trent City Council is due to start today.

    Seddon Court
    Seddon Court will be the first block to have the sprinklers fitted.

    It's thought the work, which is expected to cost £350,000, will take five months to complete.

