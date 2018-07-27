Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Police find body in midwife search

Samantha Eastwood

Detectives searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood find a body and make three arrests.

Rural searches for missing midwife

Samantha Eastwood

Police are combing rural areas of Staffordshire in the search for 28-year-old Samantha Eastwood.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - M6 exit slip road closed and stop-start traffic southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to halfway after J14 (Stafford North).

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.

Crewe Alexandra v Morecambe

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.

Port Vale v Cambridge United

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League Two game between Port Vale and Cambridge United.

Burton Albion v Rochdale

Football

Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and Rochdale.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.

M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Award for six-year-old's 999 call

Six-year-old made 999 call for unconscious mum
A six-year-old girl dialled 999 when she found her mum unconscious at home by unlocking her mum's phone with her thumb.

The search for missing midwife

Timeline of the search for missing Staffordshire midwife
A video timeline of the main moments in the inquiry to find midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

Girl praised after using mum's thumb to phone police

Lucy King

News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

A young girl used her unconscious mum's thumb to get into her smartphone to call for help.

Six-year-old Ruby Walters has been praised by police for her calmness.

Ruby Walters being given her award
Staffordshire Police

The Staffordshire force said Ruby found her mother "asleep" at their home in Stafford in June.

Needing to phone 999, Ruby then held her mother's hand to her smartphone to get past the fingerprint-recognition security.

Police said she gave emergency services clear information to get help for her mum, Faye Walters.

Drugs and cash seized in police raid

Lee Thomas

Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

Drugs and £1,000 in cash have been found during a police raid in Stoke-on-Trent, officers say.

Drugs
Staffordshire Police

Police searched a house last night in Hanley.

Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of drugs offences have been released under investigation.

Seized money
Staffordshire Police

Swimming: Peaty into 100m breaststroke final

BBC Sport

British swimmer Adam Peaty is into the final of the Men's 100m breaststroke at the European Championships.

Adam Peaty
EPA

The Uttoxeter Olympic Champion dominated his semi-final and swam the 13th fastest time in history to qualify fastest.

The other 12... are also his.

Video: What's the weather got in store?

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Police probe 'unexplained' death in 'family-related' case

Allen Cook

BBC News

The death of a man in a "family-related" incident in Burton upon Trent's being treated as unexplained by police.

Officers were called out yesterday evening to James Street and say that two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered neck and head injuries.

The man was airlifted to hospital where he died.

The others were also taken to hospital but police said their injuries weren't life-threatening or life-changing.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

M6 lanes shut by stranded horsebox

BBC News Travel

Two lanes are shut on the M6 in Staffordshire this afternoon due to a broken-down horsebox.

Highways England says it's happened between J12, the Gailey turnoff, and J11a.

The broken down horse box
Highways England

Flooding warning

Allen Cook

BBC News

Residents in part of Staffordshire are being warned there could be flooding from thunderstorms this afternoon.

Area covered by weather warning
Met Office

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather alert, saying buildings could also be damaged by lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The area covered by the alert includes some of the Staffordshire Moorlands and is in place until 21:00 tonight.

European Championships 2018: Peaty into semi-finals

BBC Sport

Britain's Adam Peaty set a new championship record in winning his heat to reach the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships.

Adam Peaty in action
EPA

The Uttoxeter-born Olympic champion - who finished in 57.89 seconds - remains unbeaten in this event and is going for a ninth European title in Glasgow.

Peaty, 23, is the world record holder in the 50m and 100m distances.

The semi-final takes place at Tollcross on Friday evening.

North West weather: Cloudy and humid with some showers

BBC Weather

A fairly cloudy afternoon with showery rain, some of it could be on the heavy side.

Humid for the rest of the day with a gentle north-westerly breeze. Highs of 22C.

Scunthorpe sign Lund and Thomas

George Thomas

Scunthorpe sign midfielder Matthew Lund from Burton and forward George Thomas from Leicester on a season-long loan.

Leeds United v Stoke City

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Leeds United and Stoke City.

Man dies and baby hurt in house

James Street

Police say it was connected to a "family-related incident" in Burton upon Trent.

Missing midwife: Public urged to send information online

Allen Cook

BBC News

People with information about missing midwife Samantha Eastwood can submit it to police online.

Last CCTV footage of missing midwife released

She hasn't been seen since she left work at Royal Stoke University Hospital last Friday.

Today, her sister Gemma Eastwood made a tearful appeal for Samantha's safe return, saying her family needed her home "where she belongs".

Staffordshire Police says members of the public can submit information via this online link.

Coventry sign Tamworth winger Walters

Ricoh Arena Coventry City

League One Coventry City sign winger Dexter Walters from Conference North side Tamworth on a two-year deal.

Midwife's sister makes emotional plea

Midwife Samantha Eastwood: Sister makes emotional plea
Missing Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital a week ago.

'Half of me has gone' - sister's plea over missing midwife

Phil Bowers

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The sister of missing Stoke-on-Trent midwife Samantha Eastwood has described her as "my best friend" and said "without her, half of me has gone".

Samantha Eastwood
Facebook
Samantha Eastwood

Gemma Eastwood (pictured centre) was visibly upset as she appeared at a police press conference this morning following her sibling's disappearance last Friday.

Gemma Eastwod at press conference
BBC

She described Samantha as "caring, harmless and gentle" and appealed for information on her whereabouts, saying: "If she's out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch."

At the press conference, Det Supt Simon Duffy from Staffordshire Police said officers were seeking dashcam footage from people who were in the Baddeley Green area of the city on the day Samantha went missing.

Breaking'We need you home' - sister of missing midwife

Phil Bowers

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The sister of a midwife missing for a week has made a tearful appeal for help tracing her.

Samantha Eastwood
Handout
Samantha Eastwood

Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday 27 July and did not return later for her night shift.

Sister Gemma Eastwood said: "We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong."

