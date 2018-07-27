Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

The sister of missing Stoke-on-Trent midwife Samantha Eastwood has described her as "my best friend" and said "without her, half of me has gone".

Facebook Samantha Eastwood

Gemma Eastwood (pictured centre) was visibly upset as she appeared at a police press conference this morning following her sibling's disappearance last Friday.

BBC

She described Samantha as "caring, harmless and gentle" and appealed for information on her whereabouts, saying: "If she's out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch."

At the press conference, Det Supt Simon Duffy from Staffordshire Police said officers were seeking dashcam footage from people who were in the Baddeley Green area of the city on the day Samantha went missing.