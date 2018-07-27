Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

She described Samantha as "caring, harmless and gentle" and appealed for information on her whereabouts, saying: "If she's out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch."
At the press conference, Det Supt Simon Duffy from Staffordshire Police said officers were seeking dashcam footage from people who were in the Baddeley Green area of the city on the day Samantha went missing.
Breaking'We need you home' - sister of missing midwife
Phil Bowers
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The sister of a midwife missing for a week has made a tearful appeal for help tracing her.
Detectives searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood find a body and make three arrests.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A449 to J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J13, A449 (Stafford South) to J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 exit slip road closed and stop-start traffic southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to halfway after J14 (Stafford North).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 to J14 for A5013.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A5013 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, from J12 for A5 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound from J12, A5 (Gailey) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J14 for A5013 to J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J14, A5013 (Stafford North) to J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J11, A460 (Cannock), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Girl praised after using mum's thumb to phone police
Lucy King
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
A young girl used her unconscious mum's thumb to get into her smartphone to call for help.
Six-year-old Ruby Walters has been praised by police for her calmness.
The Staffordshire force said Ruby found her mother "asleep" at their home in Stafford in June.
Needing to phone 999, Ruby then held her mother's hand to her smartphone to get past the fingerprint-recognition security.
Police said she gave emergency services clear information to get help for her mum, Faye Walters.
Drugs and cash seized in police raid
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Drugs and £1,000 in cash have been found during a police raid in Stoke-on-Trent, officers say.
Police searched a house last night in Hanley.
Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of drugs offences have been released under investigation.
Swimming: Peaty into 100m breaststroke final
BBC Sport
British swimmer Adam Peaty is into the final of the Men's 100m breaststroke at the European Championships.
The Uttoxeter Olympic Champion dominated his semi-final and swam the 13th fastest time in history to qualify fastest.
The other 12... are also his.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight will be another humid night, with just a gentle breeze, and lows of 22C (72F).
Police probe 'unexplained' death in 'family-related' case
Allen Cook
BBC News
The death of a man in a "family-related" incident in Burton upon Trent's being treated as unexplained by police.
Officers were called out yesterday evening to James Street and say that two women and a 23-month-old boy suffered neck and head injuries.
The man was airlifted to hospital where he died.
The others were also taken to hospital but police said their injuries weren't life-threatening or life-changing.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M6 lanes shut by stranded horsebox
BBC News Travel
Two lanes are shut on the M6 in Staffordshire this afternoon due to a broken-down horsebox.
Highways England says it's happened between J12, the Gailey turnoff, and J11a.
Flooding warning
Allen Cook
BBC News
Residents in part of Staffordshire are being warned there could be flooding from thunderstorms this afternoon.
The Met Office has put out a yellow weather alert, saying buildings could also be damaged by lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The area covered by the alert includes some of the Staffordshire Moorlands and is in place until 21:00 tonight.
European Championships 2018: Peaty into semi-finals
BBC Sport
Britain's Adam Peaty set a new championship record in winning his heat to reach the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships.
The Uttoxeter-born Olympic champion - who finished in 57.89 seconds - remains unbeaten in this event and is going for a ninth European title in Glasgow.
Peaty, 23, is the world record holder in the 50m and 100m distances.
The semi-final takes place at Tollcross on Friday evening.
North West weather: Cloudy and humid with some showers
BBC Weather
A fairly cloudy afternoon with showery rain, some of it could be on the heavy side.
Humid for the rest of the day with a gentle north-westerly breeze. Highs of 22C.
Man dies and baby hurt in house
Police say it was connected to a "family-related incident" in Burton upon Trent.Read more
Missing midwife: Public urged to send information online
Allen Cook
BBC News
People with information about missing midwife Samantha Eastwood can submit it to police online.
She hasn't been seen since she left work at Royal Stoke University Hospital last Friday.
Today, her sister Gemma Eastwood made a tearful appeal for Samantha's safe return, saying her family needed her home "where she belongs".
Staffordshire Police says members of the public can submit information via this online link.
Midwife's sister makes emotional plea
'Half of me has gone' - sister's plea over missing midwife
Phil Bowers
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
The sister of missing Stoke-on-Trent midwife Samantha Eastwood has described her as "my best friend" and said "without her, half of me has gone".
Gemma Eastwood (pictured centre) was visibly upset as she appeared at a police press conference this morning following her sibling's disappearance last Friday.
Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday 27 July and did not return later for her night shift.
Sister Gemma Eastwood said: "We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong."